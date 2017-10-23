Name Description

Nabil Mohsen Eng. Nabil Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid Mohsen is Chairman of the Board and Managing Director for Eastern Co SAE. With his current position, Mr. Mohsen serves as Member of the Board for Moharam Press, Mubarak Charity Hospital, Social & Cultural Services Association, Egyptian Red Crescent Association, Development Research & Technological Planning in Cairo University, American Chamber of Commerce and for the Technological Development Research Center in Helwan University. In addition, he serves as Vice President for the Egyptian Companies Sports Federation and as Head of the Tobacco & Cigarette Industry Support Committee in the Chamber of Food Industry.

Majdi Al Sherbini Mr. Majdi Qurany Shaban Al Sherbini is Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since 2006. He is a Commercial Secondary School Certificate. With his current position, he serves as Quality Controller Labs, Research and Quality Sectors. His carrier includes serving as Second Grad Quality Inspector from November 22, 1977 until April 29, 1979; Second Grad Quality Inspection Specialist from April 30, 1979 until May 31, 1983; First Grad Quality Inspection Specialist from June 1, 1983 until June 28, 1985; Third Grad Quality Inspection Technician from June 29, 1985 until June 29, 1991; Second Grad Quality Inspection Technician from June 30, 1991 until July 29, 1997, and as Quality Controller (First Grade) from June 30, 2000.

Talaat Ismail Mr. Talaat Al Arabi Ismail is Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since 2009. He is a Commercial Secondary School Certificate graduate, 1981. Currently he serves as Manager of Summer Resorts for the Social & Sport Clubs department. His carrier includes serving as Fourth Grad Personnel Clerk from January 26, 1985 until June 29, 1989; Fourth Grad Clerk from June 29, 1985; Third Grad Clerk from June 30, 1989 until September 30, 1997; Clerk from October 1, 1997 until November 28, 2003, elected Manager of Summer Resorts from November 29, 2003 until June 29, 2006, and as Manager of Summer Resorts since June 30, 2006.

Ali Yousef Dr. Ali Abdul Rahman Yousef served as Member of the Board of Eastern Company S.A.E. since 2015. Prior to that, he was Non-Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Company SAE. Dr. Yousef graduated in Faculty of Engineering - Constructional Department in 1968, and he received his Master Degree and Doctorate Degree in 1971 and 1974 respectively. His experience includes serving as tenured professor for the University of Cairo’s Faculty of Engineering - Constructional Engineering department, Member of Egyptian Scientific Synod, Head of the code committee for Masonry buildings design, Member of the Egyptian Code Committees for Load on Buildings, Member of National Committee for Buildings Collapse and as Member of the Board for the Egyptian Arab Land Bank (EALB). Dr. Yousef received several awards, which include State Incentive Award in Engineering Sciences – Trophy of Excellency First Class.

Samir Al Sayad Prof. Dr. Samir Yousef Al Sayad serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since May 03, 2014. He previously served as same from December 18, 2011 to April 09, 2014. He is a Professor of Industrial Chemistry Engineering, University of Helwan, and an Industrial Development and Foreign Trade Independent Senior Advisor/Consultant, to the United Nations agencies, and others including missions in Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and India. Presently, he is a Member of the Board of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Kuwait, Member of the Board of the Eastern Tobacco Company, Member of the Board of Helwan University - Technological Development Centre, and at the National Specialized Councils’ Member of the Industry Committee and Member of the Higher Education Committee. Previously, Prof. Dr. Al Sayad was Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Industry and Foreign Trade, Acting Minister for investment and Acting Minister for public businesses sector affairs, Egypt’s Governor at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and at the Eastern and Southern African Trade Development Bank (PTA bank) and alternate Governor of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Egypt’s Representative at the Arab League Economic and Social Council on the Ministerial level. He was also a Member of the Board of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, Member of the Board of the Public Authority for Reconstruction and Agricultural Development and Member of the Board of the New Urban Communities Authority. Earlier, he was the Chairman and CEO of a group of companies in Paints and Chemical Industries manufacture, the Cultural Counselor and Director of the Egyptian Educational Bureau to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, and the Dean of the Faculty of Science, Helwan University. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Chemical Engineering, Alexandria, 1962 and, Ph.D. in Industrial Technology/Engineering from England, 1974.