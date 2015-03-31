Name Description

Rashesh Shah Mr. Rashesh C. Shah is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited. Mr. Shah, co-founder of the Company has over 20 years of diverse experience in the financial services industry in India and has been instrumental in building Edelweiss into one of India's diversified financial services companies. Prior to founding Edelweiss, he worked with ICICI Limited. He serves on the Boards of various companies and has also served on the Executive Committee of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., India's premiere securities exchange. He has in the past served on the Executive Committee of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and presently serves as Chairman, Maharashtra Council of FICCI. He currently serves on the SEBI committee to review the Insider Trading Regulation. His academic qualifications include an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad and a Diploma in International Trade from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade,NewDelhi.

Himanshu Kaji Mr. Himanshu Kaji is Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited. Mr. Kaji is responsible for the overall functioning of the Corporate Planning, Operations, Technology, Business Solutions, Governance, Compliance, Finance, Stakeholder Relations, Global Risk, Resources, Legal and Administration departments of the Group. He is involved in formulating strategy and providing vital inputs for the effective functioning of the Group. Mr. Kaji is a qualified Chartered Accountant with a post graduate diploma in securities law. Mr. Kaji has over 20 years experience in the financial services sector. Before joining Edelweiss in 2009, hewas corporate advisor to various companies in the financial services sector. Mr. Kaji was Honorary Treasurer & Official Spokesman and Director of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) between 1999-2002. Presently he is a member of the Secondary Market Advisory Committee of SEBI.

Rujan Panjwani Mr. Rujan Panjwani is Executive Director of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited. An Electrical Engineer by qualification, Mr. Rujan Panjwani has over two and half decades of experience in the financial services industry working across all asset classes. At Edelweiss he helped set up the Group's Treasury and Balance sheet unit. Rujan is now a member of the Assets & Liabilities Committee (ALCO) that primarily oversees the implementation of an effective process for managing Edelweiss' interest rate, liquidity and similar market risks relating to the balance sheet and associated activities, including the adoption of policies, risk limits and capital levels from time to time. He also set up Edelweiss' Global Risk Group – the nodal point for all risk monitoring and management. He is now a member of the Global Risk Committee – the highest decision making body in Edelweiss on Risk-related issues. He also played a role in setting up several businesses for the Edelweiss Group including Asset Management and Credit, for which he had oversight responsibilities till 2012.

Venkatchalam Ramaswamy Mr. Venkatchalam Ramaswamy is Executive Director of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited. Mr. Ramaswamy, co-founder of the Company spearheads one of the Company’s most strategic businesses Financial Markets & Asset Management. He brings experience and experience on client relationships to Edelweiss. Prior to Edelweiss he worked with Spartek Emerging Opportunities Fund and ICICI Limited. His academic qualifications include an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, United States of America and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics Engineering.

Berjis Desai Shri. Berjis Minoo Desai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited since November 18, 2009. Mr. Desai is the Managing Partner, J. Sagar & Associates, one of India's law firms. He has been practicing for more than 30 years and has a and varied experience in the legal field, with specialisation in corporate law, Mergers & Acquisitions, derivatives, securities & financial laws, International Business laws and International Commercial Arbitration. He holds a Masters degree in Law from the University of Cambridge.