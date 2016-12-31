Name Description

Brian Tobin Hon. Brian Tobin is Chairman of the Board of Element Financial Corporation. He serves as a director of Element and is a member of the C&CG Committee. Mr. Tobin was first appointed to Element’s Board in April 2015. The Hon. Brian Tobin was named as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2013 for his contribution to Canadian public policy as a federal and provincial politician. He served as the Federal Minister of Industry from October 2000 to January 2002, prior to which he served as the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador from 1996 to 2000. Mr. Tobin served as a Member of Parliament from 1980 to 1996 and served as Minister of Fisheries and Oceans in the federal cabinet from 1993 to 1996. Mr. Tobin is currently a Vice Chair with BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. Mr. Tobin serves as Chairman and director of New Flyer Industries Inc. and Lead Director and Vice Chairman of Aecon Group Inc. Mr. Tobin also served as Executive Chairman; President & CEO of Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Ltd. (“CLM”). Mr. Tobin lead the negotiating team that sold CLM to Cliffs Natural Resources for $4.9 billion which was one of the biggest global mining deals in 2011. Mr. Tobin has also served as a director of Aurvista Gold Corporation, Calvista Gold Corporation, Cline Mining Corporation, Marret Resources Inc., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Canpages Inc. and was a trustee of Newport Partners Income Trust. Mr. Tobin is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a graduate of the Directors Education Program.

Daniel Jauernig Mr. Daniel A. (Dan) Jauernig, CPA, is President, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Prior to the Separation Transaction, Chief Operating Officer of Element Fleet since 2014; previously President and CEO of Classified Ventures/Cars.com, a leading provider of online automotive research, reviews and classified advertising products in the U.S., from 2000 to 2014; previously worked at Newcourt from 1991 to 1999 where he served as its Chief Financial Officer and President of Newcourt Services division.

Bradley Nullmeyer Mr. Bradley D. Nullmeyer is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Nullmeyer was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Element upon completion of the Separation Transaction and previously served as President of Element from September 2012 to October 2016. He is currently a member of the C&R Committee and an executive member of the Board. Mr. Mr. Nullmeyer was the Co-CEO of OTEC Research Limited, a Canadian health products research enterprise, from 2007 to 2012. He served as President of Vendor Finance for CIT Group Inc. until 2001. Prior to joining CIT Group Inc., Mr. Nullmeyer was a co-founder of Newcourt in 1984, where he had lead responsibility for corporate acquisitions and the development of Newcourt’s major international vendor finance programs and joint ventures. Mr. Nullmeyer currently serves as chair of the audit committee of the board of directors of DH Corporation, a North American financial services technology firm, and is Vice-Chair of the board of directors of ECN Capital, a North American commercial finance business. Mr. Nullmeyer also serves as a member of the board of directors of The Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation. Mr. Nullmeyer earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University in 1982 and became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in 1984.

Steven Hudson Mr. Steven K. Hudson is Vice Chairman of the Board of Element Financial Corporation. Mr. Hudson is Vice-Chairman of Element’s Board and is a member of the C&R Committee. Mr. Hudson is the chief executive officer of ECN Capital Corp. (“ECN Capital”), a member of ECN Capital’s board of directors and a director of INFOR Acquisition Corp. Mr. Hudson served as chief executive officer of Element from March 2011 until completion of the Separation Transaction in October 2016 and has served as a director of Element since April 2010. Mr. Hudson is also the founder and principal of Cameron Capital Corporation, a private investment firm established more than 20 years ago. An entrepreneur, investor and operator of successful businesses, Mr. Hudson has a distinguished track record across several business sectors. In 1984, Mr. Hudson founded Newcourt Credit Group Inc. (“Newcourt”) and assumed the position of chief executive officer. Under his leadership, Newcourt grew to become a worldwide leader in equipment and asset finance with owned and managed assets exceeding $35 billion before the company was acquired in 1999. Mr. Hudson has been an active director on numerous boards of both public and private companies across several business sectors and an active community leader and philanthropist. Mr. Hudson received his Fellowship with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in 2000 and graduated from York University in 1981 with an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree. In 1996, Mr. Hudson was named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40.

Samir Zabaneh Mr. Samir Zabaneh CPA, serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Previously Chief Financial Officer of Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. from 2014 to 2016 and Chief Financial & Strategy Officer as well as Chief Operating Officer at Moneris Solutions Corporation from 2008 to 2014.

James Halliday Mr. James (Jim) Halliday is President and Chief Executive Officer - Element Fleet Management International of the Company. Prior to the Separation Transaction, President and CEO of the Corporation’s International and Fleet Management Business since July 2014; formerly President and CEO of PHH Arval from December 2013 to July 2014 and President of PHH Canada from 2006 to December 2013.

Kristi Webb Ms. Kristi Webb is President and Chief Executive Officer - Element Fleet Management North America of the Company. Prior to the Separation Transaction, President and CEO of the Corporation’s North American Fleet Management Business since August 2015; formerly President and CEO of GE Capital Fleet Services from 2012 to August 2015; prior to this role, general manager of the GE Capital Dealer Finance business from 2009 to 2012.

Karen Martin Ms. Karen L. Martin is Executive Vice President, Treasurer of the Company. Prior to the Separation Transaction, served as Senior Vice President, Project Finance of the Corporation from 2015 to the time of the Separation Transaction and Treasurer of the Corporation from 2012 to 2015; previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Northbrook Capital Corp. and as President and Chief Financial Officer at Xceed Mortgage Corporation.

Mary Barcellos Ms. Mary Barcellos is a Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. She is responsible for leading the global human resources organization. She has more than 30 years of experience, leveraging her former roles in finance in finance, operations, and HR at MCAP Financial Corporation. Prior to Element, Mary ran her own consulting practice. In addition to her CA CPA and CHRL, she holds the Human Resources and Compensation Committee designation through The Directors College of DeGroote School of Business. Barcellos holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Western Ontario.

John Wall Mr. John Wall is a Chief Technology Officer of the Company. He leads the technology and IT organization, charged with creating transformative opportunities for the fleet industry. Prior to joining Element in 2015, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Symcor, one of Canada's leading financial processing services providers. While there he transformed the organization from legacy platforms to modern, secure, country scale cloud-based solutions, providing customers with reliable and scalable solutions for both analytics and transactional services. Before that, he held positions of increasing responsibility in the healthcare and financial services industries, earning seven patents along the way. Wall received his Bachelors degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University.

Kathryn Parkinson Ms. Kathryn Parkinson is Chief Credit Officer of the Company. Prior to the Separation Transaction, Senior Vice President, Credit and Risk of the Corporation; previously Chief Credit Officer for CIT Finance, U.S. Vendor Finance Division from 1997 to 2013.

Richard Venn Mr. Richard E. Venn is Director of the Company. Mr. Venn was appointed as Chairman of Element’s Board upon completion of the Separation Transaction in October 2016 and is Chair of the C&CG Committee and a member of the C&R Committee (as defined below). Mr. Venn joined Element’s Board in December 2014, following a 40-year career with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”) where he led CIBC’s investment banking and merchant banking operations. Mr. Venn served for seven years as the Chairman and CEO of CIBC’s Canadian dealer and led CIBC’s Corporate Development Group for more than a decade. He was instrumental in the formation of CIBC Mellon and CIBC FirstCaribbean and served as a board member with those companies for many years. Mr. Venn was previously a director of DBRS Ltd., was previously a director of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Sons Ltd. and is currently a director of INFOR Acquisition Corp. He currently serves on the Foundation Board of Mount Sinai Hospital and is past Chair of the United Jewish Federation of Toronto and the United Way of Greater Toronto. He received a BASc (Engineering Science) in 1973 from the University of Toronto and completed his MBA at Harvard (Scholarship) in 1975.

Paul Damp Mr. Paul D. Damp is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Damp serves as a director of Element and is Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Damp is currently the Chairman and a director of DH Corporation and Managing Partner of Kestrel Capital Partners. He was previously Chairman, director and Chief Executive Officer of Accugraph Corporation from 1996 to 1998. Prior to 1994, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of SHL Systemhouse Inc., and prior to 1990, a partner at KPMG LLP. Mr. Damp graduated from the University of Toronto with a bachelor of commerce degree and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Joan Lamm-Tennant Ms. Joan M. Lamm-Tennant., Ph.D., is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Lamm-Tennant serves as a director of Element and is a member of the C&CG Committee and the Audit Committee. She has served as a director of Element since May 2014. Ms. Lamm-Tennant is the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Marble Microinsurance, a microinsurance venture incubator formed in January 2016 by a consortium of insurance entities. She was formerly the Global Chief Economist and Risk Strategist of Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC, the reinsurance and risk advisory operating company of Marsh & McLennan Companies. Ms. Lamm-Tennant is an advisor to C-Suite Executives and Board Members of global (re)insurance with emphasis on enterprise risk modeling, implementation of risk-based decision processes and high value strategies resulting in capital efficiencies and profitable growth. Before joining Guy Carpenter in 2007, Ms. Lamm-Tennant was the founding President of General Reinsurance Capital Consultants (GRCC). Prior to her executive positions in industry, she was a tenured professor and currently holds the Laurence and Susan Hirsch Chair in International Business at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and Adjunct Professorship at the University of Wisconsin. Ms. Lamm-Tennant currently serves on the Board of Directors of Selective Insurance Group and the International Insurance Society. Joan holds a Ph.D. in Finance and Investments from the University of Texas, Austin. In addition Joan holds an M.B.A. in Finance from St. Mary’s University, San Antonio, Texas and a B.B.A. with Honors in Accounting from St. Mary’s University, San Antonio, Texas.