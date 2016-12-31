Name Description

M. Jacqueline Sheppard Ms. M. Jacqueline Sheppard, QC., is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Emera Incorporated., with effective May 7, 2014. Ms. Sheppard has been an Emera Director since February 2009, and became Chair of the Board in May 2014. She was a member of the Audit Committee from May 2009 to October 2014, and a member of the Management Resources and Compensation Committee from May 2009 to May 2014. She was Chair of the ad hoc Committee formed by the Board in August 2015 to oversee certain aspects of the financing related to the TECO Energy, Inc. transaction. Ms. Sheppard is also a Director of the Company’s subsidiary, Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc. Ms. Sheppard is the former Executive Vice President, Corporate and Legal of Talisman Energy Inc. She served as Chair of the Research and Development Corporation of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, a Provincial Crown Corporation, until June 2014. She is founder and Lead Director of Black Swan Energy Inc., an Alberta upstream energy company that is private equity financed. Ms. Sheppard is founder and former Director of Marsa Energy Inc., an oil and gas corporation. She is a Director of Cairn Energy PLC, a publicly traded UK-based international oil and gas producer, and a Director of the general partner of Pacific NorthWest LNG LP, which was formed for the purpose of constructing, owning and operating an LNG facility in British Columbia. Ms. Sheppard is a Rhodes Scholar, having received an Honors Jurisprudence, Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Oxford University in 1979. She earned a Bachelor of Laws degree (Honours) from McGill University in 1981, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland in 1977.

Christopher Huskilson Mr. Christopher G. Huskilson is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Emera Incorporated., since November 1, 2004. Mr. Huskilson has been a Director and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Emera since November 2004. He is a Director of NSPI and serves as the Chair or as a Director of a number of other Emera affiliated companies. He has been a Director of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. since 2009. He has held a number of positions within Nova Scotia Power Inc. and its predecessor, Nova Scotia Power Corporation, since June 1980. Mr. Huskilson holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of New Brunswick.

Gregory Blunden Mr. Gregory W. Blunden is Chief Financial Officer of the Company., effective March 1, 2016. Mr. Blunden, currently Emera's is Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Planning, has been with Emera since 2000. Prior to assuming his current role, he served as Executive Vice President, Customer, Business & Financial Services at Nova Scotia Power. He has held a number financial leadership roles at Emera Inc., Emera Maine and Nova Scotia Power. Mr. Blunden is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a graduate of Mount Allison University.

Robert Bennett Mr. Robert Bennett is President and Chief Executive Officer, Emera US Holdings Inc of the Company., effective March 1, 2016. He is no longer Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Emera Incorporated. He is the Former President and Chief Executive Officer of NSPI from June 2008 to December 2012. From September 2007 to June 2008, Executive Vice-President, Revenue and Sustainability of NSPI. From September 2005 to June 2007, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bangor Hydro. From January 2005 to September 2005, Vice President and General Manager of Bangor Hydro. From June 3, 2002 to January 2005, General Manager Transmission & Distribution Asset Management of Bangor Hydro.

Karen Hutt Ms. Karen Hutt is President and Chief Executive Officer of NSPI of the Company. She joined Nova Scotia Power to help implement its customer focused strategy. Since then, she has led a number of commercial and business development initiatives at Emera Energy and Emera Inc., gaining a deep understanding of customer and regulatory issues, and forming strategic relationships in markets as diverse as Canada, New England and New Mexico. Prior to her current role, Hutt served as Emera Energy's Executive Vice President, Commercial, as well as President of Northeast Wind, where she gained extensive marketing, customer service, strategy, and business development experience.

Scott Balfour Mr. Scott C. Balfour is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. In addition to his current responsibilities for Emera's Northeast and Caribbean operations, Scott will now be responsible for senior executive oversight and governance of Emera's affiliates in Florida & New Mexico. Scott will also provide senior executive direction to corporate functions, including HR, Stakeholder Relations and Strategy & Planning. Scott joined Emera in 2012 as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. In 2015, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer, Northeast & Caribbean. He also serves as Chair of the Boards for Nova Scotia Power, Emera Energy, Emera Maine, Emera New Brunswick, Emera Utility Services and Grand Bahama Power. Scott will be appointed to the local boards of Tampa Electric and New Mexico Gas in the coming weeks.

R. Roberts R. Michael Roberts is Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company., since December 1, 2014. Previously, President, Optimum Talent Atlantic of Halifax. Prior to that, Vice President, Corporate Development at Irving Shipbuilding and Vice President, Human Resources at Bell Aliant.

Robert Hanf Mr. Robert John Scott Hanf is an Executive Vice-President of Stakeholder Relations and Regulatory Affairs of the Company. Mr. Hanf completed his third year as President and CEO of Nova Scotia Power Inc., delivering strong results, which included the establishment of a rate stability plan and fuel cost reductions. He remained focused on an improved business model, service delivery to Nova Scotia Power Inc.’s customers and capital planning.

Daniel Muldoon Mr. Daniel P. Muldoon is Executive Vice President - Major Renewables and Alternative Energy of the Company, Major Renewables and Alternative Energy since May 2014. From June 16, 2011 to March 31, 2013, President and Chief Operating Officer, Emera Utility Services Inc. Prior to that, General Manager Engineering & Construction, Emera.

Nancy Tower Ms. Nancy G. Tower is Chief Corporate Development Officer of Emera Inc. She was Executive Vice President - Business Development of Emera Incorporated. Ms. Tower, a Fellow Chartered Accountant, joined Nova Scotia Power in 1997 and has held senior positions in the company in Corporate Finance and Operations, including Controller and Vice President of Customer Operations. Ms. Tower serves on the Boards of a number of Emera investments including Bangor Hydro Electric Company, ICD Utilities, Brunswick Pipeline and Atlantic Hydrogen. Prior to joining Emera, Ms. Tower worked with Grant Thornton, A.I. Tower and Ernst and Young. Ms. Tower is community, currently serving on the Board of Directors of Nova Scotia Business Inc., as well as, the Advisory Council of the Dalhousie University Corporate Residency MBA Program. She is a past member of the Board of Trustees of the QEII Foundation, and the Board of Directors of CAA Atlantic. She is the former Chair of the Nova Scotia Institute of Chartered Accountants and a graduate of Dalhousie University.

Stephen Aftanas Mr. Stephen D. Aftanas is Corporate Secretary of Emera Incorporated. From June 2007 to September 2008 he held the position of Associate Corporate Secretary. From March 2006 to June 2007 he held the position of Associate General Counsel. Previous to that he served as Senior Solicitor. Mr. Aftanas resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

John Ramil Mr. John B. Ramil is Director of the Company., since September 2016. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO), having retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of TECO on August 31, 2016 after Emera acquired TECO on July 1, 2016. Mr. Ramil had a distinguished 40-year career with TECO which included becoming TECO’s President in 2004. He joined the TECO Board of Directors in 2008, and became Chief Executive Officer in 2010. Mr. Ramil has been a significant leader in the Tampa Bay community. He is Chair of the Boards of GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Moffitt Cancer Center Institute. He is a former member of the Board of the Edison Electric Institute, an industry association, and is a former member of the Board of Tampa Bay partnership. He is a member of the Florida Council of 100. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce and the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corp. Mr. Ramil received his Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Honorary Doctorate degrees in Engineering from the University of South Florida (USF). In 1999, he was named USF’s Distinguish Alumnus. He is the longest-serving member of the USF Board of Trustees and served as its chairman from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Ramil brings significant business and utility sector experience to Emera’s board, as well as a deep understanding and involvement in his community. John’s range and depth of skills will be a great asset for Emera across all of its businesses.

Sylvia Chrominska Ms. Sylvia D. Chrominska is an Independent Director of Emera Incorporated. Ms. Chrominska has been a Director since September 2010. She has been a member of the Management Resources and Compensation Committee since November 2010, and was a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee from June 2012 to September 2014. She was Chair of the ad hoc Pension Governance Committee from its inception in November 2013 until its termination in May 2014. Ms. Chrominska is the former Group Head of Global Human Resources and Communications for The Bank of Nova Scotia, where she had global responsibility for human resources, corporate communications, government relations, public policy and corporate social responsibility of the Scotiabank Group. Ms. Chrominska is former Chair of the Board of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited. She is also former Chair of the Board of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited. Ms. Chrominska is also a director of Wajax Corporation. Ms. Chrominska graduated from the University of Western Ontario with an Honours Degree in Business Administration. She also serves on the Dean’s Advisory Board at the Richard Ivey School of Business. She was appointed to the Board of Governors of the University of Western Ontario in November 2015.

Henry Demone Mr. Henry E. Demone is an Independent Director of Emera Incorporated. Mr. Demone joined the Emera Board of Directors in September 2014. He also became a member of the Management Resources and Compensation Committee at that time. He is the Chairman of High Liner Foods of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. He was President of High Liner Foods since 1989 and its President and Chief Executive Officer from 1992 until May 2015. Mr. Demone currently sits on the Board of Saputo Inc. He is past-Chair of the Fisheries Council of Canada and The Groundfish Forum, a global trade association representing industry leaders. He has served on the Boards of Dover Industries Ltd. and Maritime Tel & Tel (Aliant). Mr. Demone was also the first non-US citizen to be named Chair of the National Fisheries Institute, a US national trade association. Mr. Demone received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with honours from Acadia University.

Allan Edgeworth Mr. Allan L. Edgeworth is an Independent Director of Emera Incorporated. Mr. Edgeworth has been a Director since November 2005. He has been a member of the Management Resources and Compensation Committee since February 2006 and has been serving as Committee Chair since May 2010. Mr. Edgeworth was a member of the Audit Committee from April 2008 to May 2013. From May 2007 to April 2008, Mr. Edgeworth was a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He also served as a Director of Nova Scotia Power Inc. from November 2005 to October 2006. Mr. Edgeworth is former President of ALE Energy Inc. and is also a Director of AltaGas Ltd. Previously he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Pipeline. Until March 31, 2012, he was a Commission Member and Director of the Alberta Securities Commission. He is also a former Director of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. Mr. Edgeworth has also served on the Boards of the Interstate National Gas Association of America and the Canadian Gas Association. He is past Chair of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association. Mr. Edgeworth holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of British Columbia in Geological Engineering and is a graduate of the Queen’s Executive Program.

James Eisenhauer Mr. James D. Eisenhauer, FCPA, FCA., is an Independent Director of Emera Incorporated., since June 11, 2011. Mr. Eisenhauer has been a Director of the Company since May 2011. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emera’s subsidiary, Nova Scotia Power Inc., having served on its Board since 2008. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of ABCO Group Limited, which has holdings in manufacturing and distribution. He is a Professional Engineer and a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Nova Scotia. Mr. Eisenhauer was a member of the Board of Nova Scotia Business Inc. from 2005 to January 2013, serving as Chair from November 2010 to October 2012. He has also been a member of the Board Stelia Aerospace North America Inc. since 2014 (and its predecessors Composites Atlantic Limited since 1993 and Cellpack Aerospace Limited since 1987). He is also on the Advisory Board of Atlantic Industries Limited and is Chair of its Advisory Audit Committee. Mr. Eisenhauer holds a Bachelor of Science from Dalhousie University and a Bachelor of Engineering (with distinction) from the Technical University of Nova Scotia.

J. Wayne Leonard Mr. J. Wayne Leonard is an Independent Director of Emera Incorporated, effective September 25, 2014. Mr. Leonard joined the Emera Board of Directors in September 2014. He also became a member of the Audit Committee at that time. Mr. Leonard is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entergy Corporation, an integrated electricity producer and retail distributor. He joined Entergy Corporation as President and Chief Operating Officer in 1998, becoming CEO in 1999. Previously, he was President of Cinergy Corporation’s Energy Commodities Strategic Business Unit and Capital & Trading Group from 1996 to 1997, and before that its Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Leonard also held various senior management roles with PSI Energy Inc., including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 1987 to 1994. He has served as an expert witness in numerous utility regulatory proceedings on various policies and financial issues, including, cost of capital and incentive regulation. Mr. Leonard has been a member of the Board of Tidewater Inc. since 2003. Previously, he served on the Boards of the Edison Electric Institute and the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. He is past Chairman of the New Orleans United Way Board of Trustees, the Mississippi River Delta Business LINC (appointed in 2000 by former President Bill Clinton), the Business Council of New Orleans, the National D-Day Museum Foundation Board of Trustees, and the Ball State University College of Business Advisory Board. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Mr. Leonard received his Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Political Science from Ball State University and his MBA from Indiana University. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Law Degree from Ball State University in 2004.

B. Lynn Loewen Ms. B. Lynn Loewen, FCPA, FCA., is an Independent Director of Emera Incorporated., since February 8, 2013. Ms. Loewen has been a Director of the Company since February 2013 and a member of the Audit Committee since May 2013. Ms. Loewen is currently President of Minogue Medical Inc. She was President of Expertech Network Installation Inc. from 2008 to 2011. She held key positions with Bell Canada Enterprises, as Vice President of Finance Operations from 2005 to 2008, and as Vice President of Financial Controls from 2003 to 2005. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer of Air Canada Jazz, where she held positions of increasing responsibility since 1988. Ms. Loewen was a member of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board from 2001 to 2007, where she served on the Audit Committee from 2003 to 2007 and as Audit Committee Chair from 2006 to 2007. She was Chair of the Governance Committee from 2003 to 2006. Ms. Loewen holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Mount Allison University and obtained her Chartered Accountant designation in 1986. She served on the Mount Allison University Board of Regents from 1998 to 2008 and as Chair from 2007 to 2008. She also served as a member of the Advisory Board of the Ron Joyce Centre for Business Studies from 2009 to 2011.

John McLennan Mr. John T. McLennan, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Emera Incorporated. Mr. McLennan has been a Director since April 2005 and was Chair of the Board from May 2009 to May 2014. He has been a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee since September 2014. He was a member of the Management Resources and Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee from April 2005 to May 2009 when he became Chair of the Board. He was Chair of the ad hoc Board Chair Succession Committee. He was also a Director of Nova Scotia Power Inc. from April 2005 to November 2013, and was the Chair of that Board from May 2006 to May 2009. Mr. McLennan is the former Vice Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Allstream Inc. (formerly AT&T Canada). He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Canada and Bell Mobility from 1990 to 1997. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Cantel Inc. He is a former Board member of Chorus Aviation Inc. from January 2006 to May 2014. He currently sits on the Board of Amdocs Ltd. Mr. McLennan holds a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Honorary Doctorate of Science degrees from Clarkson University in New York. From 1996 to 2006, he was Chancellor of Cape Breton University where he also received an Honorary Doctorate.

Donald Pether Mr. Donald A. Pether is an Independent Director of Emera Incorporated. Mr. Pether has been a Director since November 2008. He has been a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee since May 2009, and was appointed Chair of the Committee in April 2012. He became a member of the Audit Committee in November 2014 and was a member of the Management Resources and Compensation Committee from May 2009 to September 2014. Mr. Pether is the former Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Dofasco Inc., a Canadian steel producer. He is a past-Chair of the Board of the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation, the McMaster Innovation Park and McMaster University. He currently sits on the Board of the Manning Innovation Awards Foundation and the Council of Governors for the Art Gallery of Hamilton. He is a Director of Samuel, Son & Co. Ltd and Schlegel Health Care Inc. Mr. Pether has a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Alberta and holds a Doctor of Laws (Hon) from McMaster University. Mr. Pether’s experience as a chief executive officer of a steel producer owning assets in the mining and automotive parts industry, and with employees in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, provides him with valuable business and stakeholder skills.

Andrea Rosen Ms. Andrea Sarah Rosen is an Independent Director of Emera Incorporated. Ms. Rosen has been a Director since January 2007 and a member of Emera’s Audit Committee since May 2007. She was appointed Audit Committee Chair in April 2008. She was a member of the ad hoc Committee formed by the Board in August 2015 to oversee certain aspects of the financing related to the TECO Energy, Inc. transaction. Ms. Rosen was Vice Chair of TD Bank Financial Group and President of TD Canada Trust from 2002 to 2005. Prior to this, she was Executive Vice President of TD Commercial Banking and Vice Chair of TD Securities. Previously, Ms. Rosen also served as Vice President of Varity Corporation from 1991 to 1994. Between 1981 and 1990, she held a variety of roles at Wood Gundy Inc. (later CIBC Wood Gundy) eventually becoming Vice President and Director. Ms. Rosen is also a Director of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation and Manulife Financial Corporation. Ms. Rosen received her Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Masters of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University.