Name Description

Jannie Durand Mr. Jannie Jonathan Durand is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Distell Group Ltd. He is currently CEO of investment holding firm Remgro Limited. He is also a former CEO of private equity firm VenFin Ltd.

Lucas Verwey Mr. Lucas C. Verwey has been appointed as Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 25 January 2016. He is Director - Office of the Group Managing Director.

Wim Buhrmann Mr. Wim Buhrmann, BAcc Hons CA(SA), is Chief Executive Officer, Southern Africa of Distell Group Ltd. He joined Distillers Corporation in 1994, was appointed head of new business development in 2007 and took up his present position in July 2010. He is responsible for business functions in South Africa and BNLS countries, including sales, distribution and marketing operations.

Richard Rushton Mr. Richard M. Rushton is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds BCom degree.

Malcolm Searle Mr. Malcolm Searle, BCom (Hons), is Marketing Director of Distell Group Ltd. He joined Distell as marketing director in January 2004. He has experience in fast-moving consumer goods and worked as a marketing executive in several countries worldwide. He is responsible for building brand portfolios based on market strategies that leverage consumer insights and drive innovation.

Vernon de Vries Mr. Vernon C. de Vries is Director - Corporate Affairs of Distell Group Ltd. Vernon joined Distell in 2007 as general manager: corporate affairs. He was appointed as a director in 2011. Corporate affairs is responsible for communication; social responsibility (via the Distell Foundation); stakeholder relations and reputational issues; and functions and events.

Don Gallow Mr. Don Gallow is International Director of Distell Group Ltd. He joined Distillers Corporation in 1986. He was appointed Distell’s international director in 2005 and is responsible for the International and Africa business.

Donovan Hegland Mr. Donovan Hegland, BCom (Hons), is Marketing director, Southern Africa of Distell Group Ltd. He joined Distell as marketing director for Southern Africa in October 2010, after 12 years in the tobacco industry. He has worked across various functions including brand marketing, trade marketing and strategy and planning. His role is to lead the development and execution of effective consumer engagement strategies across the portfolios in South Africa and BLNS countries.

Schalk Klopper Mr. Schalk W. Klopper, Hons BAcc, CA(SA), is Operations Director of Distell Group Ltd. He joined Distillers Corporation in 1993 as cost accountant. He was appointed as distribution director in 1995. Since 2001 he has been responsible for procurement, supply chain management and risk management of Distell. He took up his present position in October 2009 and oversees the operations of the Group, which includes bottling, distribution, technical services, procurement, supply chain management and risk management.

Marius Lambrechts Dr. Marius Lambrechts, MSc Agric, Ph.D Agric, is Quality Management and Research Director of Distell Group Ltd. He joined Distell in 2001 as research manager and was appointed as director in August 2009. His role is to ensure total quality management is implemented throughout the group and that ongoing research and innovation lead to new products and processes.

Nantha Moodley Mr. Nantha Moodley, BA, NDip, is Sales director, Southern Africa of Distell Group Ltd. He joined SFW in 1989 and has experience in sales, training and distribution. He was appointed as sales director in May 2008. Nantha’s role is to ensure that retain and improve market leadership in Southern Africa. He oversees all sales forces in South Africa and BLNS countries.

Kay Pillay Mr. Kay Pillay is Business Director - Ciders and RTDs of Distell Group Ltd. He joined SFW in 1995 and has experience in sales and key management. He was appointed to his current position in May 2008. Kay is responsible for the profitability and sustainability of Distell’s business in the cider and ready-to-drink categories globally.

L. Malan Mrs. L. Malan has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company effective May 1, 2014. Mrs. Malan is currently the Group Internal Auditor of the Company and holds a B Hons (Accounting), CA(SA) qualification.

Piet Beyers Mr. Piet E. Beyers, BCom LLB MBA, is Non-Executive Director of Distell Group Ltd. He is Director of Remgro and Unilever South Africa; Appointed to the Distell board in 2000.

Gugu Dingaan Ms. Gugu Patricia Dingaan, BCom (Accounting), H Dip Acc, CA(SA), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Distell Group Ltd. She is Investment executive at WIPHOLD and non-executive board member and audit committee member of Adcorp Holdings Limited, ABB SA, MCG Industries, Landis+Gyr and SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers; Appointed to the Distell board in 2005 and as member of the audit and risk committee in 2006 and as chairperson of the social and ethics committee in 2012.

M. Madungandaba Mr. M. J. Madungandaba, CPA.,CFA(SA), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Distell Group Ltd. He is Group chief executive officer of Community Investment Holdings Group, non-executive deputy chairperson of Jasco Electronic Holdings and non-executive director of Air Liquide Healthcare, and non-executive director of Afrocentric Ltd; Appointed to the Distell board in 2000.

Louisa Mojela Ms. Louisa Madiako Mojela, is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of Distell Group Ltd., effective 27 October 2017. She is A founder and group chief executive officer of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings (WIPHOLD). Serves on the boards of Sun International and ABB SA, amongst others; Appointed to the Distell board in 2005 and as member of the remuneration committee in 2006.

Chris Otto Mr. Chris Adrian Otto, BCom LLB, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Distell Group Ltd. He is Founder director of PSG Group, Capitec Bank Holdings and Zeder Investments. Also nonexecutive director of KaapAgri Investments and non-executive chairperson of Capevin Holdings and Capevin Investments. Serves on selected audit and remuneration committees. Non-executive director of PSG Group, Zeder Investments and Capitec Bank.

Andre Parker Mr. Andre C. Parker is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Distell Group Ltd. He is Chairperson of TSB Limited and non-executive director and member of the transformation committee and audit and risk committee of Tiger Brands. Retired managing director of SABMiller Africa & Asia, served on several boards of SABMiller subsidiaries in these territories and was also an executive committee member of SABMiller plc; Appointed to the Distell board in 2008 and as member of the remuneration committee in 2012.

Catharina Sevillano-Barredo Ms. Catharina E. Sevillano-Barredo, BCom Hons CA(SA), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Distell Group Ltd., since November 1, 2008. She is Group finance executive of Universal Healthcare, director of Universal Healthcare Administrators, Universal Healthcare Services and Universal Care. Director and honorary treasurer of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce.