Clayton Woitas Mr. Clayton Harvey Woitas is Independent Chairman of the Board of Encana Corporation. He is a Corporate Director and has been Chairman of the Board since July 22, 2013. From January 11, 2013 to June 10, 2013 Mr. Woitas acted as Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Range Royalty Management Ltd. (a private oil and gas royalty company) from 2006 to December 2014. He has been a director of Gibson Energy Inc. (a public oil and gas midstream company) since June 2010. He is also a director of several private energy-related companies and advisory boards. Mr. Woitas was founder, Chairman, and President & Chief Executive Officer of Profico Energy Management Ltd. (a private company focused on natural gas exploration and production in Western Canada) from January 2000 to June 2006. Prior to April 2000, he was a director and President & Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Energy Ltd. (a public company focused on the Western Canadian energy sector). Skills and Qualifications Mr. Woitas brings extensive experience in the areas of acquisitions, exploration and production to the Board

Douglas Suttles Mr. Douglas James Suttles is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Encana Corporation., with effect from June 10, 2013. He was appointed the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer on June 10, 2013. From March 2011 until June 2013, Mr. Suttles was an independent businessman, having over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in various engineering and leadership roles. He has held a number of senior leadership posts at British Petroleum (“BP”), including Chief Operating Officer of BP Exploration & Production from January 2009 until March 2011 and President of BP Alaska from December 2006 until December 2008. He was a member of the board of BP America, as well as the BP America Operations Advisory Board. Previously, he served as President of BP Sakhalin Inc., where he was responsible for BP’s activities in Sakhalin, Russia and held other senior leadership roles in BP, including Vice-President for North Sea operations and President of BP’s Trinidadian oil business. Prior to joining BP, Mr. Suttles was an engineer with Exxon from 1983 to 1988. Skills and Qualifications Mr. Suttles brings extensive North American and international energy development and production experience to the Board.

Sherri Brillon Ms. Sherri Anne Brillon is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Encana Corp. She is responsible for the overall direction and stewardship of Encana’s financial operations and ensuring Encana has the financial resources in place to execute on our strategy. Sherri’s expertise on investment opportunities and resource allocation has been pivotal in the transition of Encana’s portfolio to increase margin on its assets through focused capital allocation and multiple divestitures and acquisitions.

Michael McAllister Mr. Michael Gerard McAllister is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Encana Corporation., with effective December 2013. He is responsible for Encana’s upstream and production activities across our North American assets. He is responsible for leveraging our top-tier plays, relentlessly pursuing greater efficiency and operational excellence, and optimizing base production to reduce costs, increase netbacks and enhance our profitability. Mr. McAllister is also responsible for our EH&S performance.

Joanne Alexander Ms. Joanne L. Alexander is an Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the Company. She was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Precision Drilling Corporation (a public oil and gas services company) from April 2008 to December 2014 and General Counsel of Marathon Oil Canada Corporation from 2007 to 2008.

Renee Zemljak Ms. Renee Ellen Zemljak is Executive Vice President - Midstream, Marketing & Fundamentals of Encana Corporation. She is responsible for marketing Encana’s natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids, as well as execution of all commercial midstream negotiations. She is also responsible for leading an energy fundamentals team focused on the assessment of global energy, markets and trends, executing a comprehensive commodity price risk management program and contributing to the overall strategic direction of Encana. Her leadership has been instrumental in the development and execution of Encana’s strategic plan as it relates to capital allocation, portfolio management and revenue maximization.

David Hill Mr. David G. Hill is Executive Vice President - Exploration & Business Development of Encana Corporation., with effect from December 2013. He is responsible for our Exploration and Business Development portfolios, including the exploration of new and emerging plays to ensure Encana remains a leader in identifying and securing a top-tier resource portfolio.

Michael Williams Mr. Michael Andrew Williams is Executive Vice President - Corporate Services of the Company. He joined Encana in March 2014. With over 30 years of global business experience, he is responsible for the effectiveness of the Human Resources, Information Technology, Facilities, Administrative Services, Communications and Travel support functions of the organization. Before joining Encana, Mike was Executive Vice-President of Corporate Services with Tervita Corporation from 2011 to 2014. From 2002 to 2011, he was the Chief Administration Officer for TransAlta Corporation. Prior to this, he held senior executive positions with Lucent Technologies in Europe, Cisco Systems in the U.S., and Newbridge Networks Corporation in Canada. Throughout his career, Mike has assisted leadership teams in successfully implementing strategy throughout all stages of the business cycle, from start-up to restructuring. Mike is currently a board member of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Investment Committee and a member of the Governance and Human Resources Committee. He is also a member of the Calgary Food Bank. He is past co-chair of the United Way of Calgary information systems, energy and service sector, past chair of the Board of Hull Services, a past board member of Honens (World Federation of International Music Competitions) and a past board member of the Legacy Children’s Foundation. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cardiff University, U.K., and a post-graduate degree in Human Resources Management from Aston University, U.K.

Peter Dea Mr. Peter A. Dea is Non-Executive Independent Director of Encana Corporation. He has been the Executive Chairman of Confluence Resources LP since September 2016. He has served as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Cirque Resources LP (a private oil and gas company) since May 2007. From November 2001 through August 2006, he was President & Chief Executive Officer and a director of Western Gas Resources, Inc. (a public natural gas company which was sold in 2006 for approximately US$5.3 billion). He joined Barrett Resources Corporation (a public natural gas company which was sold in 2001 for approximately US$2.7 billion) in November 1993 and served as Chief Executive Officer and director from November 1999 and as Chairman from February 2000 through August 2001. Prior to that he held several managerial and geologic positions with Exxon Company, U.S.A. Skills and Qualifications Mr. Dea brings over 30 years of oil and gas exploration and production experience and involvement in state and national energy policies to the Board.

Fred Fowler Mr. Fred J. Fowler is Non-Executive Independent Director of Encana Corporation. He is a Corporate Director. He has been a director of PG&E Corporation (a public natural gas and electric utility company) since March 2012 and DCP Midstream Partners, LP (a public master limited partnership engaged in natural gas and natural gas liquids transport, storage, production and sale) since March 2015. He was Chairman of Spectra Energy Partners, LP (a public natural gas pipeline and storage entity) from October 2008 to November 2013 and was a director of that company until February 27, 2017. He was President & Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Energy Corp. (a natural gas gathering, processing and mainline transportation company) from December 2006 to December 2008 and served as a director from December 2006 to May 2009. He was President & Chief Executive Officer of Duke Energy Gas Transmission, LLC (a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation) from April 2006 through December 2006. From June 1997, he occupied various executive positions with Duke Energy Corporation (a public electric and gas company), including President and Chief Operating Officer from November 2002 to April 2006.

Howard Mayson Mr. Howard John Mayson is Non-Executive Independent Director of Encana Corporation. He is an independent businessman and corporate director and has over 40 years of North American and international oil and gas industry experience. He has been a non-executive director of several private U.K. and North American energy-related companies from 2010 to present, including Fairfield Energy Ltd. from July 2010 to June 2015. Since 2014, he has served on the Advisory Board and is a part-time Operating Partner with Azimuth Capital Management LLC. Mr. Mayson spent most of his career with BP Exploration & Production, PLC where he held various senior roles across the company including Chief Executive Officer of BP Russia, President of BP Angola, Director of BP’s Exploration & Production Technology Group and he also headed up BP’s Global Subsurface Function. Prior to joining BP, Mr. Mayson was an engineer with Schlumberger Limited from 1977-1981. Skills and Qualifications Mr. Mayson brings over 40 years of extensive experience in oil and gas exploration, development and production to the Board.

Lee McIntire Mr. Lee A. McIntire is Non-Executive Independent Director of Encana Corporation. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of TerraPower, LLC (a private nuclear energy technology company) since August 2015. Prior to that he served as Chief Executive Officer and President of CH2M HILL (a private consulting company) from January 2009 to January 2014, Chairman from 2010 through 2014 and Executive Chairman of the Board from January 2014 to October 2014. Mr. McIntire previously served as CH2M HILL’s Chief Operating Officer and President. During his tenure as CEO, CH2M HILL enjoyed growth and stability, increasing to over 30,000 employees, expanding its international presence to over 100 countries, diversifying its service offerings, and doubling revenues to US$7.0 billion. Prior to joining CH2M HILL, Mr. McIntire was a partner, Executive Vice-President, and served on the Board of Directors of the Bechtel Group of Companies from 1989 to 2004. Mr. McIntire served on the Chairman’s Leadership Council, and was President of several of Bechtel’s multibillion-dollar companies. Skills and Qualifications Mr. McIntire brings over 35 years of executive leadership and governance experience to the Board.

Margaret McKenzie Ms. Margaret A. McKenzie is Non-Executive Independent Director of Encana Corporation. She is a Corporate Director. She has been a director of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (a public petroleum pipeline company) since August 2015, Bonavista Energy Corporation (a public oil and gas company) since May 2006 and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (a public oil and gas company) since December 2014. She is also a director of two private energy-related companies. Prior to that, Ms. McKenzie was Chief Financial Officer of Range Royalty Management Ltd. (a private oil and gas royalty company) from 2006 to December 2014 and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Profico Energy Management Ltd. (a private oil and gas royalty company) from 2000 to 2006. Skills and Qualifications Ms. McKenzie brings over 18 years of energy, oil and natural gas exploration experience to the Board.

Suzanne Nimocks Ms. Suzanne P. Nimocks is Non-Executive Independent Director of Encana Corporation. She is a Corporate Director. She has been a director of Rowan Companies plc (a public international contract drilling services company) since December 2010, ArcelorMittal (world’s largest public steel company) since January 2011 and Owens Corning (a leading global producer of residential and commercial building materials) since September 2012. She was a director (senior partner) with McKinsey & Company (a private global management consulting firm) from June 1999 to March 2010 and was with the firm in various other capacities since 1989, including as a leader in the firm’s Global Petroleum Practice, Electric Power & Natural Gas Practice, Organization Practice and Risk Management Practice. She served as a member of the firm’s worldwide personnel committees for many years and as the Manager of the Houston office for eight years. Skills and Qualifications Ms. Nimocks brings strategy and risk management expertise in the energy industry to the Board.

Brian Shaw Mr. Brian G. Shaw is Non-Executive Independent Director of Encana Corporation. He is a Corporate Director. He has been a director of NuVista Energy Ltd. (a public oil and gas company) since August 2014, Manulife Bank of Canada (a private chartered bank) since February 2012, Manulife Trust Company (a private trust company) since February 2012, Ivey Canadian Exploration Ltd. (a private exploration company) since March 2010 and Lakeview Mortgage Funding Inc. (a private structured credit company) since January 2016. Mr. Shaw was a director of Patheon Inc. (a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company) from December 2009 until March 2014 and a director of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (a public oil and gas company) from April 2014 until December 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Shaw was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC World Markets Inc. from 2005 through 2008. Skills and Qualifications Mr. Shaw brings extensive experience as a financial services executive to his role as a member of the Board.