Name Description

Vijay Banka Shri. Vijay S. Banka is Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited. A qualified Chartered Accountant, he has been inducted on the Board in May, 2009 and been appointed as “Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer”, associated with the Company since the past four years, Mr. Vijay S. Banka has nearly two decades of experience in handling Finance and Strategy.

B. Maheshwari Shri. B. J. Maheshwari is Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited. A qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, he has been inducted on the Board in May, 2009 and been appointed as “Whole Time Director & Company Secretary (CS) & Chief Compliance Offi cer (CCO), associated with the Company since 1994. He has more than 28 years of relevant experience spanning Legal, Taxation, Secretarial and Administrative matters.

K. Gadia Mr. K. P. Gadia is the Vice President - Commercial of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited.

Gautam Morarka Shri. Gautam R. Morarka is Managing Director, Director of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited. He started his career by overseeing the Pampasar Distillery Limited (PDL), which he subsequently divested in favour of Shaw Wallace. This son of late parliamentarian Mr. Radheshyam Morarka, launched his own business by setting up a sugar plant at Dwarikesh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh in a record period of 14 months. With his far-sighted vision and strategic thought, he then expanded his business by setting up the Dwarikesh Puram and Dwarikesh Dham sugar plants and co-generation plant. A Commerce graduate and ICWA Inter, Mr. G. R. Morarka is the recipient of Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Management. He has also been honoured with “Bhamasha Award” for the year 2006 and again in the year 2011 by Rajasthan State Government for social service in the field of education. He has also been awarded “Indira Gandhi Sadbhavna Award” in the year 2011. He has recently been awarded “Swami Krishnanand Saraswati Purashkar”.

R. Gupta Mr. R. K. Gupta is the Chief General Manager - Work DD Unit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited.

Balkumar Agarwal Shri. Balkumar K. Agarwal is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited. A former representative of the Government of Maharashtra on the BSE Board, Mr. Balkumar Agarwal is an IAS officer who retired as Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra. This Commerce and Law graduate was also on the Boards of Industrial Investment Bank of India, SIDBI and SICOM, besides being Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Financial Corporation.