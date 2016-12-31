Name Description

Geoffery Handley Mr. Geoffery Arthur Handley is Independent Chairman of the Board of Endeavour Silver Corp., since May 24, 2012. Mr. Handley is a geologist with a Science Degree and 30 years experience in the exploration and mining industry which included analyzing the financial statements of mining companies as an investment analyst and, later, as the manager/executive responsible for corporate mergers and acquisition activities at Placer Dome Inc.

Godfrey Walton Mr. Godfrey J. Walton is President, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Endeavour Silver Corp. He is a President of G.J. Walton & Associates Ltd.

Bradford Cooke Mr. Bradford J. Cooke is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Endeavour Silver Corp., since May 24, 2012.

Daniel Dickson Mr. Daniel Dickson is Chief Financial Officer of Endeavour Silver Corp. He was Controller for Endeavour from March, 2007 to March, 2008.

Christine West Ms. Christine West is the Vice President, Controller of the Company. Christine has been with Endeavour in the capacity of Controller since 2008.

Tomas Hidalgo Mr. Tomas Iturriaga Hidalgo, B.Sc. Eng., MBA Global., is Vice President - Operations and Country Manager for Mexico of the Company. Mr. Iturriaga, is a Mexican national and a Harvard General Management graduate with more than 20 years of professional experience. Tomas brings to Endeavour a wealth of experience in mine and operations management, new project planning/development and turning around underperforming assets, as well as having executive, technical and administrative expertise. He started his career in mine product sales and support with Dupont, Rockwell and Donaldson, then moved into supply chain management with Solectron, followed by 11 years moving up the ranks at Goldcorp as finance/administration manager then general manager at their Los Filos gold mine in Mexico, COO and then Regional VP for all of Goldcorp's Mexican operations. Most recently, Tomas was Vice President, North American Operations for Capstone Mining Corp., a multi-mine, multi-country copper mining company with 1,600 employees and contractors, where he was responsible for planning and executing their capital and operating programs and budgets, operations management, and mine permitting.

Dale Mah Mr. Dale Mah is Vice President of Corporate Development of the Company. He is a professional geologist with 20 years of experience in the mining industry. He brings to Endeavour a wealth of technical experience and analytical skills needed in order to generate, evaluate and negotiate M&A opportunities in the silver mining sector for Endeavour. Dale has held senior positions in mineral exploration, investment research and project evaluation throughout his career. As a result, his knowledge of the capital markets, investment banking, equity research, precious and base metals project management and valuation, financial modeling, mine economics, and reserve and resource estimation are a good fit with Endeavour's management team.

Andrew Sharp Mr. Andrew Sharp is Vice President - Engineering of the Company. Andrew Sharp, is a professional engineer with 30 years of experience in the mining industry, is fluent in Spanish and has worked many years in Mexico. He brings to Endeavour a wealth of experience in executive and mine management, mine planning and operations, mine start-ups and turnarounds, mine evaluations and feasibility studies, mine permitting, and government relations. Mr. Sharp started his mining career in 1982 working part time as an underground labourer at various mines in Western Australia while studying to earn his bachelor of engineering degree. After graduation in 1987, Mr. Sharp worked for 10 years as a mining engineer for Newmont and others at gold mines in Australia and Malaysia. From 1997 to 2005, he ran his own consulting practice in Australia, was chief mining engineer at a gold mine in Ghana and became manager of mine planning services for Ok Tedi Mining in Papua New Guinea. Over the past 12 years, Mr. Sharp took on a number of more senior roles, including manager of planning, mine manager, general manager, vice-president of technical services and executive vice-president of mining operations for companies such as Pan American Silver, Silver Standard and others.

Bernard Poznanski Mr. Bernard Poznanski is Corporate Secretary of Endeavour Silver Corp. He is Lawyer, Koffman Kalef Business Lawyers.

Ricardo Campoy Mr. Ricardo M. Campoy is Independent Director of Endeavour Silver Corp. Mr. Campoy has a Bachelor of Science in Mine Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a Master of International Management (Finance) from the American Graduate School of International Management. Mr. Campoy has over 30 years of experience as a mine engineer, investment banker and financial advisor for the resource industry, financial institutions and investment funds.

Mr. Rex J. McLennan is Independent Director of Endeavour Silver Corp. Mr. McLennan holds a Master of Business Administration degree from McGill University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia. He has held responsible positions in the mining and oil and gas sectors. From 1997 to 2005, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Placer Dome Inc., and prior to this held the position of Vice President and Treasurer with the same company. For more than ten years, he held positions of responsibility in business planning, finance and treasury and was a Senior Advisor in the Treasurer's Department for Imperial Oil, a publicly traded Canadian subsidiary of Exxon Corporation.