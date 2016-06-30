Name Description

Gerhard van Zyl Mr. Gerhard van Zyl serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. His Qualifications: B Eng, B Eng (Hons),Hons B (B&A), MBA. Appointment date: 10 September 2013. Committees: Investment Sub-committee,Audit Committee, Risk Committee,Finance Sub-committee. Gerhard brings a wealth of knowledge and more than 20 years’ experience in the commercial property industry having been the CEO of two listed property funds. He also was the SAPOA president in 2003/4.

Geoffrey Jennett Mr. Geoffrey Michael Jennett is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Qualifications: BCom, BCom (Hons), HDipAcc, CA(SA)Appointment date: 1 January 2015Committees: Executive Committee, Social and Ethics Committee,Finance Sub-committee Geoff, a chartered accountant,has over 20 years’ experience in the financial markets, particularly in the structured capital markets and the corporate equity derivatives spaces. He has worked at FNB Corporate, Coronation Capital, Nedbank Capital and Absa Capital, and most recently was the financial and operations director of Honey Fashion Accessories (Pty) Ltd. Geoff was appointed as Emira’s CEO., effective 1 September 2015.

Greg Booyens Mr. Greg S. Booyens, CA(SA) is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2016. Qualifications: BCom, BCom (Hons), CA(SA). Greg is a qualified chartered accountant with over 10 years’ experience in finance and operations management, four of which have been in the listed property sector. Greg completed his articles at PKF in South Africa and thereafter spent eight years in the United Kingdom where he held various financial positions at UBS (London), Barclays Plc and Evolution Group Plc. Greg joined Emira on 1 January 2016 from Delta Property Fund where he had been the Chief Financial Officer.

Ulana van Biljon Ms. Ulana van Biljon is Chief Operating Officer, Fund Manager, Executive Director of Emira Property Fund. Qualifications: BCom. Appointment date: 10 February 2012. Committees: Executive Committee, Social and Ethics Committee Ulana has over 21 years’ experience in the property industry, in particular retail management, property management and asset management. Her experience relates to both the corporate and listed property fund environments. She is responsible for the asset management of the property portfolio. Ulana was appointed as Chief Operating Officer effective1 September 2015.

Bryan Kent Mr. Bryan Hugh Kent is Lead Independent Non-executive Director of Emira Property Fund. Qualifications: BCom, FCMA, CA(SA). Appointment date: 16 April 2007. Committees: Audit Committee and Risk Committee, Remuneration and Nominations Committee, Finance Sub-committee. Bryan is a financial business consultant with considerable experience in property matters and financial structuring, and was previously a partner at PriceWaterhouse. He is currently non-executive director of Cadiz Holdings Limited, Raubex Limited and Anchor Yeast (Pty) Ltd.

Nocawe Makiwane Ms. Nocawe Eustacia Makiwane is Non-Executive Director of Emira Property Fund. Qualifications: BSocScience (UCT),BA (Hons) Economics (Wits), Executive Leadership Programme (Wharton Business School),MBA (University of Exeter). Appointment date: 24 August 2006. Nocawe was a former portfolio manager at Stanlib Asset Management. Currently she serves as a non-executive director of Xau Investments (Pty) Ltd, Women in Capital Growth (Pty) Ltd, Pacific Breeze Trading, Micawber 410 (Pty) Ltd, Black Management Forum Investment Company Ltd, Scientia Optimate Financial Services (Pty) Ltd, and iNnovative Strategic Projects Group (Pty) Ltd . Ms. Makiwane is an executive director of all AM Mfolozi Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd companies.

Vuyisa Nkonyeni Mr. Vuyisa Nkonyeni is Non-Executive Director of Emira Property Fund. Qualifications: BSc (InfProc),BSc (Hons), Postgraduate Diplomain Accounting, CA(SA). Appointment date: 24 August 2011. Committees: Social and Ethics Committee. Vuyisa has more than 19 years’ experience in investment banking and private equity. He is a chartered accountant by training having served his training contract with PriceWaterhouse, which he completed in 1996. Subsequent to his training, he joined Deutsche Bank in 1997 where he gained investment banking experience primarily in corporate and project finance advisory work over a four-year period. He has also served as the Financial Director of Worldwide African Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Director at Actis LLP.

Derek Thomas Mr. Derek Thomas is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the CEO and co-founder of Letsema which participated in Emira’s BEE transaction that was concluded in June 2017. Derek brings a wealth of experience in investment management, financial structuring and business strategy to the Board.

Michael Aitken Mr. Michael Simpson Aitken is Non-Executive Independent Director of Emira Property Fund. Qualifications: BA, LLB. Appointment date: 16 April 2007. Committees: Investment Sub-committee. Michael has considerable experience in property-related activities, with specific expertise in asset and fund management related to directly held and listed property vehicles. He is currently actively involved in listed property investment both locally and internationally. Michael is director of Corovest Property Group and immediate past Chairman of Hyprop Investments Limited.

Vusumuzi Mahlangu Mr. Vusumuzi Mahlangu is Non-Executive Independent Director of Emira Property Fund. Qualifications: BSc Eng (Chem),MBA (Harvard). Appointment date: 24 June 2010. Committees: Audit Committee, Risk Committee, Remuneration and Nominations Committee Chairman, Finance Sub-committee. Vusi is a former investment banker with over 15 years’ experience. He is a founder and director of Tamela Holdings (Pty) Ltd, a black owned and managed investment company with interests in the manufacturing, industrial and financial services sectors. Between 2005 and 2008, he was the CEO of Makalani, a JSE listed mezzanine fund. Prior to joining Makalani he worked for Investecand African Oxygen Limited.