Drillisch AG (DRIG.DE)

DRIG.DE on Xetra

60.48EUR
5:25pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.51 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
€59.97
Open
€59.96
Day's High
€60.57
Day's Low
€59.96
Volume
67,704
Avg. Vol
203,492
52-wk High
€62.55
52-wk Low
€35.15

Name Age Since Current Position

Marc Brucherseifer

55 2011 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Vlasios Choulidis

59 2016 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales, Marketing, Customer Care

Susanne Rueckert

51 2013 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Andre Driesen

48 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Martin Witt

62 2017 Member of the Management Board

Norbert Lang

56 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Horst Lennertz

75 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board

Frank Rothauge

2013 Member of the Supervisory Board

Oliver Keil

Head of Investor Relations
Marc Brucherseifer

Dipl.-Kfm. Marc Brucherseifer has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since July 4, 2011. He is Chairman of the Nominating Committee and the Personnel Committee at the Company. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board of on October 22, 2007. Until March 31, 2005 Mr. Brucherseifer acted as Executive Board Spokesman at the Company.

Vlasios Choulidis

Mr. Vlasios Choulidis was Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care at Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2017. After his training as radio and television technician he visited a specialized school for electrical engineering special field information electronics (certificated technician). Afterwards he worked in the sales and marketing departments of COMPUR-Elektronik, Munich, 3M Deutschland GmbH and DATASCOPE GmbH in Bremen. He made further sales and marketing experience as sales engineer for factory master control systems at HONEYWELL Deutschland GmbH. In parallel he worked as a freelancer. Mr. Choulidis is one of the founders of the ALPHATEL-group being integrated in the Drillisch-group in 1998.

Susanne Rueckert

Dr. Susanne Rueckert has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since May 16, 2013. Prior to that, she was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 25, 2012. She is Member of the Personnel and the Nominating Committee at the Company. She is a Lawyer.

Andre Driesen

Mr. Andre Driesen has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2015. He has been Chief Financial Officer at the Company since July 1, 2013. He completed his studies of economics at Gerhard Mercator University (University of Duisburg) in 1994, earning a degree as a certified merchant (Dipl.-Kaufmann) with a special focus on accounting and controlling. Mr. Driesen's later employers included BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft; as of the end of 2000, he was employed in Finances and Controlling at what was then VICTORVOX AG. VICTORVOX was acquired by Drillisch AG in 2003.

Martin Witt

Mr. Martin Witt is Member of the Management Board at Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft effective October 1, 2017. He also played a significant role in the successful contribution of 1 & 1 Telecommunication SE to Drillisch AG. He has been working in the field of telecommunications since 1994 and joined 1&1 Internet AG in 2009; since April 1, 2014, he has served as CEO of 1 & 1 Telecommunication SE.

Norbert Lang

Mr. Norbert Lang has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since November 12, 2015. He is Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Rocket Internet SE, Berlin since June 23, 2015.

Horst Lennertz

Dr. Horst Lennertz has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since December 7, 2005. He is Member of the Nominating Committee, the Audit Committee at the Company, as well as of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He is an Engineer and a Consultant.

Frank Rothauge

Dipl.-Kfm. Frank Alexander Rothauge has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft since May 16, 2013. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. Since 2010 he has been Director in the Strategic Advisory division of Bahrenberg supporting corporate clients in the telecommunications, media and IT sectors. He has experience in the field of mergers and acquisitions, including acquisition of Debited AG by Pereira, sale of Mobile.de to EBay, merger of Mobilcom Freenet, spin-off of Lotto 24 from Tipp24 SE, takeover of Info AG by QSC AG. He holds a CFA certificate. He graduated in Business Administration from Justus-Liebig-Universitaet Giessen.

Oliver Keil

Marc Brucherseifer

74,000

Vlasios Choulidis

3,002,000

Susanne Rueckert

53,500

Andre Driesen

754,000

Martin Witt

--

Norbert Lang

37,000

Horst Lennertz

49,000

Frank Rothauge

63,500

Oliver Keil

--
As Of  31 Dec 2016

