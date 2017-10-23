Name Description

Al Moutazz Al Alfi Mr. Al Moutazz Adel Mahmoud Al Alfi serves as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE since March 03, 2012. He is also Chairman of Americana Group- Egypt, Chairman of Globe Telecom and Heinz-Egypt, Vice Chairman and Board Member of the Cairo Poultry Company, Chairman of Tri-Ocean Energy, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American University in Cairo, member of the board of directors of the Social Fund for Development, member of the Egypt-United States Business Council and Vice Chairman of the Future Generation Foundation.

Luay Al Kharafi Mr. Luay Jasem Al Kharafi serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E. Previously, he served as Non-Executive Vice Chairman for Egypt Kuwait Holding Company SAE, representing Mohammed Abdul Mohsen Al Kharafi & Sons for Trading and General Contracting since March 03, 2012. He is also President of Loay Al-Kharafi Law Office, Chairman of Emak Marsa Alam for Tourist Development and Urban Investment, Egypt; Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services, Kuwait; International Pipe Industry Co., Egypt. He also serves as Vice President of Mohamed Abdel Mohsen Al-Kharafi and Sons Co., Member of the Board of Kuwait Food Company (Americana), as well as Member of the Kuwaiti Bar Association.

Sahar Farahat Ms. Sahar Hasan Farahat serves as Senior Executive Vice President of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E. Previously, she served as Executive Vice President and Director of Investor Relations at Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE since November 12, 2014. She was Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer for Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE till November 12, 2014. She is Fellow of the Egyptian Association for Accountants and Auditors, Fellow of the General Union for Arab Accountants and Auditors and Fellow of the Egyptian Taxation Association.

Sherif Al Zayyat Mr. Sherif Alaa Ahmad Hasan Al Zayyat serves as Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of the Board of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E since March 31, 2015. Previously, he served as Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board, representing Eastern Company for Economic Development since November 12, 2014. He brings to EK Holding a wealth of experience in a wide cross-section of relevant industries. He was until recently Founder and Chief Executive of Misr Glass Manufacturing Co. (MGM), having previously worked as Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of Al-Ahram Beverages Co. Mr. Al Zayyat is a member of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Chemical Industries (part of the Federation of Egyptian Industries) and serves as Chairman of its Diversified Chemicals Division, while he has also served as a board member of the Egyptian Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council since 2008.

Ayman Laz Mr. Ayman Ibrahim Abdul Majid Laz serves as Advisor to the Chairman & CEO, Non-Executive Member of the Board of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E, representing Eastern Co for Economic Development since March 31, 2015. He was Non-Executive Member of the Board for Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE since March 3, 2012 till March 31, 2015. Prior to that, he was Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Eastern Co for Economic Development until March 3, 2012. His experiences include serving as Director and Advisor to the Chairman at Egypt Kuwait Holding. He has been associated with the Al-Kharafi Group for over 30 years and with Egypt Kuwait Holding Company since its inception. Prior to his association with EKH and the Al-Kharafi Group, Mr. Laz worked with the Chase-National Bank, where his last position was Credit Manager. Mr. Laz has served on the Board of Directors of a leading state-owned Egyptian bank, an international joint venture bank operating in Egypt and Telecom Egypt. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Investment in Egypt and on the Board of Directors of The Egyptian Center for Economic Studies (ECES). Mr. Laz has served and continues to serve on the Boards of Directors of leading Egyptian private sector companies operating in a number of key industries. He holds a degree in economics from the American University in Cairo.

Amin Abaza Eng. Amin Ahmad Mohammed Othman Abaza is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E, representing Egyptian International Tourism Projects since March 2016. Non-Executive Member of the Board of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E, representing Egyptian International Tourism Projects SAE since November 12, 2014 till March 31, 2015. He was Member of the Board at the Company till 2006. He is also Chairman of the Arab Cotton Ginning Co., CEO of Modern Nile Cotton Company and President of the Cotton Exporters Association. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian General Authority for Investments and was Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Arab Republic of Egypt, from 2006 till 2011.

Assad Al Banwan Mr. Assad Ahmad Omran Al Banwan serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE, representing Global Financial Investment Company since March 31, 2015. He was Non-Executive Member of the Board at Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE, representing Kuwait Food Company AMERICANA SAK till March 31, 2015. He is also Chairman of Telecommunications and Consultancy Information Group, ZAIN Kuwait, a Board Member of the National Investments Company, a Member of the Board of Directors of Gulf Cables and Electrical Industries Company and the Arab International Insurance Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Kuwait University in 1982.

Abdul Mohsen Al Fares Eng. Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Al Fares serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board for Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE, representing Al Noubaria Gulf Natural Gas Company. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Kuwait Lebanon Holding Company. He is also Member of the Board of MTC Vodafone, Kuwait, and Telecommunications and Consultancy Information Group.

Marzouq Al Ghanim Mr. Marzouq Ali Al Ghanim serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE, representing Ali Al Ghanim Sons General Trading & Contracting Co. He is also Chairman of Boubyan Petrochemical Company and Kuwait Sports Club, Vice Chairman of Ali Thanyan Al-Ghanim and Sons Group, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Ghanim and Sons Automotive Company. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of National Gas Company -Egypt, Jebail Chemical Industries-Saudi Arabia, Quality Net Company-Kuwait, Globe Telecom-Egypt, and Investment House Kuwait.

Husam Al Kharafi Mr. Husam Fawzi Al Kharafi is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E, representing Globe Trading and Consultancy Co since March 16, 2016.

Hussein Al Kharafi Mr. Hussein Ali Hussein Al Kharafi serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board for Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE. He is Managing Director of Khalid Ali Al-Kharafi & Bros. Company and Chairman of the Kuwait Industrial Union. He is also a member of the Board of Directors at the Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a member of the Public Authority of Industry, and a member of the Board of Trustees at the Australian College of Kuwait.

Marzouq Al Kharafi Mr. Marzouq Naser Mohammed Al Kharafi serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E, representing Globe Telecom since march 16, 2016. He is the Chairman of Kuwait Food Company (AMERICANA) - Kuwait; Chairman of Kharafi National Infrastructure Projects Development, Construction and Services Co.- Egypt; Chairman of Kharafi National Co.- Bahrain; Chairman of Utilities Development Co. (UDC) - Kuwait; Chairman of Egyptian Company For Utilities Development Co.- Egypt; Vice Chairman of Kuwait Syrian Holding Co- Kuwait; Vice Chairman of ABJ Industries - Abu Dhabi; Board Member of ABJ Engineering & Contracting Co. – Kuwait; Board Member of Makhazen Co .Abu Dhabi - UAE; Partner of Kharafi National – Lebanon; General Manager of Kharafi National Co.- Abu Dhabi /Dubai; General Manager of Lebanese Utilities Co.- Lebanon; General Manager of Emirates Utilities Holding Co.- UAE; General Manager of Quality Technical Supplies Co.- Kuwait / Abu Dhabi; General Manager of Instant Access Professional & Technical Training Center Co.- Abu Dhabi; General Manager of Instant Access Co. For Sales & Rentals of Construction Equipment - Qatar; Director In the Group Executive Committee of M.A. Kharafi & Sons – Kuwait; Managing Director of Aluminum Industries Co. – Kuwait; and the Executive Manager of Kharafi National Co.- KSA.

Saad Al Saad Mr. Saad Mohammed Abdullah Al Saad serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE, representing National Industries Holding Group. He is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Industries Group, Member of the board of directors of Gulf Cables and Electrical Industries Company, and the High Council for Planning. He is Former Secretary-General of Kuwait University. He obtained Bachelors degree in Business from Cairo University in 1968.

Mubarak Al Sabah Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al Mubarak Al Sabah serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board for Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE, representing Action Group Holding Company since February 26, 2009. He also serves as Group Vice Chairman of Action Group Holding Co (KSCC), Kuwait. Through his Management of Investment Portfolios, he gained experience in Real Estate Development and Investment in Kuwait, GCC countries and internationally. He also serves as Vice Chairman of Action Group Holdings KSCC, Founding Chairman of Al Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company KSC, Founder of Action Real Estate Company KSCC (AREC), Founder of Action Hotels WLL, Chairman of Kuwait-Austria Business and Friendship Association (KABFA), Vice Chairman of Board of Trustees of The Abdullah Mubarak Foundation, Member of The Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA), Member of Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI), Member of The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), and Member of the Kuwait Economic Society.

Talal Al-Kharafi Mr. Talal Jasem Mohammed Al-Kharafi serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E, representing Mohamed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons Company for General Trading and Contracting since March 31, 2015. His experiences include serving as Chairman of Gulf North Africa Holding Company in Kuwait; Vice Chairman of Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co. in Kuwait; Board Member of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Kuwait, Board Member of Asia Capital Investments Company in Kuwait and Board Member of The Industrial Bank of Kuwait.

Husam El-Sayed Mr. Husam Mohammed Hussein El-Sayed serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E, representing Al-Khair National For Stocks & Real Estate Co since March 31, 2015. His experiences include serving as Chief Financial Officer of Al-Kharafi Group in Lebanon and Syria; Chairman of RYMCO UK LTD in London; Board Member of Al-Nasr Gardens Holding in Kuwait; Board Member of Rasamny Younis Motor SAL in Lebanon; Executive Board Member of United Insurance Company SAL (UIC) in Syria; Board Member of Kharafi Cham for Utilities Development LLC in Syria; Board Member of the National Company For Plastic Industries WLL in Syria. Mr. El-Sayed had previously held the posts of Chairman of Menajet Holding SAL in Lebanon and Board Member of First National Bank SAL (FNB) in Lebanon.