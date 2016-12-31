Name Description

Malgorzata Niezgoda Ms. Malgorzata Niezgoda has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ENEA S.A. since August 27, 2015. Prior to that, she was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from April 24, 2013. She is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. She graduated from Szkola Glowna Gospodarstwa Wiejskiego in Environmental Engineering. She has acted as Member of the Supervisory Board of Radio Gdansk S.A. since 2001 and as Director of Strategic Projects Department at the Polish Ministry of Treasury since April 2012. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Niezgoda supervised several other companies, including Mennica Polska S.A., KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., ARP S.A. and PWPW S.A. She has also supervised TAURON Polska Energia S.A., ENERGA S.A., ENEA S.A. and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. as well. Ms. Niezgoda also worked as Director of several departments within the Ministry of Treasury and the Ministry of Finance.

Miroslaw Kowalik Mr. Miroslaw Kowalik has been Chairman of the Management Board at ENEA S.A. since January 7, 2016. In 2015 he managed SNC Lavalin Sp z o o Polska as the Vice President of the Board and Business Development Director. During 1995-2015 he worked on various managerial positions for ALSTOM Power Group, recently on the position of the Marketing and Sales Director. As a member of the top management in Alstom Group in Poland he co-developed the growth plans and strategies of the Group’s power sector and was responsible for obtaining new investment projects within conventional and renewable energy. During 1995-1998 he worked for ABB concern, starting with the position of the automation system developer (Control and Measurement Instruments and Automation), to later hold managerial positions in the commercial area of Zaklad Serwisu ABB Polska, where he developed and implemented the service and service products sale strategy within the Polish energy sector. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at Akademia Morska w Gdyni. He graduated from a managerial study - MBA (Rotterdam School of Management programme in cooperation with Uniwersytet Gdanski and Gdanska Fundacja Ksztalcenia Menedzerow) obtaining the degree of Executive Master of Business Administration. He also completed a postgraduate study in Corporate Finance Management in Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. Currently, he is undergoing the doctoral study - Executive Doctor of Business Administration in the Polish Academy of Sciences, Institute of Economics.

Piotr Kossak Mr. Piotr Kossak serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ENEA S.A. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on January 15, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He holds Masters degree in Law from Katolicki Uniwersytet Lubelski, where in 2005 he also obtained doctorate degree in Law. During his professional career, he was Dean of the Faculty of Law and Administration of the University of Human and Life Sciences in Sandomierz, research associate at the Faculty of Law and Administration of the University of Human and Life Sciences in Sandomierz and has run his own legal practice in Sandomierz, among others.

Piotr Adamczak Mr. Piotr Adamczak has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Trade at ENEA S.A. since February 15, 2016. He has been connected with the energy industry for 23 years. He commenced his professional career in Zaklad Energetyczny Poznan, where he worked on the positions of the Engineer for transmission traffic and economics programming and Settlement Inspector. During 1999 - 2003 he managed the Market Organization Department in EnergoPartner Wielkopolska Sp. z o.o. where he coordinated the services rendered for Energetyka Poznanska and other distribution companies located in Energetyczne Konsorcjum Zachodnie, relating to the Balancing Market being launched at that time and common initiatives of electricity purchase on the wholesale market. During 2002 - 2011 in Energetyka Poznanska S.A., and after the consolidation in Grupa Energetyczna ENEA S.A., on the positions of the Office Manager, Division Manager and Department Director, he dealt with the centralization and realization of tasks within the wholesale trade in electricity, duties of a commercial and technical coordinator, commercial coordinator, and commercial cooperation with RES as well. From 2011, on the position of the Office Manager, and since 2013 Trading Department Director in ENEA Trading Sp. z o.o. has been dealing with commercial activities on electricity markets, proprietary interests to certificates of origin, emission allowances and commercial cooperation with RES for the account of ENEA Group Companies. In 1992 he graduated from Politechnika Poznanska, majoring in Electrical Engineering at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and obtained the degree of a Master of Engineering. In 1995, he graduated from Postgraduate Studies in Economic Problems of Power Sector Transformation at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie, and in 2000 from the postgraduate study in Electricity trade management at Wyzsza Szkola Handlu i Uslug w Poznaniu.

Piotr Olejniczak Mr. Piotr Olejniczak has been Member of the Management Board for Finance at ENEA S.A. since October 1, 2017. He holds Masters degree in Economics from Uniwersytet Gdanski and completed postgraduate studies at Uniwersytet Warszawski. From 1994 to 1995 he served at DORADCA Consultants Ltd. From 1996 to 2001 he worked for BRE Corporate Finance S.A./Business Management&Finance S.A., including as Area Manager (from May 2000 ), Manager (1997-2000), Senior Consultant (1996-1997). Between 2001 and 2008 he served at KPMG Advisory Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.; Corporate Finance Group as Deputy Director (from October 2004 ) and Manager (2001- 2004). From 2008 to April 2015 he served at IPOPEMA Securities S.A. as Director of the Capital Markets Department. Since May 2015 he has run his own business Capita Sp. z o.o.

Rafal Szymanski Mr. Rafal Szymanski has been Secretary of the Supervisory Board at ENEA S.A. since 2016. He was Acting Member of the Management Board for Corporate Affairs from August 24, 2017 till October 1, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of ENEA S.A. from July 2, 2015. He is Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He graduated from Uniwersytet Warminsko-Mazurski w Olsztynie majoring in the Ecological Engineering and from postgraduate Studies of Energy Market Operation at Szkola Glowna Handlowa. Since 2012 he has been employed in the Ministry of Treasury. Previously, he was an employee of the Ministry of the Environment where he dealt with the issues of industrial gas emissions. Presently, he is Head of the Department of Key Companies in the Ministry of Treasury.

Rafal Bargiel Mr. Rafal Bargiel has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of ENEA S.A. since January 15, 2016. He is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He holds Masters degree in Law from Uniwersytet Slaski w Katowicach. From 2002 to 2005 he served at Janusz Galkowski Law Office in Bielsko-Biala, and from 2005 to 2007 he worked for Rott & Gembala Office of Legal Advisors and Barristers in Bielsko-Biala. Since 2008 he has served at Rafal Bargiel Law Office in Bielsko-Biala.

Slawomir Brzezinski Mr. Slawomir Brzezinski has been Member of the Supervisory Board of ENEA S.A. since February 15, 2016. He was Acting Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Trade and Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from January 7, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of ENEA SA from March 12, 2012. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Prior to this he held various positions in the Company, in Operational Management Department, Head Office for Organization and Management Systems, among others. He also served at Miedzynarodowe Targi Poznanskie w Poznaniu. He obtained a Diploma of Ministry of Polish Treasury for candidates for Supervisory Board Members in state-owned companies. He completed many trainings and courses such as certificate of Internal Auditor for Quality Management Systems at Politechnika Poznanska w Poznaniu, certificate of IT Secutiry Manager from Insistute for International Research, among others. He graduated with Master of Engineering degree in Management and Production Engineering from Politechnika Poznanska in 2006. He also completed postgraduate studies on Quality Management in Theory and Practice at Politechnika Poznanska (2007) and postgraduate studies on Logistics and Supply Chain Management at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Poznaniu (2010).

Wojciech Klimowicz Mr. Wojciech Klimowicz has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of ENEA S.A. since July 2, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He graduated from MA studies at Uniwersytet im. Adama Mickiewicza w Poznaniu, Faculty of Social Sciences. Currently, he is continuing education at postgraduate studies at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Poznaniu. Since July 2011 he has been Senior Specialist for Portfolio Optimization at the Portfolio and Product Management Department of ENEA S.A. Prior to that, he served as Senior Purchase Specialist, Purchase Specialist and Independent Clerk for Sales Orders at the Company.

Tadeusz Miklosz Mr. Tadeusz Miklosz has been Member of the Supervisory Board of ENEA S.A. since July 1, 2012. He is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. Mr. Miklosz has professional experience in the area of power engineering and corporate supervision. Since 1983 associated with ENEA SA and its predecessor entity, at present an employee of the Corporate Department responsible for corporate supervision over the companies of ENEA Group. Since 1997 Mr. Miklosz was Member of many Supervisory Boards, including being Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board in ENEA SA and its predecessor entity for two terms. Since 1997 Mr. Miklosz has had the authority to be appointed as a member of supervisory boards in State Treasury companies. He holds higher qualification in team leadership and political science. He has also completed postgraduate studies in commercial law at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Poznaniu.

Piotr Mirkowski Mr. Piotr Mirkowski has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of ENEA S.A. since January 15, 2016. He is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Politechnika Radomska and completed postgraduate studies at Politechnika Warszawska. From 2012 to 2015 he was Support Specialist for Management Board and Civil Law Notaries, at RTBS „Administrator” sp. z o.o. From 2009 to 2015 he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Radpec S.A. From 2007 to 2012 he was Organizational and Legal Department Director at RTBS „Administrator” sp. z o.o. Prior to that, he was Controller and Auditor’s Department Manager at the same company. He also served at Zaklad Uslug Technicznych Energetyki Cieplnej in Radom, Wojewodzkie Przedsiebiorstwo Energetyki Cieplnej in Radom, Zaklady Garbarskie in Radom and Town Hall in Radom.

Pawel Skopinski Mr. Pawel Skopinski has been Member of the Supervisory Board of ENEA S.A. since September 5, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. In 1998 he graduated with Masters degree from the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Warszawski. In 2006 he completed legal counsel's training at the District Chamber of Legal Advisers in Warsaw completed with awarding the professional title of a Legal Counsel. Since May 2016 he has been Legal Counsel at the Ministry of Energy. From January 2010 to April 2016 he served as Legal Counsel in the Legal and Litigation Department of the Minister of Treasury. Between June 2004 and December 2009 Mr. Skopinski served at the Legal Department of the Ministry of Treasury as Chief Specialist, Specialist and Legal Clerk. From May 2004 to January 2003 he cooperated with law firms on preparation of legal opinions.