Name Description

Gerard Hoetmer Mr. Gerard J. Hoetmer is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Previously Chief Executive of Corbion, an international bio-based products company, Gerard started his career with Unilever in 1980. He held a number of positions there until 2005, latterly as Senior Vice President Supply Chain, Unilever Foods and a member of the Unilever Foods Executive. Gerard holds two other Non-Executive positions. He has been Chairman (unpaid) of the supervisory board of Feyenoord, the Rotterdam football club since March 2015. He is also Chairman of the supervisory board of Aon Groep Nederland B.V. since his appointment in June 2015. After 13 years, Gerard stepped down as a Chairman of Spieren voor Spieren, a Dutch charity aimed at supporting research for muscular disease in September 2015.

Peter Page Mr. Peter W. B. Page is Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Peter has worked for 29 years in the international food and agribusiness sector, as a general manager and as a marketing manager where he gained experience of managing the interface between technology and food manufacturers, which is relevant to Devro’s situation.

Rutger Helbing Mr. Rutger Helbing is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 4 April 2016. Rutger is currently Group CFO of Element Six, the global leader in synthetic diamond supermaterials, a position he has held since 2013. Previously Rutger has held senior positions in finance and general management with ICI / Akzo Nobel and Unilever. With a postgraduate degree in finance from the Free University, Amsterdam and a degree in economics from Erasmus University, Rutger has managed finance functions during periods of significant growth and change at international businesses for over 20 years.

Sarah Murphy Ms. Sarah Murphy is Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Ms. Sarah joined Devro in December 2014, bringing 30 years of experience across a broad range of technology-based industry sectors. A metallurgist and mechanical engineer holding operational roles for 12 years, she subsequently held responsibility for executive level, global HR management positions. Sarah brings with her a practical understanding of how to develop organisational effectiveness and strong leadership teams. She holds FCIPD, FIMechE, executive coaching and mediation practice qualifications.

Michael Lauesgaard Mr. Michael Lauesgaard is Global Business Development Director of the Company. assuming overall responsibility for marketing, product management and brand activities. Michael has spent his career building expertise through marketing, business development and sales functions. His most recent role was Senior Director, Head of Global Marketing & Business Development in the natural colour division of Chr. Hansen in Denmark. Prior to this, he held number of sales and marketing positions at Novozymes A/S, latterly as Senior Strategic Account Manager.

Bill McGowan Mr. Bill McGowan is Commercial Director Americas of the Company. Bill joined Devro in January 2015 as Business Director with responsibility for all the group’s activities in the Americas region. He brings with him over 38 years’ experience in both B2B and B2C food-related industries holding senior level positions in sales, marketing and supply chain. His most recent role was President, Americas for Corbion, an international bio-based products company. Prior to that he was CEO, Caravan Ingredients, a $450m US food ingredient company.

Beverley Munro Ms. Beverley Munro is Commercial Director Asia-Pacific of the Company. Beverley, a chartered accountant, has worked with Devro for over 20 years in various roles in finance, supply chain and general management. Most recently, Beverley has run the Devro Pty business in Bathurst, Australia, overseeing major restructuring and the development of customer relationships in the Asia-Pacific region.

Kevin Shoemaker Mr. Kevin Shoemaker is Group Supply Chain Director of the Company. Mr. Kevin brings 35 years’ of international manufacturing experience, most recently in an eight-month consulting role with Devro at Sandy Run in South Carolina, USA. Prior to this he was the Senior Vice President of Operations for Purac/Corbion, where he was responsible for 10 manufacturing sites and global supply chain activities. His 15 years in the lactic acid and derivatives industry with Corbion was preceded by 20 years in corn wet milling, the majority of which were spent with Cargill. Kevin is a graduate from Iowa State University with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering.

Laurence Tanty Ms. Laurence Tanty is Commercial Director EMEA of the Company. Laurence joined Devro as Commercial Director, EMEA, in October 2016. She has held senior management positions with several Industrial and FMCG companies. As the Managing Director of LINPAC-Allibert, she led the transformation of a global industrial packaging business into a professional marketing world class performer. Laurence brings marketing and sales experience from fast-moving consumer goods companies Sara Lee and Mars Snack Foods Europe. Laurence brings a multi-cultural perspective to leadership, which she developed over years of living and working across Europe and the Americas. She holds an MBA from The Wharton School.

Jane Lodge Ms. Jane Ann Lodge is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jane is a Non-Executive Director and Audit Chairman of Costain Group PLC, DCC plc and Sirius Minerals plc. A chartered accountant, Jane was senior audit partner with Deloitte, where she spent over 25 years advising global manufacturing companies including businesses in the food and automotive sectors. Jane was a member of the CBI Manufacturing Council until 2011. Her extensive experience with manufacturing companies and her strategic work with Deloitte has given her a strong international business perspective.

Malcolm Swift Mr. Malcolm Swift is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective April 26, 2017. Malcolm is President of the Global Industrial division of McCormick & Co, Inc. offering flavour solutions for nine of the top 10 global food and beverage manufacturers, and President of McCormick International, comprising all retail and industrial operations outside the Americas for the parent company. In his current role as President of McCormick International he is leading significant initiatives in Asia-Pacific, and was previously responsible for the turnaround of the EMEA business. Malcolm began his career with Price Waterhouse, before moving to roles with Mars, Diageo, Time Warner and Hero AG, a Swiss-based nutrition company.