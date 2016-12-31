Name Description

Marc Brucherseifer Dipl.-Kfm. Marc Brucherseifer has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since July 4, 2011. He is Chairman of the Nominating Committee and the Personnel Committee at the Company. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board of on October 22, 2007. Until March 31, 2005 Mr. Brucherseifer acted as Executive Board Spokesman at the Company.

Vlasios Choulidis Mr. Vlasios Choulidis was Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care at Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2017. After his training as radio and television technician he visited a specialized school for electrical engineering special field information electronics (certificated technician). Afterwards he worked in the sales and marketing departments of COMPUR-Elektronik, Munich, 3M Deutschland GmbH and DATASCOPE GmbH in Bremen. He made further sales and marketing experience as sales engineer for factory master control systems at HONEYWELL Deutschland GmbH. In parallel he worked as a freelancer. Mr. Choulidis is one of the founders of the ALPHATEL-group being integrated in the Drillisch-group in 1998.

Susanne Rueckert Dr. Susanne Rueckert has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since May 16, 2013. Prior to that, she was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 25, 2012. She is Member of the Personnel and the Nominating Committee at the Company. She is a Lawyer.

Andre Driesen Mr. Andre Driesen has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2015. He has been Chief Financial Officer at the Company since July 1, 2013. He completed his studies of economics at Gerhard Mercator University (University of Duisburg) in 1994, earning a degree as a certified merchant (Dipl.-Kaufmann) with a special focus on accounting and controlling. Mr. Driesen's later employers included BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft; as of the end of 2000, he was employed in Finances and Controlling at what was then VICTORVOX AG. VICTORVOX was acquired by Drillisch AG in 2003.

Martin Witt Mr. Martin Witt is Member of the Management Board at Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft effective October 1, 2017. He also played a significant role in the successful contribution of 1 & 1 Telecommunication SE to Drillisch AG. He has been working in the field of telecommunications since 1994 and joined 1&1 Internet AG in 2009; since April 1, 2014, he has served as CEO of 1 & 1 Telecommunication SE.

Norbert Lang Mr. Norbert Lang has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since November 12, 2015. He is Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Rocket Internet SE, Berlin since June 23, 2015.

Horst Lennertz Dr. Horst Lennertz has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since December 7, 2005. He is Member of the Nominating Committee, the Audit Committee at the Company, as well as of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He is an Engineer and a Consultant.