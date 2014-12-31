Name Description

Duncan Jackman Mr. Duncan N. R. Jackman is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. He has held these positions since March 4, 2003. He has been Director since April 25, 1997.

Henry Jackman The Honourable Henry N. R. Jackman is Director of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. He is also Honorary Chairman of The Empire Life Insurance Company.

J. Christopher Barron Mr. J. Christopher Barron is Independent Director of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. Mr. Barron retired as Chairman of Scotia Cassels Investment Counsel Limited in February 2007. Previously in his career, Mr. Barron held positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The National Trust Company and Chairman and Treasurer of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mr. Barron has served as a member of the Boards and Audit Committees of Economic Investment Trust Limited, United Corporations Limited and Cassels Blaikie Investment Management, and as a member of the Board and Chairman of the Audit committee of The National Trust Company. Mr. Barron had been a member of the Board of Directors for each of The Dominion and Empire from 1993 to 2001. Mr. Barron had served as a director of E-L Financial from 1993 to 2002, and then rejoined the Board in May, 2003 at which time he was appointed a member and Chairman of E-L Financial’s Audit Committee. Mr. Barron retired as Chairman of E-L Financial’s Audit Committee in July, 2004.

James Billett Mr. James F. Billett is Independent Director of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. Mr. Billett has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto (1967) and obtained the Chartered Accountant designation in 1970. In 2005 Mr. Billett retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP following a 38 year career with the firm during which time he worked in a variety of senior positions. Most recently at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Mr. Billett’s expertise was in estate and tax planning and risk management, with a variety of clients ranging from individuals to investment and brokerage companies. Mr. Billett has been a director of Canadian General Investments, Limited since 2005. Mr. Billett is Chairman of the Audit Committee at Canadian General Investments, Limited and is a member of its independent directors’ and review committees. Mr. Billett continues to provide professional financial, estate and tax planning advice through J.F. Billett Holdings Ltd. Mr. Billett has been a member of the Board of E-L Financial and on its Audit Committee since 2007, and the Chairman of the Audit Committee in May 2012.

Michael Cooper Mr. Michael J. Cooper is an Independent director of the company. Mr. Cooper is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of DREAM Unlimited Corp., an asset management company with approximately $13 billion of primarily real estate assets under management. Mr. Cooper’s extensive track record in the real estate industry dates back to 1986, including an instrumental role in founding Dundee Realty Corporation, the predecessor of DREAM, in 1996. Under his leadership, the business has grown to be a leader in commercial real estate, residential development and renewable infrastructure. Mr. Cooper is responsible for the formation of three TSX-listed real estate investment trusts: DREAM Office REIT, Canada’s largest office REIT; DREAM Global REIT, a Canadian REIT investing exclusively outside of Canada, and most recently, Dundee Industrial REIT, the largest pure-play industrial REIT in Canada. Mr. Cooper sits on the boards of Dundee Corporation, DREAM Office REIT, DREAM Global REIT, Dundee Industrial REIT, and Lakefield Foundation. He holds a law degree from the University of Western Ontario and received an MBA from York University in 1986.

William Corcoran Mr. William J. Corcoran is Independent Director of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. He currently serves as Vice-Chairman of Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Mr. Corcoran is a director of Economic Investment Trust Limited and is a director and member of the audit committees of Algoma Central Corporation and Labrador Iron Ore Property Income Fund. These positions, in conjunction with his legal education and past experience in Corporate Finance at ScotiaMcLeod, have enabled him to develop an understanding of accounting principles and establish his financial literacy.