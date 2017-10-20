Name Description

Ricardo Torres Mr. Ricardo Alejandro Torres serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. since 2015. He has been on the Company's Board since September 19, 2007. He has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Pampa Holding SA since November 2005. Prior to this, he was Partner of Darwin Inversiones SA. From 1993 to 2001, he was Chief Financial Officer of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Alto Palermo SA, Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes, Abril SA and Inversora Bolivar SA. He was also Professor of Finance and Taxation of the Faculty of Economics at Universidad de Buenos Aires. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Pampa Advisors SA. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Austral, as well as a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Mr. Marcos Marcelo Mindlin serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. since April 19, 2017. Prior to this, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pampa Energia SA, Pampa Holding and the House Energy Argentina. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Hydro The Nihuiles SA, Hydro Diamante SA, Power Plant Guemes SA and Loma de la Lata SA. Between 1991 and 2003, he was Founding Partner, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA and Director of Banco Hipotecario SA. He has acted as Member of the Board of Directors and President of EASA IEASA SA, Dolphin Energia SA and Dolphin Group SA. In addition, he has served as Board Member of Pampa Holding, Pampa Advisors SA, Citelec SA, Transener, Transba SA and Dolphin Finance SA. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad del Centro de Estudios Macroeconomicos de La Argentina (UCEMA) as well as a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Leandro Carlos Montero Mr. Leandro Carlos Montero serves as Chief Financial and Control Officer of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. He has held various positions in the areas of Administration and Finance of Pampa Energía and Petrobras Argentina SA, both utilities and listed on the SEC. He also worked in the Division of Consulting and Audit Ernst & Young - Pistrelli, Henry Martin y Asociados. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from the Universidad de Buenos Aires and holds a Masters in Business Administration from Instituto de Altos Estudios Empresariales (IAE)-Escuela de Negocios de la Universidad Austral.

Daniel Eduardo Flaks Mr. Daniel Eduardo Flaks serves as Chief Technology Officer of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. He joined the Company in 1993 and served as Director and Deputy Manager of the Company's Department for the Areas of San Justo and Olivos, Director of Sales and Director of Operations for the Areas of Olivos and Pilar, and Director of Distribution and Exploitation of High, Medium and Low Voltage Transmission Lines. Between 1993 and 1998, he served as Assistant Professor at Universidad Tecnologica Nacional. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Tecnologica Nacional and a Masters degree in Business Management from Universidad del Salvador.

Gerardo Tabakman Mr. Gerardo Tabakman serves as Director of Information Technology and Telecommunications of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. since April 12, 2012. Between September 2011 and April 2012 was manager of this area. It was systems manager Pampa Energy, between February 2008 and September 2011, and manager of Accenture, a company in which he worked between June 1997 and February 2008.

Mariana de la Fuente Ms. Mariana de la Fuente serves as Director of Human Resources of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Before joining the company, she served as Manager of Human Resources EDEN (Empresa Distribuidora Norte Energia SA) company that was part of Pampa Energía since 2011. She has served since 1990 in various areas of responsibility of management resource humans in several multinational companies such as Monsanto, Cerveceria Quilmes, Cabot and Abertis.

Eduardo Maggi Mr. Eduardo Maggi serves as Director of Distribution and Commercialization of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Previously, he served as the Company's Director of Distribution and Commercialization in the Areas of San Martin and Moron, as well as Chief Technology Officer. In addition, he has been Board Member of SACME. He holds a degree in Engineering from Universidad Tecnologica Nacional and Masters degrees in Business Administration from Universidad del Salvador and Universidad de Deusto.

Carolina Sigwald Ms. Carolina Sigwald serves as Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. She began her career as a lawyer in Central Puerto after its privatization, and subsequently joined Chadbourne & Parke in New York and the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IDB Group) in Washington. She returned to Argentina in 1998 and joined as a partner of Diaz Bobillo study, Sigwald & Vittone, where she has served as an external advisor to energy companies, including Energy Pampa. Additionally, she held positions on the boards of Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Telefonica de Argentina.

Gustavo Mariani Mr. Gustavo Mariani serves as Director of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. since April 19, 2017. He has been Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Dolphin SA. He joined Grupo Dolphin SA in 1993 as Analyst and later served as Investment Manager. In the past, he was Corporate Chief Financial Officer of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of EASA IEASA SA, Dolphin Energía SA, Transba SA, Pampa Holding SA, Pampa Advisors SA, Citelec, Transener, Transba and Dolphin Finance SA. He has been Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Transener SA and Citelec SA. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad del CEMA and a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Belgrano.

Damian Miguel Mindlin Mr. Damian Miguel Mindlin serves as Director of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. In 1991, he joined Dolphin Group as a shareholder and director. Since November 2003, he is manager of the investment portfolio Dolphin Group. He is currently also director of Edenor, Grupo Dolphin SA, Dolphin Energy SA, Dolphin Finance SA, Electricidad Argentina SA, IEASA SA, CAM SA, HINISA, HIDISA, Transelec Argentina SA, Pampa Participaciones SA, Pampa Real Estate SA, Communications and Consumption SA , Loans and Services SA, Powerco SA, Central Termica Guemes, Inversora Diamante SA, Inversora Nihuiles SA, Central Piedra Buena, Independent Power Corporation SA, Company Buenos Aires SA, Dolphin Credits SA, Dolphin Credits Holding SA, Dolphin Inversora SA, Petrolera Pampa SA, Pampa Participaciones II SA, Distributed Energy SA, Pampa Generacion SA, Pampa Inversiones SA, Hydroelectric Lago Escondido SA, Bodega Loma de la Lata SA, Emdersa SA, Empresa Distribuidora de La Rioja SA.

Maximiliano Alejandro Fernandez Dr. Maximiliano Alejandro Fernandez serves as Independent Director of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since December 2007. In 2005. he was appointed Board Member of EASA. He has also been President of Alternative Gratis SA. Until 1995, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of Viatel SRL. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Eduardo Luis Llanos Mr. Eduardo Luis Llanos serves as Independent Director of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. since 2015. He has been on the Company's Board since April 15, 2008. He has been Auditor of Telefonica Group Internal Auditor and Group Telefe since 2003. From 1969 to 2000, he worked at Arthur Andersen / Pistrelli, Diaz and Associates in the Department of Audit and Tax Department, as well as he served as International Partner; Tax Practice Director for Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, and Director of Operations in Bolivia. From 2000 to 2003, he was Partner of Studio E. Llanos and Associates. He has served as Professor of Public Finance and Taxation at Universidad de Buenos Aires, Universidad Nacional de Lomas de Zamora and the Universidad de Moron. He graduated in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires in 1971.