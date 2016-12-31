Name Description

Michael Cooper Mr. Michael J. Cooper serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. He is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dream and founder of DAM, the asset manager of Dream Office REIT. He has an extensive track record in the real estate industry dating back to 1986. Under his leadership, the business has grown to more than $14.6 billion of commercial real estate, residential development and renewable energy infrastructure assets under management. Among his accomplishments, Mr. Cooper is responsible for the formation of three TSX-listed REITs: Dream Office REIT, Canada’s largest office REIT; Dream Global REIT, a Canadian REIT investing in commercial real estate assets exclusively outside of Canada; and Dream Industrial REIT, a pure-play industrial REIT in Canada. Mr. Cooper is also responsible for the formation of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust, a TSX-listed trust providing an opportunity for unitholders to invest in diversified hard asset alternative investments.. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration from York University. Mr. Cooper currently sits on the board of directors of Dundee Corporation, Dream, Dream Alternatives Master GP, Dream Office REIT, Dream Global REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, E-L Financial Corp. and the Real Property Association of Canada.

P. Jane Gavan Ms. P. Jane Gavan serves as Chief Executive Officer of Dream Office REIT. She is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Global REIT and President, Asset Management of Dream and has more than 27 years of experience in the real estate industry. Since joining Dream in 1998, Ms. Gavan has played a key role in numerous transactions including Dream’s acquisition of Lehndorff Properties, the 2003 business restructuring that resulted in the creation of Dream Office REIT, Dream Office REIT’s $2.3 billion portfolio sale to GE Real Estate, and the initial public offering of Dream Global REIT. Prior to joining Dream, Ms. Gavan served as legal counsel for numerous companies including Oxford Properties Group, and Denison Mines Corp., and began her career in private law practice with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, specializing in real estate and corporate finance. Ms. Gavan earned an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Carleton University and and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall, York University.

Rajeev Viswanathan Mr. Rajeev Viswanathan serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company since August 10, 2015. Mr. Viswanathan is an accomplished senior finance professional with over 15 years of progressive financial, operational and executive experience. He was most recently the senior vice-president of finance for Brookfield Asset Management. During his time with Brookfield, Mr. Viswanathan worked at General Growth Properties, the second-largest U.S. REIT, restructuring and transforming the finance and reporting functions following General Growth Properties' emergence from bankruptcy in 2010. Mr. Viswanathan is a chartered professional accountant, chartered accountant and a CFA charterholder, beginning his professional career with Ernst & Young LLP.

Detlef Bierbaum Mr. Detlef Bierbaum serves as Independent Trustee of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Detlef Bierbaum is a corporate director with extensive experience in the banking and financial services industry. Prior to his retirement in March 2010, Mr. Bierbaum was a Member of the Supervisory Board with Bankhaus Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie and from 1991 to 2008, he held the position of Managing Partner with responsibility for asset management. In addition, from 2002 to 2008, he was also responsible for investment banking of Bankhaus Sal Oppenheim jr. & Cie. Prior to 1991, he was the Chief Financial Officer of the Nordstern Insurance Companies based in Cologne. He is a member of the Board of Directors of a number of companies in the asset management and banking sectors based in Germany, England, Luxembourg and the U.S. Mr. Bierbaum is a graduate of the Universities of Cologne and Munich where he studied commercial banking and business administration.

Donald Charter Mr. Donald K. (Don) Charter serves as Independent Trustee of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Donald Charter is a corporate director. Most recently he was the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Corsa Coal Corp. from August 2010 to August 2013. Corsa is a metallurgical coal mining company listed on the TSX.V with operations in Pennsylvania. Mr. Charter has business experience in a number of sectors including mining (precious metals, base metals, iron ore, coal), oil & gas, real estate and financial services. He is a graduate of McGill University where he obtained degrees in Economics and Law. He began his career in Toronto where he built a successful commercial and M&A business law practice becoming a partner in a national law firm. In 1996 he joined the Dundee Group of Companies as an Executive Vice President with a number of capital markets related responsibilities. In 1998 he became the inaugural Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Dundee Securities group of companies and oversaw its growth from a start up to a major independent financial services company. In 2006, Mr. Charter left this group and focused his attention on his personal consulting and investment company, and as a corporate director primarily in the resource sector. Mr. Charter has extensive corporate governance experience and has sat on and chaired a number of audit, compensation and governance committees during his career as well a number of special, independent and strategic committees in various corporate situations. He has completed the Institute of Corporate Directors, Directors Education Program and is a member of the Institute.

Joanne Ferstman Ms. Joanne S. Ferstman serves as Independent Trustee of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Joanne Ferstman currently serves as a corporate director, sitting on public company boards. Over the past 18 years and until her retirement in June 2012, Ms. Ferstman held a variety of executive positions with the Dundee Group of Companies. Most recently, Ms. Ferstman was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Capital Markets Inc., a full service investment dealer with principal businesses including investment banking, institutional sales and trading and private client financial advisory. Prior to January 31, 2011, Ms. Ferstman was Vice-Chair and Head of Capital Markets of DundeeWealth Inc., a diversified wealth management company. Prior to 2009, Ms. Ferstman was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dundee Wealth Inc. and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Dundee Corporation. In these senior financial roles, Ms. Ferstman was actively involved in all corporate strategy, including acquisitions and financings, and was responsible for all public financial reporting. In addition, Ms. Ferstman regularly represented Dundee Corporation on investee company boards and audit committees across various sectors. Prior to joining the Dundee Group of Companies, Ms. Ferstman spent four years as Chief Financial Officer for a national securities firm and five years at a major international accounting firm. Ms. Ferstman earned a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate degree in Public Accountancy from McGill University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Robert Goodall Mr. Robert G. Goodall serves as Independent Trustee of Dundee Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Robert Goodall is the President of, and in 1994 founded, Canadian Mortgage Capital Corporation (“CMCC”), a mortgage brokerage company with well-established lending and mortgage services operations. CMCC has five offices across Canada and has $800 million of assets (primarily mortgages) under management. He is also Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a major non-bank lender, which has assets of approximately $430 million and is traded on the TSX. Prior to founding CMCC, Mr. Goodall spent seven years with Royal Trust, having served the last three years as National Managing Director of the Real Estate Finance Group for a portfolio of $1.4 billion in commercial and multi-residential real estate loans. In addition to the boards listed below, Mr. Goodall sits on the board of directors of Jump Math, a registered charity. Mr. Goodall earned an MBA from Schulich School of Business.

K. Kellie Leitch Hon. Dr. K. Kellie Leitch serves as Independent Trustee of Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust. She has been Orthopaedic Paediatric Surgeon, Hospital for Sick Children and Associate Professor, University of Toronto. She is a Member of Parliament for Simcoe-Grey, Parliament of Canada. Dr. Leitch earned her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Toronto in 1994, her MBA from Dalhousie University in 1998 and completed her Orthopaedic Surgery residency at University of Toronto in 2001.