Name Description

Ian Livingston Lord Ian P. Livingston (Lord Livingston of Parkhead) serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Man Group PLC, since May 2016. He has served as Minister of State for Trade and Investment from 2013 to 2015. Prior to this, he was Group Chief Executive Officer of BT Group Plc, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer of BT Retail and as Group Chief Financial Officer. Before joining BT, he was Chief Financial Officer of Dixons Group plc. With almost two decades of board level FTSE 100 experience, Ian brings extensive knowledge and understanding of successfully growing a complex international business and navigating regulatory environments around the world. He has a strong track record of innovative leadership that is invaluable to the Board and executive team. Ian is a serving member of the House of Lords. He is Deputy Chairman of Dixons Carphone plc (Chairman from 30 April 2017) and a non-executive director of Celtic plc and Belmond Ltd.

Jonathan Sorrell Mr. Jonathan Sorrell is President, Executive Director of Man Group Plc, since 1 January 2017. Jonathan joined Man in August 2011 as Head of Strategy and Corporate Finance. He was CFO from June 2012 to December 2016 and was appointed Co-President in June 2016 and President in September 2016. Prior to joining Man, Jonathan spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs, where he worked in the Investment Management, Securities and Investment Banking Divisions, latterly leading investments in a broad range of alternative asset management firms. Jonathan’s experience of financial markets, particularly his extensive knowledge of the alternative fund management industry and strong background in strategy and execution, has supported the development of Man’s business, including M&A activity that has strengthened the Group’s footprint in the US. Jonathan is a non-executive director of Nephila Holdings Limited, representing Man’s interest as a minority shareholder.

Luke Ellis Mr. Luke Ellis is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since 1st September 2016. Prior to his appointment to the Board, Luke served as President of Man Group from 2012 with responsibility for the management of Man’s investment businesses. Before this he was Head and CIO of Man’s Multi-Manager Business and Non- Executive Chairman of GLG’s Multi- Manager activities. Luke previously served as Managing Director of FRM from 1998 to 2008, prior to which he was Managing Director at JP Morgan in London. Luke has a strong and varied investment management background and extensive knowledge of the Man Group having managed its four investment units as President. Luke is a director of Hedge Fund Standards Board Limited, Greenhouse Sports Limited, Investhor Limited, and Victoria Wall Associates Limited.

Mark Jones Mr. Mark Jones is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Before joining the Board, Mark served as Co-CEO of Man GLG from 2013 and COO from 2010. Mark joined Man GLG in 2005 from strategy consulting firm McKinsey where he worked across a range of industries. Mark has significant management, financial and operational experience gained through his previous roles at Man. This experience, together with his extensive industry knowledge, will support the development of the Company’s strategy and offering to clients.

Robyn Grew Ms. Robyn Grew is Chief Administrative Officer of the Company. She holds the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer for Man Group. Robyn has responsibility for the firm’s infrastructure, operations, technology, compliance, legal, human resources and facilities functions.

Sandy Rattray Mr. Sandy Rattray is Chief Investment Officer - Man Group, Chief Executive Officer - AHL of the Company. Sandy is Man Group’s Chief Investment Officer and CEO of Man AHL. In his expanded role, Sandy will be able to leverage his deep expertise across the Group’s investment engines.

Rachel Rowson Ms. Rachel Rowson serves as Company Secretary of Man Group Plc. She joined the company in September 2008 as Deputy Company Secretary. She is also the Secretary to the Man Group Board and certain Board Committees. Her team is responsible for compliance with company law and listed company regulation, corporate identity and trademarks, Man Group’s shareholder register and communications, and its employee share incentive schemes. She has a French Honours degree from Oxford University. She has held company secretarial roles in a number of UK listed companies, and was Company Secretary of airport owner and operator, BAA, from 1993 to 2007. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Dame Barker Ms. Dame Katharine (Kate) Barker has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Kate Barker brings to Man Group over 30 years' experience as a top level Government and business economist with broad-ranging knowledge of monetary and public policy, and the financial services sector. She served as a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee from 2001 to 2010, during which time she also led two major policy reviews on housing and planning. She currently acts as a non-executive member of the Office for Budget Responsibility. Her previous roles include Senior Adviser to Credit Suisse between 2010 and 2016 and Chief Economic Adviser for the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) from 1994 to 2001. Kate is also a highly qualified non-executive Board member. She is currently Chairman of the Trustees of the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme, a non-executive director of the Yorkshire Building Society, serving on the Risk and Remuneration Committees, and a non-executive director of Taylor Wimpey, where she acts as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Kate was awarded a DBE in 2014 for services to the British economy and a CBE in 2005 for services to social housing.

Richard Berliand Mr. Richard Berliand has been appointed as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective May 5, 2017. Mr Berliand brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector to Man Group. He held senior roles at JP Morgan over a 23 year career at the bank, including as Global Head of Prime Services between 2001 and 2010 and Global Head of Cash Equities between 2006 and 2009. Mr Berliand also chaired JP Morgan's Market Structure practice from 2008 to 2010, from which he led and coordinated the firm's preparations for major structural changes after the 2008 financial crisis. In addition to expertise gained in executive roles, Mr Berliand brings extensive experience from the diverse range of non-executive positions he has held across the globe, which give him a valuable understanding of the current regulatory environment. He serves on the CFTC Global Markets Advisory Committee in Washington D.C. He is Chairman of ITRS Global Holdings Limited in London and Deputy Chairman of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt, where he also chairs the Risk Committee and Technology Committee. Mr Berliand's other non-executive directorships include Mako Europe and Rothesay Life Limited, where he serves on the Remuneration and Audit Committees.

John Cryan Mr. John Cryan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. John is CEO of Deutsche Bank AG. He previously held a number of senior roles at UBS AG over a career spanning more than 25 years with the banking group, during which time he served as Group CFO and Chairman and CEO of UBS AG EMEA. Following his time at UBS, John was president of Temasek International’s European Operations. John has extensive knowledge of international financial markets gained from experience at leading global financial institutions and brings significant knowledge of the regulatory environment in which Man Group operates. John is CEO of Deutsche Bank AG.

David Horton Mr. David Andrew Horton serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Man Group PLC., effective August 3, 2013. Andrew has served on the Board of Beazley plc since 2003, first as Group Finance Director and since 2008 as CEO. Prior to his time at Beazley, Andrew held a number of financial positions within ING, NatWest and Lloyds Bank. Andrew has over 25 years of broad financial services experience with significant exposure to operating at Board level. With his banking, financial markets and insurance background, Andrew is well placed to contribute to Man Group’s strategic development, risk management and financial reporting. Andrew’s international experience has also allowed him to provide valuable input to Man Group’s increased international presence. Andrew is CEO of Beazley plc.

Matthew Lester Mr. Matthew Lester serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Man Group PlcMatthew is currently CFO of Royal Mail plc. He was Group Finance Director of ICAP from 2006 to 2010 and prior to that held a range of senior finance roles at Diageo, including Group Financial Controller and Group Treasurer. Matthew has substantial financial management and regulatory expertise. He also has significant listed company experience acquired through his role at ICAP and through the flotation of Royal Mail plc on the London Stock Exchange. Matthew’s experience allows him to provide substantial insight into the Group’s financial reporting and risk management processes. Matthew is currently CFO of Royal Mail plc and will be stepping down from this role in July 2017. He is a non-executive director of Capita plc and will become Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee in June 2017. Matthew is also a member of the Fixed Income Currency & Commodities Markets Standards Board’s Advisory Council.

Dev Sanyal Mr. Dev Sanyal serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Man Group Plc., since December 1, 2013. Dev has held a number of senior financial and line management positions with BP in a global career spanning 25 years. Dev is Chief Executive, Alternative Energy and Executive Vice President, Europe & Asia Regions at BP plc. Dev has extensive knowledge of capital markets, asset and risk management, trading and foreign exchange gained from his role as BP Group Treasurer and Chairman of BP Investment Management Ltd. With broad international experience and wide ranging operational expertise in senior executive roles, he is able to contribute to the development and execution of Man Group’s business strategy and global relationships. Dev is Chief Executive, Alternative Energy and Executive Vice President, Europe & Asia Regions at BP plc. He is also a member of the Accenture Global Energy Board, a member of the Board of Advisors of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University and Vice Chairman of the Centre for China in the World Economy at Tsinghua University.