Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)
EAST.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
305.04EGP
23 Oct 2017
305.04EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-4.91 (-1.58%)
£-4.91 (-1.58%)
Prev Close
£309.95
£309.95
Open
£305.04
£305.04
Day's High
£310.00
£310.00
Day's Low
£305.04
£305.04
Volume
83,554
83,554
Avg. Vol
57,705
57,705
52-wk High
£340.00
£340.00
52-wk Low
£99.99
£99.99
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nabil Mohsen
|2014
|Chairman of the Board & Managing Director
|
Ousama Hasan
|Head of Finance Sectors
|
Fifi Jad
|General Manager of Temporary Labors
|
Abdul Halim Habashi
|Head of Technical Affair Sectors
|
Mohammed Abdul Aal
|Head of Information and Performance Development Sectors
|
Mohamad Haroun
|Head of Marketing
|
Mohammed Khalil
|Head of Marketing Sectors
|
Ali Ali
|2015
|Investments and Investor Relations Manager
|
Zainab Al Samanodi
|Head of Legal Affair Sectors
|
Majdi Al Sherbini
|59
|2006
|Executive Member of the Board
|
Talaat Ismail
|53
|2009
|Executive Member of the Board
|
Mahmoud Jad
|2008
|Head of Human Resource Sectors
|
Sayid Abdul Salam
|Head of Quality Assurance
|
Nasar Abdur Rahman
|2014
|Head of Smoke Sector
|
Mohammed Adli
|Head of Purchase Sectors
|
Iatemad Al Sebaie
|Head of Incentives Sector
|
Adel Azzam
|Head of Leaf Tobacco sectors
|
Ahmad Darwish
|Head of Plants Sector
|
Hasan Hasan
|Head of General Project Sectors, and Executive Manager - 6th of October and Borg El Arab Industrial Complexes
|
Ahmed Ismail
|Head of Factory
|
Amr Kamel
|Head of Health Affair Sectors
|
Mahmoud Lotfi
|Head of Laboratories and Research Sectors
|
Sayyed Madbouli
|Information Technology Manager
|
Howayda Mahmoud
|Head of Local Manufacture Sector and Supervisor of Project Department
|
Magda Rustom
|Head of Legal Affairs
|
Jamal Shafei
|2014
|Head of Union Committee
|
Abdul Naeim Tawfiq
|Head Of Public Relations
|
Taghrid Amin
|Secretary to the Board
|
Ali Yousef
|2015
|Member of the Board
|
Samir Al Sayad
|2014
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
|
Mohammed Moharam
|2014
|Non-Executive Member of the Board (Temporary)
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Nabil Mohsen
|Eng. Nabil Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid Mohsen is Chairman of the Board and Managing Director for Eastern Co SAE. With his current position, Mr. Mohsen serves as Member of the Board for Moharam Press, Mubarak Charity Hospital, Social & Cultural Services Association, Egyptian Red Crescent Association, Development Research & Technological Planning in Cairo University, American Chamber of Commerce and for the Technological Development Research Center in Helwan University. In addition, he serves as Vice President for the Egyptian Companies Sports Federation and as Head of the Tobacco & Cigarette Industry Support Committee in the Chamber of Food Industry.
|
Ousama Hasan
|
Fifi Jad
|
Abdul Halim Habashi
|
Mohammed Abdul Aal
|
Mohamad Haroun
|
Mohammed Khalil
|
Ali Ali
|
Zainab Al Samanodi
|
Majdi Al Sherbini
|Mr. Majdi Qurany Shaban Al Sherbini is Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since 2006. He is a Commercial Secondary School Certificate. With his current position, he serves as Quality Controller Labs, Research and Quality Sectors. His carrier includes serving as Second Grad Quality Inspector from November 22, 1977 until April 29, 1979; Second Grad Quality Inspection Specialist from April 30, 1979 until May 31, 1983; First Grad Quality Inspection Specialist from June 1, 1983 until June 28, 1985; Third Grad Quality Inspection Technician from June 29, 1985 until June 29, 1991; Second Grad Quality Inspection Technician from June 30, 1991 until July 29, 1997, and as Quality Controller (First Grade) from June 30, 2000.
|
Talaat Ismail
|Mr. Talaat Al Arabi Ismail is Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since 2009. He is a Commercial Secondary School Certificate graduate, 1981. Currently he serves as Manager of Summer Resorts for the Social & Sport Clubs department. His carrier includes serving as Fourth Grad Personnel Clerk from January 26, 1985 until June 29, 1989; Fourth Grad Clerk from June 29, 1985; Third Grad Clerk from June 30, 1989 until September 30, 1997; Clerk from October 1, 1997 until November 28, 2003, elected Manager of Summer Resorts from November 29, 2003 until June 29, 2006, and as Manager of Summer Resorts since June 30, 2006.
|
Mahmoud Jad
|
Sayid Abdul Salam
|
Nasar Abdur Rahman
|
Mohammed Adli
|
Iatemad Al Sebaie
|
Adel Azzam
|
Ahmad Darwish
|
Hasan Hasan
|
Ahmed Ismail
|
Amr Kamel
|
Mahmoud Lotfi
|
Sayyed Madbouli
|
Howayda Mahmoud
|
Magda Rustom
|
Jamal Shafei
|
Abdul Naeim Tawfiq
|
Taghrid Amin
|
Ali Yousef
|Dr. Ali Abdul Rahman Yousef served as Member of the Board of Eastern Company S.A.E. since 2015. Prior to that, he was Non-Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Company SAE. Dr. Yousef graduated in Faculty of Engineering - Constructional Department in 1968, and he received his Master Degree and Doctorate Degree in 1971 and 1974 respectively. His experience includes serving as tenured professor for the University of Cairo’s Faculty of Engineering - Constructional Engineering department, Member of Egyptian Scientific Synod, Head of the code committee for Masonry buildings design, Member of the Egyptian Code Committees for Load on Buildings, Member of National Committee for Buildings Collapse and as Member of the Board for the Egyptian Arab Land Bank (EALB). Dr. Yousef received several awards, which include State Incentive Award in Engineering Sciences – Trophy of Excellency First Class.
|
Samir Al Sayad
|Prof. Dr. Samir Yousef Al Sayad serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since May 03, 2014. He previously served as same from December 18, 2011 to April 09, 2014. He is a Professor of Industrial Chemistry Engineering, University of Helwan, and an Industrial Development and Foreign Trade Independent Senior Advisor/Consultant, to the United Nations agencies, and others including missions in Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and India. Presently, he is a Member of the Board of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Kuwait, Member of the Board of the Eastern Tobacco Company, Member of the Board of Helwan University - Technological Development Centre, and at the National Specialized Councils’ Member of the Industry Committee and Member of the Higher Education Committee. Previously, Prof. Dr. Al Sayad was Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Industry and Foreign Trade, Acting Minister for investment and Acting Minister for public businesses sector affairs, Egypt’s Governor at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and at the Eastern and Southern African Trade Development Bank (PTA bank) and alternate Governor of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Egypt’s Representative at the Arab League Economic and Social Council on the Ministerial level. He was also a Member of the Board of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, Member of the Board of the Public Authority for Reconstruction and Agricultural Development and Member of the Board of the New Urban Communities Authority. Earlier, he was the Chairman and CEO of a group of companies in Paints and Chemical Industries manufacture, the Cultural Counselor and Director of the Egyptian Educational Bureau to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, and the Dean of the Faculty of Science, Helwan University. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Chemical Engineering, Alexandria, 1962 and, Ph.D. in Industrial Technology/Engineering from England, 1974.
|
Mohammed Moharam
|Mr. Mohammed Jamal Mahmoud Moharam is Non-Executive Member (Temporary) of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since April 9, 2014. Mr. Moharam graduated from the Faculty of Commerce, in 1984. His experience includes serving as Head of the American Chamber of Commerce, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Piraeus Bank – Egypt, Chief Representative for Bank of New York in 1985, and as Assistant Vice President & Middle East representative for Fleet National Bank in 1981. In 1979, he was a Credit & Marketing Officer for Citibank in Cairo, Egypt, and in 1976 he became Managing Director for Middle East Industrial Joint Venture, The Seydel Companies.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Nabil Mohsen
|--
|
Ousama Hasan
|--
|
Fifi Jad
|--
|
Abdul Halim Habashi
|--
|
Mohammed Abdul Aal
|--
|
Mohamad Haroun
|--
|
Mohammed Khalil
|--
|
Ali Ali
|--
|
Zainab Al Samanodi
|--
|
Majdi Al Sherbini
|--
|
Talaat Ismail
|--
|
Mahmoud Jad
|--
|
Sayid Abdul Salam
|--
|
Nasar Abdur Rahman
|--
|
Mohammed Adli
|--
|
Iatemad Al Sebaie
|--
|
Adel Azzam
|--
|
Ahmad Darwish
|--
|
Hasan Hasan
|--
|
Ahmed Ismail
|--
|
Amr Kamel
|--
|
Mahmoud Lotfi
|--
|
Sayyed Madbouli
|--
|
Howayda Mahmoud
|--
|
Magda Rustom
|--
|
Jamal Shafei
|--
|
Abdul Naeim Tawfiq
|--
|
Taghrid Amin
|--
|
Ali Yousef
|--
|
Samir Al Sayad
|--
|
Mohammed Moharam
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Nabil Mohsen
|0
|0
|
Ousama Hasan
|0
|0
|
Fifi Jad
|0
|0
|
Abdul Halim Habashi
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Abdul Aal
|0
|0
|
Mohamad Haroun
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Khalil
|0
|0
|
Ali Ali
|0
|0
|
Zainab Al Samanodi
|0
|0
|
Majdi Al Sherbini
|0
|0
|
Talaat Ismail
|0
|0
|
Mahmoud Jad
|0
|0
|
Sayid Abdul Salam
|0
|0
|
Nasar Abdur Rahman
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Adli
|0
|0
|
Iatemad Al Sebaie
|0
|0
|
Adel Azzam
|0
|0
|
Ahmad Darwish
|0
|0
|
Hasan Hasan
|0
|0
|
Ahmed Ismail
|0
|0
|
Amr Kamel
|0
|0
|
Mahmoud Lotfi
|0
|0
|
Sayyed Madbouli
|0
|0
|
Howayda Mahmoud
|0
|0
|
Magda Rustom
|0
|0
|
Jamal Shafei
|0
|0
|
Abdul Naeim Tawfiq
|0
|0
|
Taghrid Amin
|0
|0
|
Ali Yousef
|0
|0
|
Samir Al Sayad
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Moharam
|0
|0