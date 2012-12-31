Name Description

Michel Bon Mr. Michel Marie Bon has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of May 18, 2006. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. He was Managing Director and then Chairman of the Board of Carrefour from 1985 to 1992, Managing Director of the French National Employment Agency (ANPE) from 1993 to 1995 and Chairman of France Telecom from 1995 to 2002. Mr. Bon currently works as an Independent Consultant and holds several mandates, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Les Editions du Cerf and Director of Lafarge, Sonepar, Sonepack, SONAE and de Myriad.

Godefroy de Bentzmann Mr. Godefroy de Bentzmann has served as Co-Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Devoteam SA. He is in charge of Innovation and Offer Development. He is also Chairman of Devoteam Consulting SA and Devoteam Consulting AS, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Devoteam Netherlands, Director of Devoteam Belgium, Genesis AG and Devoteam Guidance Luxembourg, among others.

Stanislas de Bentzmann Mr. Stanislas de Bentzmann has served as Co-Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Devoteam SA. He is in charge of Operations. He is also Chairman of Devoteam Belgium, Devoteam AuSystems Spa, Devoteam Quaint, Devoteam Teligent, Member of the Supervisory Board of Devoteam Netherlands and Director of Devoteam Consulting SA, Devoteam Spain, Devoteam Consulting AS, Devoteam DaVinci Consulting, Devoteam Tertio, Devoteam Integra and Devoteam Secura, Wola Info and Voxpilot Ltd.

Roland de Laage de Meux Mr. Roland de Laage de Meux has served as General Secretary and Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of June 4, 2004. He holds several other mandates, including Director of DV Outsourcing, DV Belgium, DV Spain and DV Quaint, Secura, Integra, Guidance Lux, DV au Systems Italie, Member of the Supervisory Board of DV Nederland and Manager of Hotel Gril du Parc and SNC Imbelaage, among others.

Bertrand de Bentzmann Mr. Bertrand de Bentzmann has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of June 10, 2005. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. From 1985 to 1998, he was Chairman of Beraud-Sudreau, then Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bordeaux until 2001 and Chairman of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Aquitaine until 2002. He was also Director of Abzac until 2010. Mr. de Bentzmann is also Appointed Vice Chairman of CCI de Bordeaux.

Patrice de Talhouet Mr. Patrice de Talhouet has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of June 4, 2004. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He also worked as Director of Finance at Alcatel.

Yves de Talhouet Mr. Yves de Talhouet has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA since June 10, 2005. He was notably Chairman of Oracle France from 2004 to 2006, and prior to that, Vice President, in charge of Consulting and System Integration for EMEA region, at Atos from 2002 to 2004. Mr. de Talhouet is now Chairman of Hewlett-Packard France, as well as Member of the Board of Tinubu and Manager of Tabag SARL.

Vincent Montagne Mr. Vincent Montagne has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of June 6, 2008. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. He also works as Chairman at Media Participations and Mage Invest, Member of the Board of SITC, Secom and Club Siparex, as well as Vice Chairman of Sages.