Name Description

Ertan Yetim Mr. Ertan Yetim has served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. since 2011. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company between June 10, 2005 and 2011. He was Control Manager at Kiptas between 1997 and 2004, as General Manager at Emlak Pazarlama Insaat Tic. A.S. between 2004 and 2006 and as Real Estate Appraise at Gayrimenkul Degerleme A.S. between 2006 and 2007. Mr. Yetim graduated from Karadeniz Technical university as Construction Engineer.

Murat Kurum Mr. Murat Kurum has served as General Director, Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. since 2011. He was Member of the Board of Directors, Vice General Manager of the Company between November 2, 2009 and 2011. Mr. Kurum worked for Gestas Ins. San. Tic. A.S. between 1999 and 2000. He served as Construction Engineer at Sirnak Deniz AMF Taburu during his military service between 2000 and 2001. He worked at Hasemoglu Ins. San. Ltd. Sti. as Field Engineer between 2001 and 2004 and he served as Construction Site Manager for Levent Yapi Firmasi between 2004 and 2005. Mr. Kurum joined TOKI in 2005 as Site Specialist and has performed other posts in this institution since then, including Istanbul Applications Director and European Side Application Branch Manager. He graduated from Selcuk Universitesi as Construction Engineer.

Ertan Keles Mr. Ertan Keles serves as Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. He is Civil Engineer. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Chairman of the Early Detection of Risk Committee of the Company.

Hasan Arslanturk Mr. Hasan Vehbi Arslanturk serves as Investor Relations Deputy Director of Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. He is a Civil Engineer.

Sami Er Mr. Sami Er serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. He received his B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi, Faculty of Engineering in 1989. He then received his master’s degree in Urban Studies and Management (Urban Transformation) from Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim Universitesi, Science Institute, Architecture Department before entering his professional career in 1989. He completed his military service as a Control Engineer at the Ministry of Defense, Diyarbakir Department of Construction and Real Estate between 1990 and 1992. Afterwards, he worked as a control engineer at a private company for a while before serving as Deputy Mayor of Istanbul Fatih Municipality, and Chairman of the Board at Halktas A.S., a Fatih Municipality affiliate. He was appointed as Secretary General of Special Provincial Administration of Malatya in 2008, and remained at this position until 2011. Between September 2011 and July 2014, he served as Vice Chairman in charge of Financial Affairs and Investments at Istanbul Uskudar Municipality. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Muhterem Ince Mr. Muhterem Ince serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. He completed his primary, secondary and high school (Istanbul Anatolian Imam Hatip High School) educations in Balikesir’s Edremit district. In 1993, he graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences at Istanbul Universitesi. He held office as the District Governor Candidate for the Governorate of Edirne between 1994 and 1997; Kirikkale-Sulakyurt’s District Governor between 1997 and 2000; Adiyaman-Samsat’s District Governor between 2000 and 2002; Erzurum-Narman’s District Governor between 2002 and 2005; Canakkale-Eceabat’s District Governor between 2005 and 2009; the Branch Manager of the Directorate General of Education at the Ministry of Interior between 2009 and 2011; the Directorate General for the Personnel Head of Department between 2011 and 2013; the Vice President for the Directorate General for Personnel between July 23, 2013 and August 02, 2013; and as the General Personnel Manager between 2013 and 2016. He was appointed as the Governor of Artvin with the Decree of Governors published in the Official Gazette on June 1, 2016. He carried on his duty as the Governor until September 10, 2016. He has recently been appointed as the Undersecretary for the Ministry of the Interior with the 9158 numbered decree issued on September 7, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee, and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Mehmet Ozcelik Mr. Mehmet Ozcelik serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. He is Civil Engineer.