Name Description

A. Vellayan Mr. A. Vellayan is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of EID Parry (India) Limited. He is the Executive Chairman of the Murugappa Corporate Board. He holds a diploma in Industrial Administration from Aston University, Birmingham, U.K. and Masters in Business Studies from the University of Warwick Business School, U.K. He joined the E.I.D.-Parry Board in the year 1999. He has 32 years of industrial experience. He has been the Chairman of the Company since 2006.

Arun Murugappan Mr. Arun Murugappan is the President - Strategy & Business Development of the company.

V. Ravichandran Mr. V. Ravichandran is Non Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of EID Parry India Limited, since July 27, 2011. He is an Engineering Graduate and holds Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad. He is a Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary. He has 33 years of experience including 28 years in the Murugappa Group. He is the Lead Director for Fertilisers and Sugar businesses. He joined the E.I.D.-Parry Board in the year 2009.

V. Suri Mr. V. Suri is the Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the company.

Manoj Jaiswal Mr. Manoj Kumar Jaiswal is the Executive Vice President – Management Development Centre of the company.

Rajesh Kumar Mr. Rajesh Kumar is the Executive Vice President - Operations, Karnataka of the company.

S. Sathyavrdhan Mr. S. K. Sathyavrdhan is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of E.I.D Parry (India) Limited. He has a rich experience of over 22 years and is with E.I.D-Parry from 2000. He is responsible for all aspects of Human Resources function of EID Parry. He is a Post Graduate in Commerce, has a PGDPM&IR and a PGDBM. He is a certified Lead Assessor in Quality systems and is also a certified Executive Coach.

G. Jalaja Ms. G. Jalaja is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd. She is a Chartered Accountant with FCS has been associated with Murugappa Group since 1983. She has over 30 years of rich experience in Secretarial, Corporate Finance, Legal and Treasury. Jalaja joined Parry & Company Ltd in the year 1983 as Assistant Manager and was the Company Secretary of the Company during the year 1992 to 2010. She re-joined as Company Secretary of the Company in the year 2013. In the intervening period she was CFO of Parrys Sugar Industries Limited.

P. Gopalakrishnan Mr. P. Gopalakrishnan is the Vice President - Finance of the company.

Suresh Iyer Mr. Suresh Iyer is the Vice President – Sales and Marketing of the company.

Rajasekar T. Mr. Rajasekar T. is the Vice President and Head - Manufacturing of the company.

V. Ramesh Mr. V. Ramesh is Re-appointed as Managing Director, Executive Director of E.I.D Parry (India) Limited., with effect from January 30, 2017. He is Sr. VP - Finance (CFO) of Carborundum Universal Limited and with the Company since 2014. He started his career as a Management Accountant with Mukand Iron and Steel. After three years, he moved to Hindustan Unilever Ltd in 1982, a company he served for two decades mainly in the Finance and Commercial functions. In the intervening period he worked in TVS Finance & Services Limited. He is a B Com and an ICWA. He completed his post graduation in Management (PGDM) from IIM-Bangalore.

V. Manickam Mr. V. Manickam is Non-Executive Independent Director of EID Parry (India) Limited, since January 30, 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant. He has put in 29 years of service in Life Insurance Corporation of India in various notable capacities. He retired as Managing Director and CEO of LIC Pension Fund. He is the Secretary General of Life Insurance Council. He joined the E.I.D.-Parry Board in January 2013 as an Independent Director of the Company. He was earlier the nominee Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India till 29.10.2012.