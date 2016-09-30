Name Description

John Nicholas Mr. John E. Nicholas is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Diploma PLC., Since June 2013. He is Chartered Certified Accountant with a Masters degree in Business Administration from Kingston University. John has a wealth of business and commercial experience and spent much of his early career in technology-focused international manufacturing and service companies involved in analytical instruments, fire protection and food processing. He has been Group Finance Director of Kidde plc (on its demerger from Williams Holdings) and of Tate & Lyle PLC. John is currently non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of Mondi plc and Hunting PLC. John is Senior Independent Director of Rotork plc.

Bruce Thompson Mr. Bruce M. Thompson is no longer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Diploma PLC., effective September 2018. He started his career in the automotive industry, first as a design engineer and then in product marketing. He then spent three years in international marketing with a construction materials company, developing new markets in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Prior to joining Diploma, he was a Director with Arthur D Little Inc., the technology and management consulting firm, initially in the UK and then as Director of the firm’s Technology Management Practice based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nigel Lingwood Mr. Nigel P. Lingwood is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Diploma PLC. Prior to joining the Company, Nigel was the Group Financial Controller at Unigate PLC where he gained experience of working in a large multinational environment and on a number of large corporate transactions. Nigel qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse, London.

Anthony Gallagher Mr. Anthony J. Gallagher is an Group Company Secretary of Diploma PLC., effective 21 September 2012. He has held a number of senior company secretarial roles in FTSE companies, including most recently as Company Secretary of Axis-Shield PLC.

Andrew Smith Mr. Andrew P. Smith is Non-Executive Director of Diploma Plc., He is Managing Director, Severn Trent Business Services with responsibility for the company’s non-regulated businesses. He has many years of plc Board level experience having previously served on the Boards of The Boots Company PLC as Group HR Director and Severn Trent PLC as Water Services Director. Andy is a Mechanical Engineering graduate and has significant operational and HR experience. He has worked in the UK and overseas previously with global businesses including BP, Mars and Pepsi.

Anne Thorburn Ms. Anne Thorburn has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was Chief Financial Officer of Exova Group plc until 30 November 2015 and has many years of experience at Board level in listed international groups. Anne was previously Group Finance Director at British Polythene Industries PLC. Anne is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Scotland.