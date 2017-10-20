Name Description

Antonio Luis Guerra Nunes Mexia Mr. Antonio Luis Guerra Nunes Mexia serves as Chairman of the Board at EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. since April 10, 2015. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDP Energias do Brasil SA. from April 26, 2006 to 2015. He also serves as Chairman of the Compensation Committee of the Company. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of EDP Energias de Portugal since March 2006. He has held several positions in the Portuguese energy industry. He was President of the Portuguese Energy Association for 10 years from 1992 to 2002 and Executive Member of such companies as Galp Energia and Transgas. He served as Portugal's Minister of Public Works, Transportation and Communications from July 2004 to March 2005. He graduated in European Studies from Pontifica Universidade Catolica in 1989, and was Assistant Professor at the Department of Economics of the University of Geneva from 1979 to 1991.

Miguel Nuno Simoes Nunes Ferreira Setas Mr. Miguel Nuno Simoes Nunes Ferreira Setas serves as Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of EDP Energias do Brasil SA. He also serves as Member of the Sustainability and Corporate Governance Committees of the company. Prior to this, he served as Chief Distribution Officer and Director of Sales of the company. He was already part of the Company´s management since January 2008. Since February 04, 2014, he was also Vice President of the Board of Directors. He initiated his career as a consultant for McKinsey & Co., being actively involved in the energy sector since 1998. He joined the EDP group in 2006 holding positions as manager for EDP Comercial, EDP Inovação, Portgás, and Fundação EDP. At the Galp Energia Group, he was director of Strategic Marketing and Manager of Lisboagás. He was also manager of CP - Comboios de Portugal and president of CP Lisboa. He has graduated in Physical Engineering and obtained his Masters Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Universidade Tecnica de Lisboa. He has also obtained an MBA from Universidade Nova de Lisboa in 1996.

Henrique Manuel Marques Faria Lima Freire Mr. Henrique Manuel Marques Faria Lima Freire serves as Vice President - Finance of EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. since April 11, 2015. He has professional experience in Brazil and Portugal in the areas of Corporate Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions and Entrepreneurship In Corporate Finance he developed his career into financial planning, budgeting, auditing, financial structuring and debt restructuring. In Mergers and Acquisitions, Henrique has experience in business valuation, due diligence, leveraged buyouts, corporate and tax structuring, private equity transactions and contracts negotiation. He worked for Banco Chemical Finance, Arthur Andersen (now Deloitte), Change Partners Corporate Finance and KPMG between 1997 and 2005, As an entrepreneur, Henrique was founding partner of Change Partners Corporate Finance in Portugal in 2003, the first independent consultancy firm dedicated to corporate finance in the country. In 2005, the firm was integrated into KPMG in Portugal, where he remained as a member of the Corporate Finance area of the company until 2010. In the same year, he started as a partner the internationalization of the Portuguese restaurant chain H3 Hamburguer Gourmet. In 2011, through a joint venture with Icatu Group, Henrique expanded the business in Brazil where he was CEO until early 2015. He has a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Technical Universidade de Lisboa with exchanges in Germany and Belgium and an MBA at Universidade Nova de Lisboa.

Luiz Otavio Assis Henriques Mr. Luiz Otavio Assis Henriques serves as Vice President for Generation of EDP Energias do Brasil SA since 2008. He started his career in 1981 at Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo, where he acted as Technical Manager at Itapeva, Manager of Planning and Operations of Electrical Systems, Commercial Manager at Atibaia, Manager of the Planning and Control for the East Region, and Regional Manager of Atibaia. In 1998, he was appointed Manager of New Business at Elektro and served as Director of Trading and Risk at Enron from 1999 to 2002. He acted as Manager of Energy Supply at Elektro until 2005. He obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 1980 and a Masters degree in Energy Planning and British Privatization Model from De Monfort University of Leicester.

Carlos Emanuel Baptista Andrade Mr. Carlos Emanuel Baptista Andrade serves as Vice President of Commercialization of EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. since March 2013. He is in EDP Group for 7 years as Managing of Finances and Development of the Business, participating of important moments, as the opening of the capital of action of the company in the Stock exchange of São Paulo. Before EDP, he developed his career in the financial market, worked 17 years in international banks in the areas of credit, corporative finances and investment banking. He lived more than a half of his banking career abroad, covering the Latin America market, including Caracas, City of Mexico and New York. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco and also concluded extension programs along the years, including, recently, the Program of Advanced Management of IESE, in Spain.

Michel Nunes Itkes Mr. Michel Nunes Itkes serves as Vice President of Distribution of EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A since Apr 10, 2015. He joined the Company 16 years ago as Power Purchase Manager at EDP Bandeirante. Later, he served as Energy Planning Manager. In 2005, Michel assumed the Energy Planning Board at EDP Energias do Brasil, where he served until 2008. Between 2009 and 2010, he was Director of Regulatory Strategy. In 2011, Michel became Commercial Director at EDP Bandeirante and in 2012 he accumulated the same function at EDP Escelsa. In 2014, he became Managing Director at EDP Bandeirante. He began his career as Electrical Engineer at JP Electric Engineering and served as Planning Manager of Operation and Commercialization at CESP between 1994 and 1999. Michel has been being Member of the Board of Directors at EDP Bandeirante since 2013 and Member of Investment Management Committee at Enerprev (Pension Fund of EDP Brasil) since 2014, both of them with mandate by 2015. He was Member of Board of Directors at National Power System Operator – ONS from 2009 to 2010 and Member of Deliberative Council at Enerprev from 2009 to 2013. He earned his Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Itajuba and has Masters in Energy Management from Mackenzie Presbyterian University and in Energy Planning from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp). In addition, he attended the Executive MBA from IBMEC/SP and attended the Advanced Management Program at IESE Business School (Barcelona / Brazil).

Nuno Maria Pestana de Almeida Alves Mr. Nuno Maria Pestana de Almeida Alves serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of EDP Energias do Brasil SA since April 26, 2006. He also serves as Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He started his career as Director for Research and Planning at Banco Comercial Portugues. He held various positions at the bank and, in 1999, became Chairman of the Board of Directors of CISF Dealer, the bank's investment arm, and in 2000, became Responsible for the Group Treasury and Capital Market areas of Millennium BCP Investimento, previously known as Banco CISF. He graduated with a degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1980. He obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree in 1985 from the same university.

Joao Manuel Verissimo Marques da Cruz Mr. Joao Manuel Verissimo Marques da Cruz serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. since April 10, 2015. He began his career at the TAP Group in 1984 (Transportes Aéreos de Portugal) having had several positions until becoming General Director. Between 1997 and 1999 he was a Board Member of TAPGER. Between 2000 and 2002, he was a member of the Board of several companies within CP – Portuguese Railways, namely EMEF. From 2002 and 2005, became CEO of AirLuxor, an airline company, and from 2005 and 2007 he was chairman and CEO of ICEP - Instituto do Comércio Externo de Portugal, a Portuguese state owned agency for international trade and promotion. Since March 2007, he is a board member of EDP Internacional S.A. and in 2009 he was nominated Chairman of the Board of Directors of CEM – Macao Electrical Company. He holds a degree in Management (1984) from Universidade Tecnica de Lisboa, an MBA (1989) from the Universidade Tecnica de Lisboa and a Post Graduation in Marketing and Management of Airlines (1992) from the Bath University / International Air Travel Association, UK.

Francisco Carlos Coutinho Pitella Mr. Francisco Carlos Coutinho Pitella serves as an Independent Director of EDP Energias do Brasil SA since April 10, 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Cia de Tecidos Norte de Minas – COTEMINAS. He was Director of Investor Relations for GTD Participacoes SA. He is President of the Investment Committee of the PCH Energy Equity Investment Fund. Additionally, he is Chairman of the Board and General Director of Juruena Participacoes e Investimentos SA. He represents the trading companies Marc Rich Investment AG, Stratton Metals LTD and Trafigura AG in the import and export of minerals and metals. He was Member of the Board of Directors and Fiscal Advisor for Escelsa and Enersul. He was Member of the Board of Directors at Vale do Rio Doce Aluminio SA, and served on the Board of Directors at Valesul Aluminio SA and Mineracao Rio do Norte SA and on the Advisory Council at Albras - Aluminio Brasileiro SA and Alunorte - Alumina do Norte do Brasil SA. He was General Director for South America for the trading companies Atoc Corporation and Marc Rich Investment AG. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Pedro Sampaio Malan Mr. Pedro Sampaio Malan serves as Independent Director of EDP Energias do Brasil SA since April 26, 2006. He also serves as Member of the Remuneration Committee and of the Audit Committee of the Company. In addition, he chairs the Boards of Directors of Unibanco and Globex-Ponto Frio and also participates in the Advisory Council for Alcoa Aluminio SA. Between 1995 and 2002, he served as Finance Minister and between 1993 and 1995, he was President of the Central Bank. In 1965, he obtained a degree in Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.