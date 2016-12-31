Name Description

James Pantelidis Mr. James Pantelidis is Independent Chairman of the Board of Enercare Inc. He is Chair of the board of directors of Parkland Fuel Corporation, and a member of the board of directors of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Mr. Pantelidis was formerly on the board of directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance Financial Services Inc. and RONA inc. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Pantelidis was a non-executive director, Chair of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee and member of the Audit Committee of Equinox Minerals Limited, a mining company. Mr. Pantelidis has previously served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FisherCast Global Corporation, a manufacturer of molten metal injection technologies and Bata Limited, a leading, privately held, global footwear retailer and manufacturer. He was also the President and Chief Executive Officer of JP & Associates, a strategic consulting company. Mr. Pantelidis had a 30 year career in the petroleum industry and was at one time President of both the Resources Division and the Products Division of Petro Canada. Mr. Pantelidis holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from McGill University.

John Macdonald Mr. John A. Macdonald is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Enercare Inc. He has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Enercare since November 27, 2006. From 2002 to 2006 Mr. Macdonald served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro One Telecom Inc. Mr. Macdonald has previously held senior marketing positions at AT&T Canada Inc. and Nortel Networks Corporation and was a member of the board of advisors of Atria Networks LP until 2010. Mr. Macdonald is a registered professional engineer and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Evelyn Sutherland Ms. Evelyn L. Sutherland is Chief Financial Officer of Enercare Inc. She was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Enercare in August 2011. Ms. Sutherland has over fifteen years of experience in finance and marketing roles. Prior to joining Enercare, Ms. Sutherland was Chief Financial Officer of Scott’s Real Estate Investment Trust, where she had overall responsibility for financial reporting and corporate governance. She is also the former Chief Financial Officer of the Unified Purchasing Group of Canada, where she played a significant role in building its finance team, assisting with the creation of their strategic plan and working with management groups to improve reporting and overall processes. Ms. Sutherland is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant. She became a Chartered Accountant in 2000 and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Ms. Sutherland holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Honours - Accounting, from the University of Windsor and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario.

Scott Boxer Mr. Scott J. Boxer is President and Chief Executive Officer - Service Experts of the company. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Service Experts business and became a member of senior management of Enercare on May 11, 2016 upon closing of the SE Transaction. Mr. Boxer has over 40 years of industry experience, more than 11 of which have been with SEHAC where he has served as its Chief Executive Officer since March 2013 and previously served as its President and Chief Operating Officer from 2003 to 2010. Prior to joining SEHAC in 2003, Mr. Boxer served as President of Lennox Industries from 2000 to 2003 and as President of Lennox Europe Operations from 1998 to 2000. Mr. Boxer was retired from 2010 to March 2013.

Colleen Moffitt Ms. Colleen Bailey Moffitt is Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. She was appointed Vice President, Human Resources of Enercare in April 2015. Mrs. Bailey Moffitt has over 20 years’ experience in Human Resources across various industries including; consulting, energy services, retail, and financial services. She has held executive Human Resources roles with TD Bank, PwC and Direct Energy. Mrs. Bailey Moffitt has a B.A. (Hons.) from the University of Waterloo.

John Toffoletto Mr. John Toffoletto is Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Enercare Inc. He was appointed Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Enercare in January 2009 and Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary in March 2015. Before joining Enercare, Mr. Toffoletto practiced law at Torys LLP from 2001, where he played a significant role in the Fund’s formation in 2002 and its subsequent legal affairs, including financings, acquisitions and commercial arrangements. Mr. Toffoletto has a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree (with High Distinction) from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Laws Degree (with Honours) from the Faculty of Law, University of Toronto.

Irene Zaguskin Ms. Irene Zaguskin is Chief Information Officer of the Company. She was appointed Chief Information Officer of Enercare in January 2016. Prior to joining Enercare, she held various positions with such organizations as Loblaw Companies Limited, Canadian Tire Corporation and most recently, Rogers Communications Inc., where she led a team of 100 IT professionals responsible for end-to-end IT operations across retail, supply chain, field sales and sales call centers. Ms. Zaguskin graduated from York University with a Bachelor of Computer Science and Economics (Honours) and obtained a Masters of Business Administration from Ryerson University.

Lorne Solway Mr. Lorne Solway is the Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. He was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Enercare in March 2015. Mr. Solway has over 25 years’ experience in marketing across a number of different industry verticals and has held various senior and executive positions with such organizations as, LoyaltyOne (AirMiles Reward Program), McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada, Bell Mobility and the largest licensee of the Hudson’s Bay Company. Mr. Solway has extensive experience in all facets of marketing, including brand, promotions, public relations, digital (web, email, mobile, social), ecommerce, loyalty, CRM and customer experience design. Mr. Solway has a B.A. in Psychology from York University and an M.B.A. specializing in Marketing and Finance from the Schulich School of Business.

Jenine Krause Ms. Jenine Krause is Chief Operating Officer - Home Services of the Company. She has over 20 years of diverse experience in operations management, strategic planning, information technology, product development and consulting. Ms. Krause spent 11 years at Bell Canada, including a number of years as Vice President, Field Operations before transitioning to Senior Vice President, ICT Delivery in Business Markets and most recently led the network deployment in Toronto for residential services. Ms. Krause is a member of the board of Young People’s Theatre and previously served as a member of the board of Northwestel Inc. and the advisory board of Impact Consulting Group for Joseph L. Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. Ms. Krause received her Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Victoria and a Master of Business Administration from Joseph L. Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

Lisa de Wilde Ms. Lisa de Wilde is Independent Director of Enercare Inc. She has been Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Educational Communications Authority (TVO) since 2005. Previously, Ms. de Wilde was the President and CEO of Astral Television Networks Inc., and practiced law in private practice and as Legal Counsel to the CRTC. Ms. de Wilde serves as a member of the board of TELUS Corporation and is a former Chair of the Board of Directors of the Toronto International Film Festival. She served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Noranda Income Fund from 2002 to 2010 as well as AT&T Canada Inc. (2002 to 2003) and Cinar Corp. (2002 to 2004). Her other advisory appointments include: the University of Toronto’s Mowat Centre for Policy Innovation; the Canadian Digital Media Network; and the Asia Pacific Foundation’s Toronto Advisory Group. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) and the Law Society of Upper Canada. She holds an LL.B. and an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree, both from McGill University. In 2015, Ms. de Wilde was appointed to the Order of Canada and received an honourary Doctor of Laws (honoris causa) from Brandon University. She also received an honorary doctorate from Ryerson University in 2016.

Grace Palombo Ms. Grace M. Palombo is Independent Director of EnerCare Inc. She is the Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Great West Lifeco Inc., a position she has held since November 2014. From 2011 to 2014, Ms. Palombo was the Executive Vice President, Head of Human Resources, TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank based in the U.S.A. Prior to 2011, Ms. Palombo served as the Senior Vice President, Corporate Human Resources of CanWest Global Communications Corporation (“CanWest”) and also served as a member of its Management Committee. Prior to joining CanWest, Ms. Palombo held various executive positions in the areas of Human Resources, Legal and Corporate Services with Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., The Canada Life Assurance Company, Westcoast Energy Inc./Union Gas Limited and Bombardier Inc. She also practiced law in Toronto, in the areas of employment, labour relations and corporate law and has served as a Director of the Osgoode Hall Law School Alumni Association since 2009. Ms. Palombo served as a Director and a member of the Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees of Student Transportation Inc. from 2010 to November 2016. Ms. Palombo is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D), Conference Board of Canada, Council of National Human Resource Executives, the Law Society of Upper Canada, The Canadian Bar Association, the Women’s Law Association and the Women’s Executive Network.

Jerry Patava Mr. Jerry Patava is Independent Director of Enercare Inc. He is a Director and Chair of the Governance and Compensation Committee. Mr. Patava is the Chief Executive Officer of the Great Gulf Group of Companies, a position he has held since July 2007. Mr. Patava was previously Lead Director and a member of the Governance and Compensation Committee of Trimac Transportation Ltd., and he served as a Director and Chair of the Governance and Compensation Committee of Capstone Infrastructure Corporation. Mr. Patava was also Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Inc., a position he held from January 1998 to January 2005. Previously, he was Vice President and Treasurer of Canadian Pacific Limited and prior thereto Vice President and Director of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. Mr. Patava holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration from York University.

Roy Pearce Mr. Roy J. Pearce is Independent Director of Enercare Inc. He is a Director and Chair of the Investment Committee. Mr. Pearce was the Chief Financial Officer of K2 Pure Solutions Canada Corporation from April 2007 until his retirement in November 2008. Prior to joining K2 Pure Solutions Canada Corporation, Mr. Pearce was a trustee and member of the Compensation Committee of ACS Media Income Fund. He was the Chief Financial Officer of several companies, including KCP Income Fund and its predecessor business, KIK Corporation, the Plastics Division of Crown Cork and Seal Company, Inc. and Crown Cork and Seal Canada, Inc. Mr. Pearce has held senior finance positions with various companies including Gilbey Canada Inc., Lever Detergents Limited, Monarch Fine Foods Limited, John Labatt Ltd., and Lever Brothers Inc. Mr. Pearce is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant.

Michael Rousseau Mr. Michael Stewart Rousseau is Independent Director of Enercare Inc. He is a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Rousseau is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Air Canada, a position he has held since 2007. Since 2010, Mr. Rousseau has been a director of Resolute Forest Products Inc. and is currently serving on the Finance Committee, the Audit Committee and is Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation/Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He also served as a trustee and Chair of the Audit Committee of Golf Town Income Fund. Mr. Rousseau was the President of Hudson’s Bay Company from 2006 to 2007; prior to that, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rousseau was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Moore Corporation and was also a member of its Pension Committee and he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Silcorp Limited. Mr. Rousseau holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from York University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant.