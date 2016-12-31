Name Description

Thierry Morin Mr. Thierry Morin serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elis SA. Thierry Morin started his career in 1977 as an engineer in the Sales Department of the Burroughs Corporation. Between 1978 and 1986, he worked as a financial controller, Chief Accounting Officer and then financial controller for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) within the Schlumberger Group. In 1986, he joined the Thomson Electronics Group as Chief Information Officer, and then Finance Director for the Audio Department. In 1989, Thierry Morin joined the Valeo Group as Finance Director of the Transmission segment. At Valeo, he then became Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Operating Officer and then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2000. Since 2009, Thierry Morin has managed seed-capital investments in new technologies, as well as an industrial consultancy company. In 2013, he acquired Sintertech, France’s leading producer of metal powders for industrial markets, and restructured the Company. In 2015, he acquired F2R, wheel producer for the automobile market (number one in France). He is also former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the French Patent and Trademark Office (INPI). Thierry Morin has a Master’s degree in management from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. He is an officer of the French Order of Merit, Knight of the French Legion of Honor and Knight of the French Order of Arts and Letters (Officier de l’Ordre National du Mérite, Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur and Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres).

Xavier Martire Mr. Xavier Martire serves as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Elis SA. Xavier Martire began his career at the SNCF in 1997 as the TGV (high-speed train) maintenance workshop foreman. He then joined the Elis Group in 1999 as Director of Profit Center and subsequently held positions as Regional Manager and Deputy CEO in charge of business in France, before being appointed the Company’s President in 2008. Xavier Martire holds degrees from the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Matthieu Lecharny Mr. Matthieu Lecharny serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of Elis SA. Matthieu Lecharny joined the Elis Group in 2009. He is Chief Operating Officer responsible for the Group’s operations in two French regions, Portugal, Spain, Andorra, Brazil and Chile, as well as for the development of the 3D pest control service and acquisitions. Matthieu Lecharny began his career at Procter & Gamble in sales. He then joined Unilever, where, from 1996 to 2009, he held various senior positions in the Marketing Department, both in France and abroad. In particular, he was Brand Director, Oral Care for Europe from 2001 to 2003 and Marketing Director, Personal Care France from 2003 to 2005. Before joining the Group, he was Global Marketing Director for the Cif brand. Matthieu Lecharny holds a degree from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce in Paris (ESCP Europe).

Marc Frappier Mr. Marc Frappier serves as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elis SA. Marc Frappier is Managing Partner of Eurazeo, which he joined in 2006. In particular he has participated in making or monitoring investments in Accor/Edenred, Apcoa, Elis, Foncia, Rexel, Asmodee, IM Square and Fintrax. He began his career in 1996 as a financial auditor at Deloitte et Touche. From 1999 to 2006, he worked at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Paris and Singapore, where he performed many assignments involving strategy and operational efficiency in the industrial goods and services, energy, and media and telecommunications sectors. He holds a degree in Accounting and Finance (DECF). He graduated from Ecole des Mines de Paris with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Louis Guyot Mr. Louis Guyot serves as Management Board Member, Chief Financial Officer of Elis SA. Louis Guyot joined the Group in 2013. Louis Guyot began his career in 1998 in the Treasury Department as deputy head of the Housing and Local Government Financing Office. Subsequently, he was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer of Medica France from 2001 to 2004, Development and Strategy Director of Compagnie des Alpes from 2004 to 2007, Finance and Operations Director of Dalkia’s Development Department from 2007 to 2010, then Chief Financial Officer and Chief International Officer of Korian (2010-2013). Louis Guyot holds degrees from the Ecole Polytechnique, the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and the College des Ingenieurs.

Caroline Roche Ms. Caroline Roche serves as Marketing and Innovation Director of ELIS SA since 2016. Before joining Elis, she held executive positions for more than 15 years in marketing, digital-technology and e-commerce, and worked in distribution, most notably at the Go Sport Group, Marionnaud Europe, and the Galeries Lafayette Group. She also has experience as an entrepreneur and consultant with web agencies and in marketing services. Caroline Roche is a graduate of the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Montpellier (finance section) and holds a Master’s degree in International Marketing from the Complutense University of Madrid.

Didier Lachaud Mr. Didier Lachaud serves as Human Resources and CSR Director of ELIS SA since 2010. Before joining the Group, Didier Lachaud held various positions in the Human Resources Departments at Schlumberger and Air Liquide and was Human Resources Director of the Fives Group and the Gemplus Group (now Gemalto). Didier Lachaud was also a consultant at Vacoas Management and Neumann International. He is a graduate of the Institut d’études politiques in Paris and also holds a Master’s degree in Private Law.

Francois Blanc Mr. Francois Blanc serves as Transformation and IT Director of ELIS SA. Francois Blanc joined the Company at the end of 2014. Previously, Francois Blanc was IT Director at Matra Défense, Matra-BAe Dynamics and Valeo. He led global transformation programs for production, research and development, financial control and purchases. He holds degrees from the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Alain Bonin Mr. Alain Bonin serves as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of ELIS SA. Alain Bonin has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer since 2012, and Chief Operating Officer since 2009. He is responsible for the Sales Departments of the Hospitality and Healthcare segments as well as the Group’s operations in three French regions, Switzerland and Germany. Alain Bonin has been with the Group for 28 years and has held various managerial positions, including Director of several profit centers and a regional department. He holds a Diplome d’etudes universitaires (DUT) in marketing techniques.

Frederic Deletombe Mr. Frederic Deletombe serves as Engineering, Purchasing and Supply Chain Director of ELIS SA. Frederic Deletombe has been Engineering Director since 2009 and Purchasing and Supply Chain Director since 2015. He joined the Group in 2006 and has held different managerial responsibilities. Previously, Frederic Deletombe held managerial positions in various Operating and Industrial Departments at IBM Microelectronics then at Altis Semiconductors. Frederic Deletombe holds degrees from the Ecole polytechnique and the Ecole nationale superieure de techniques avancees (ENSTA). He also holds a DEA (a French advanced degree) of the Corporate and Production Organization (ENPC).

Yann Michel Mr. Yann Michel serves as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of ELIS SA. Yann Michel has been Chief Operating Officer since March 1, 2015. He is responsible for the Sales and Marketing – Key Accounts Department, Ultra-Clean activities as well as the Group’s operations in three French regions, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and the Czech Republic. Yann Michel has been with the Group for ten years and held various operational positions, including Director of two regional departments. He is a graduate of the Universite de Technologie de Compiegne.

Philippe Audouin Mr. Philippe Audouin serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Elis SA. Philippe Audouin is a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Eurazeo, which he joined in 2002. He began his career by founding and developing his own company for almost 10 years. After selling it, Philippe Audouin was the Chief Financial Officer and authorized representative (Prokurist) of the first joint venture between France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, in Germany. From 1996 to 2000, Philippe Audouin held the position of Chief Financial Officer and Human Resources Director of the Multimedia division of France Telecom. He was also a member of the Supervisory Board of PagesJaunes. From April 2000 to February 2002, Philippe Audouin was the Chief Financial Officer of Europ@Web (Groupe Arnault). He also taught for five years as Associate Professor and then Lecturer in the third year at the École des hautes études commerciales (HEC). He is a member of the AMF’s Issuers Advisory Commission and President of the French Association of Chief Financial Officers and Management Control Directors (DFCG). He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Magali Chesse Ms. Magali Chesse serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of ELIS SA. Magali Chesse has been Investment Manager and Head of Private Equity at Crédit Agricole Assurances since 2010. She began her career in private equity in 1999 (venture capital/growth capital). She served as Investment Director at Crédit Agricole Private Equity before joining Predica to head up the management and monitoring of equity, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. Magali Chesse is a graduate in management and economics from the universities of Strasbourg and Paris Dauphine and the Société Française des Analystes Financiers.

Michel Datchary Mr. Michel Datchary is Member of the Supervisory Board of Elis SA. Since 2010, Michel Datchary has developed a consulting business through his company Staminea in various European countries, focusing on media, the internet and services, as well as advising a seed fund, Fa Dièse, on the selection of innovative companies. After a career that started at Havas, he went to PagesJaunes to handle marketing, and became Chief Executive Officer of this group for 13 years of growth (1996 to 2009). He transformed the group into the first French advertising medium on the internet with the success of pagesjaunes.fr, and managed its stock market listing in 2004. Michel Datchary has a degree from the Institut de promotion commerciale and the Chamber of Commerce in Pau.

Maxime De Bentzmann Mr. Maxime De Bentzmann serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at ELIS SA. Maxime de Bentzmann joined Eurazeo in 2011. In particular, he has participated in making or monitoring investments in IM Square, Sommet Education, Edenred, Elis, Asmodee and Desigual. Prior to that, he was part of the consultant teams in Mergers & Acquisitions of Rothschild & Cie. Maxime de Bentzmann graduated from ESSEC and University of Mannheim.

Philippe Delleur Mr. Philippe Delleur serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at ELIS SA. Philippe Delleur is Vice-President of Public Affairs of the Alstom Group. He joined the Alstom Group in 2006 where he was successively Director for Southern Europe, Africa and the Middle East, President of the Alstom subsidiary in Brazil and Director for Latin America, and President of Alstom International from 2011 to 2015. Previously, he had worked at France’s Ministry of the Economy and Finance, where over a period of 23 years he held the positions of Director of the Central Purchasing Agency, manager in the Foreign Economic Relations Department, and technical advisor in the office of Michel Sapin. He is an alumnus of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration, a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and holds a degree in Law.

Florence Noblot Ms. Florence Noblot is Member of the Supervisory Board of Elis SA. Florence Noblot is Senior Vice-President EMEA, High Tech sector (Europe, Middle East and Africa) of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, which she joined in 1993. She started her career in 1987 as an account manager for Rank Xerox France. In 1993, she joined DHL Express as a key account manager and was then Sales Director and Senior Vice-President of Global Customer Solutions (GCS) for the Asia-Pacific region between 2003 and 2006. Between 2008 and 2012, she was President of DHL Express France and was also a member of the Executive Committee for DHL Express Europe. In 2012, she became Director for sales projects in Europe for DHL Express Europe before being appointed Senior Vice-President Technology Sector EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) in 2013, covering all activities of the Deutsche Post DHL Group. She graduated from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas with a degree in Economic Sciences and participated in the General Management Program of Harvard University in 2011.