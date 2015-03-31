Name Description

Deepak Mehta Shri. Deepak C. Mehta is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. He is a dynamic personality whose business acumen has enabled the Company to take swift strides forward and achieve new laurels year after year. At the helm of affairs at Deepak Nitrite for the last 35 years, he is currently the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. An active participant at industry forums, Shri D. C. Mehta has been the Chairman of the National Chemicals Committee at FICCI. He is a Science Graduate from the University of Bombay.

Umesh Asaikar Shri. Umesh Asaikar is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited, Since May 9, 2013. Shri Asaikar has around 36 years of varied experience in the areas of Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing, Commercial and Business Management across industries including pharmaceuticals, vitamins & fine chemicals, glass flacconage etc. During the span of his career, he has held various leadership positions in companies such as Parke Davis, Nicholas Piramal, Piramal Glass, etc. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and Master’s degree in Management Science from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He is also a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Ajay Mehta Shri. Ajay C. Mehta is Managing Director, Executive Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. With extensive experience, comprehensive approach and strong industry foresight, he has paved the way for innovation and excellence in the Company. An active participant at industry forums, he is the Member of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce and National Agriculture and Food Analysis and Research Institute, World Presidents’ Organisation. Shri A. C. Mehta is a Science Graduate with Honours and Master of Science (Chemical Engineering) from the University of Texas, USA.

Sandesh Anand Shri. Sandesh Kumar Anand is Additional Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical) from Delhi University and has done Petrochemical Course at I.I.P., Dehradun. He has also done an advance course on Management at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has experience of around 40 years in the field of Project Management, Operations, Corporate Planning, Quality Management, Health, Safety and Environment Management, Energy Management, Strategic Planning etc. Shri Anand held various important positions in Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (1995 to 2002) and retired as a Whole-time Director – Member on Board from June 2002 to December, 2008. He is a member of various committees and institutions like ICMA, IIChE and Advisor to the Government of India on Health, Safety and Environment aspects on the organisation for prevention of chemical weapons convention.

Sudhin Choksey Shri. Sudhin Choksey is Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. He has extensive experience in handling functional areas of finance, commerce and general management, both in India and abroad. He is the Managing Director of GRUH Finance Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Shri Choksey is a Director on the Board of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Hunnar Shaala Foundation for Building Technology and Innovations, and Saath Livelihood Services.

Nimesh Kampani Shri. Nimesh Kampani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. The Founder and Chairman of the JM Financial Group, one of India’s financial services groups, in his career spanning more than three and a half decades, Shri Kampani has made invaluable contributions to the development of Indian capital markets. He has advised several corporates on their strategic and financial needs, especially capital raising as well as mergers and acquisitions. He has served on various committees constituted by BSE, NSE, SEBI and ICAI. He is a Commerce Graduate from Sydenham College and a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Sudhir Mankad Shri. Sudhir G. Mankad, IAS (Retd.) is Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. Shri Mankad, IAS (Retd.), has served in senior positions, both with the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat. His last assignment was Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat. He has served as a Director/Chairman on the Board of several cement, power, fertiliser and finance companies. He is associated with several educational institutions and NGOs. He holds a Masters degree in History from the University of Delhi.

Richard Rupp Dr. Richard H. Rupp, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. Dr. Rupp has held various top level positions in leading multinational companies such as Hoechst AG (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland) and Allessachemie (Germany). His focus is in the field of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. Dr. Rupp’s experience encompasses a mix of scientific, technical as well as managerial roles. He is well acquainted with USA, European and Asian markets, especially the Indian subcontinent. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Karlsruhe, Germany, and has completed a programme for Executive Development, IMD at Lausanne, Switzerland.