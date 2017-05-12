Name Description

Klaus Weyer Dr. Klaus G. Weyer has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG since May 12, 2017. He was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 11, 2016. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board from June 27, 2011. Between December 31, 2005 and 2006, he occupied the position of Chairman of the Management Board at the Company. Before that, from March 1, 2005 until December 31, 2005 Dr. Weyer acted as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Elmos Semiconductor AG. Previously, he served as Company's Management Board Member. He is one of the founders of the Company. He studied Physics in Cologne and received his Doctorate from Ludwig-Maximilian Universitaet in Munich. Dr. Weyer then became Management Consultant to small and medium-sized businesses in the field of microelectronics. From 1984 to 1999, he was Managing Director of Technology at Elmos Semiconductor AG.

Anton Mindl Dr. Anton Mindl has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Elmos Semiconductor AG since January 1, 2006. He is responsible for Strategy, Coordination of Board Responsibilities, Executives, Quality and Micromechanics at the Company. He joined the Company's Management Board as Member in 2005. Before joining Elmos Semiconductor AG, Dr. Mindl served as Division Chief Executive Officer at SiemensVDO as of 2003, where he was initially responsible of the Cockpit Modules and Systems division, and later took over Infotainment Solutions. From 1998 to 2003, Dr. Mindl was Managing Director for Development and Sales at Kostal. He spent the first 11 years of his professional career with Bosch and Bosch/Blaupunkt. He is a graduate Physicist, completed his studies at Technische Universitaet Muenchen in 1982 and earned his Doctorate in 1987. He is Member of the General Assembly of Dortmund Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Guenter Zimmer Prof. Dr. Guenter Zimmer has been Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Elmos Semiconductor AG since May 12, 2017. He also acts as Shareholders' Representative at the Company. Prof. Dr. Zimmer studied physics in Darmstadt. After earning his doctorate at Technische Universitaet Muenchen he worked for Siemens AG in Munich. In 1973 he transferred to Universitaet Dortmund as senior engineer and habilitated there in the field of semiconductor technology in 1982. From 1984 to 2005 he was a professor at Gerhard-Mercator-Universitaet Duisburg (since 2003 Universitaet Duisburg/Essen). He also headed the Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems in Duisburg until 2006. Prof. Dr. Zimmer is a co-founder of Elmos; he had been a member of the Advisory Board since the formation of EL-MOS Elektronik in MOS-Technologie GmbH and was Chairman of the Supervisory Board since the transformation into Elmos Semiconductor AG in 1999.

Arne Schneider Dr. Arne Schneider has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG since July 1, 2014. He is responsible for Finance, Management Accounting, Investor Relations, Human Resources, Purchasing and nformation Technology at the Company. He studied economics at Universitaet St. Gallen and the London School of Economics and earned his doctorate at the Management Accounting department of Universitaet Mainz. Dr. Schneider has been Head of Corporate Development at Elmos Semiconductor AG since 2011. Before that he was junior partner at McKinsey&Company, focusing on the automotive and high technology sectors.

Peter Geiselhart Dr. Peter Geiselhart has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Sales Officer of Elmos Semiconductor AG since January 1, 2012. He is responsible for Sales, Development, Business Lines and Technology at the Company. Dr. Geiselhart has many years of experience in the industrial sector and the auto industry. Most recently he ran the automotive business unit “Car Entertainment Solutions” at NXP Semiconductors as senior vice president and general manager. Dr. Geiselhart studied physics and earned his doctorate in Physics at Technische Universitaet Muenchen in 1988.

Guido Meyer Mr. Guido Meyer has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Production Officer at Elmos Semiconductor AG since January 1, 2017. After studying electrical engineering at the University of Applied Sciences in Dortmund, Mr. Meyer worked for an electronics company as a hardware engineer. In 1995 he changed to Elmos and developed test machines for semiconductors among others. Subsequently he led the test area for seven years. In the period from 2012 to 2016, he was a division manager responsible for the wafer production.

Gottfried Dutine Dr. Gottfried H.A. Dutine, Ph.D., has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Elmos Semiconductor AG since May 11, 2016. He completed his studies of electrical communication engineering at Technische Universitaet Darmstadt with a doctorate in 1979. He then went to work for Rockwell-Collins and Motorola before going to Robert Bosch in 1989 where he filled various international positions. In 1997 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel-SEL AG and in 2002 he became Member of the Board of Management of Royal Philips Electronics. Since 2012 he has been working as an independent business consultant. He is Member of the Advisory Board of Endiio GmbH.

Klaus Egger Dr. Klaus Egger has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG since June 27, 2011. He completed his studies of mechanical engineering at Graz University of Technology in 1975 where he also earned his doctorate. In the span of his career, Dr. Egger filled various senior positions BMW, VOEEST Alpine, Robert Bosch, and Siemens Automotive. Since 2008 he has been working as an independent business consultant. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of AVL List GmbH.

Thomas Lehner Mr. Thomas Lehner has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Elmos Semiconductor AG since June 27, 2011. He completed his studies of electrical engineering at the University of Dortmund in 1988. He has been working for Elmos, initially as a student, since 1986. As a manager engineering backend, he is working in the production test division.