Name Description

Srinivas Sriram Shri. Srinivas Sriram is the Chief Financial Officer of the company. He was employed at Cholayil Private Limited. He holds B.Sc., FCA., FCMA, CISA.

Jairam Varadaraj Dr. Jairam Varadaraj is Managing Director, Executive Director of ELGI Equipments Ltd. Since then Dr. Varadaraj has worked on extending the company's global industry presence through a strategic focus on ELGI's products, business innovation and corporate policies. In the year 2000, he formulated HORIZON 2005 - the company's vision statement. Previously Dr. Varadaraj worked in the United States as a Research Assistant to study Computerized Marketing Simulation as well as researched on Euro-bond Markets. Dr. Varadaraj has also conducted detailed research studies on the International Financial Markets, Euro currency Markets, Joint Venture, Corporate Strategy and Technology Transfers in the United States. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from George Washington University, USA and in addition received a Doctorate in Philosophy in International Business from the University of Michigan, USA.

Madhavi Gopinath Dr. Madhavi Gopinath is the Additional Director of the company. Has more than 20 years of experience in Hospital & Health Systems Management.

Harjeet Wahan Shri. Harjeet Singh Wahan is Additional Director of the company. After receiving his bachelor's degree in Engineering (Electronics) from Jodhpur University in 1971, Harjeet spent his early years at Jayahind Sciaky Ltd. Pune . 1976 saw him joining KSB Pumps as a Sales Engineer. Harjeet spent the next nineteen years at KSB Pumps in varied roles that provided both depth and breath of experience in manufacturing and sales. Harjeet, as Divisional Head - Coimbatore Plant, was instrumental in setting up and running the Coimbatore plant - which happens to be KSB's most modern plant in India. Besides his bachelor's degree, Harjeet places importance on education as is evidenced in his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Pune University, his specialization in Finance at IIM Bangalore and Advanced Management courses from IIM Ahmedabad and the University of Michigan.

T. Balaji Naidu Dr. T. Balaji Naidu is the Non-Executive Director of ELGI Equipments Ltd. He holds M.B.B.S., D.L.O. He has more than 28 years experience in Medical Profession. He holds Directorship in Adisons Precision Instruments Mfg. Co. Limited, Blue Mountain Treads Pvt. Ltd., L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros. Ltd.

Sudarsan Varadaraj Shri. Sudarsan Varadaraj is the Non-Executive Director of ELGI Equipments Ltd. He has more than 22 years experience as an Industrialist. He serves as Director of Elgitread (India) Ltd., Elgi Electric & Industries Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd., Treadsdirect Ltd., Elgi Aviation Tyres Ltd., Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd., KLRF Ltd., .LRG Technologies Ltd.

Ganesh Devaraj Dr. Ganesh Devaraj is Non-Executive Independent Director of ELGI Equipments Ltd. He has more than 14 years experience as an Industrialist and he holds B.E. (Electronics and Communication) M.S. (Electrical Engg.) Ph. D (USA).

N. Mohan Nambiar Shri. N. Mohan Nambiar is the Non-Executive Independent Director of ELGI Equipments Ltd. He has more than 35 years experience as an Industrialist. He holds Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degrees. He serves as Director of LakshmiApparels and Wovens Ltd., The Palaniandavar Mills Ltd., Adwaith Steels Ltd.

M. Ramprasad Shri. M. Ramprasad is the Non-Executive Independent Director of ELGI Equipments Ltd. His qualifications are B.Sc., M.B.A. He has more than 23 Years experience as a Financial Consultant. He is also a Director of ATS ELGI Limited, Mape Advisory Group Pvt. Ltd., Mape Securities Pvt. Ltd.