Philip Cox Mr. Philip G. Cox, CBE is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Drax Group Plc. Philip has significant board experience in both executive and non-executive capacities, and extensive experience in the power sector. His Current external appointments: GPG, a joint venture between the Kuwait Investment Authority and Gas Natural Fenosa – a power generation company focused on emerging markets (Non-executive Chairman). His Previous roles: Executive International Power plc (Chief Executive Officer). Ivensys plc (Senior Vice President, Operational Planning). Siebe PLC (Finance Director). Non-executive Meggitt PLC (Non-executive director). PPL Corporation, a US-listed energy utility company (Non-executive director). Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (Nonexecutive director, Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee). Wincanton plc (Non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee). Talen, a US-listed power generation company (Non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee). His Qualifications: MA in Geography. Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA).

Dorothy Thompson Ms. Dorothy C. Thompson, CBE, is no longer Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Drax Group Plc., effective December 31, 2017. Ms. Her Current external appointments: Court of the Bank of England (Non-executive director). Eaton Corporation plc (Non-executive director). Dorothy was previously the head of the European business of InterGen NV, the power generation subsidiary of Shell NV and Bechtel Inc., responsible for the management and operation of four gas-fired power plants, totalling some 3,160MW of capacity across the UK and the Netherlands. Prior to joining InterGen NV in 1998, Dorothy was initially in banking and subsequently was assistant group treasurer for Powergen plc. She is Non-executive Johnson Matthey Plc. Her Qualifications: BSc (Hons) and MSc in Economics.

Will Gardiner Mr. Will Gardiner has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 January 2018. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Drax Group Plc. As Chief Financial Officer, Will is responsible for the financial management of the Group, and for relationships with the Group’s bankers and financial advisers. He has responsibility for the Financial Control and Planning, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, Strategy and New Business, Group IT and Group Risk and Internal Audit functions. His Current external appointments: Qardio plc (Non-executive director). His Previous roles: Executive CSR plc (Chief Financial Officer) BSkyB (Divisional Finance Director) Easynet Group plc (Chief Financial Officer) JP Morgan (Senior roles in the investment banking division, specialising in the telecoms and technology sections). His Qualifications: BA Harvard College in Russian and Soviet Studies. MA John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in International Relations.

Jonathan Kini Mr. Jonathan Kini is Chief Executive - Drax Retail of the Company. He was Executive of Vodafone (Director of SME), Virgin Media (Various commercial roles). His Qualifications: Bsc (Hons) in Mathematics, University of Manchester. MBA, Henley Management College. ACMA (CIMA qualified)

Pete Madden Mr. Pete Madden is Chief Executive - Drax Biomass of the Company. His Current external appointments: University of Georgia Center for Forest Business (Member, Advisory Board). US Industrial Pellet Association (USIPA) (Member of the Board). Forest History Society (Member of the Board). His Previous roles: Executive Plum Creek (USA) A number of roles including: Vice President, Renewable Energy and Supply Chain; Vice President, Operations Support; and Director, Regional Marketing, Operations, Resource Management, Materials Management and Corporation Planning. His Qualifications: BA Marlboro College. MS (Forestry) University of New Hampshire. MBA University of New Hampshire.

Andy Koss Mr. Andy Koss is a Chief Executive - Drax Power, Executive Director of Drax Group Plc. Andy is responsible for the operation of the power plant and equipment. This includes all aspects of safety management, plant integrity, plant operations, engineering support, maintenance and plant design. He leads the power generation business unit which maximises shareholder value by driving efficiency and profitability. His Previous roles: Executive Drax Group (Director of Strategy, Head of Investor Relations, Group Treasurer and Head of Risk) Provident Financial plc (Deputy Group Treasurer) UBS, Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, Lehman Brothers (Various investment banking roles) Coopers & Lybrand (Chartered Accountant). His Qualifications: BSc (Hons) in Maths, Operational Research, Statistics and Economics. Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ACA). Member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers (MCT).

Matthew Rivers Mr. Matthew Rivers is Director of Corporate Affairs of the Company. His Previous roles: Executive UPM (Finland) (Director – Overseas Wood and Biomass Sourcing, Director – Energy Biomass). UPM Tilhill (UK) (Managing Director – for the UK’s largest private sector forest management and timber harvesting business). Forestal Oriental (Uruguay) (Managing Director – responsible for plantation management and wood supply). Qualifications: BSc (For) Hons, Forestry Aberdeen. MBA, Strathclyde. Fellow Institute of Chartered Foresters. Chartered Environmentalist. His Qualifications: BSc (For) Hons, Forestry Aberdeen. MBA, Strathclyde. Fellow Institute of Chartered Foresters. Chartered Environmentalist.

David Nussbaum Mr. David Nussbaum has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effective from 1 August 2017. David is Chief Executive of The Elders who he joined in October 2016. The Elders is an independent group of global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights, founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007. Prior to that he was Chief Executive of the World Wide Fund for Nature UK (WWF-UK) from 2007 and chaired WWF's Global Climate and Energy Initiative. He is also currently Non-Executive Chair of Transparency International UK, and a member of the Board of the International Integrated Reporting Council.

Tim Cobbold Mr. Tim R. Cobbold is Independent Non-Executive Director of Drax Group Plc. Tim was previously the Chief Executive and an executive director of De La Rue Plc, and prior to that was the Chief Executive Officer of Chloride Group plc, the leading international provider of secure power solutions having joined them in 2007 as Chief Operating Officer. Following Emerson Electric’s takeover of Chloride he held a senior position in Emerson, responsible for the Chloride Group of companies. He trained as a Mechanical Engineer and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1987 and joined Smiths Group plc (formerly TI Group plc) in 1989 where he held a number of senior financial and operational management positions over an 18-year period.

David Lindsell Mr. David Clive Lindsell is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Drax Group Plc. Mr. David Current external appointments: Premier Oil plc (Non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee). Cancer Research UK (Trustee and Chairman of the Audit Committee). University of the Arts, London (Deputy Chair of Governors). His Previous roles: Executive Ernst & Young LLP (Partner). Non-executive Financial Reporting Review Panel (Deputy Chairman). HellermannTyton Group PLC (Non-executive director). His Qualifications: MA in History Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA).