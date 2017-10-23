Name Description

Satrajit Ray Mr. Satrajit Ray is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company since June 6, 2014. He has been with our Company since April 12, 2010. He is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Calcutta. He has experience of over 32 years. He has previously worked with the Indian Aluminium Company Limited (Indal), Hindalco Industries Limited and MIRC Electronics Limited.

Massimo Venuti Mr. Massimo Venuti serves as Chief Executive Officer - Endurance Overseas Srl, Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer - Endurance Overseas Srl of the Company. He has been appointed as the CEO of, Endurance Overseas Srl in June, 2008. His term of engagement expires with the approval of the financial statements as on March 31, 2017, while his employment agreement is a permanent contract. His functions and areas of experience in Endurance Fondalmec S.p.A. include operations and management and he has over 22 years of experience in the automotive industry. He heads the entire operations of European subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to joining Endurance Fondalmec S.p.A, he was associated with Teksid Aluminium, Teksid SpA, IVECO SpA and Fiat Powertrain Technologies Sector.

Biswajit Choudhury Mr. Biswajit Choudhury is President - Aftermarket and Export of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since March 28, 2001. His term of employment expires on May 1, 2017. He is currently handling our Company’s Aftermarket business both for domestic as well as exports. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi. Further, he has completed a course in systems analysis & COBOL programming from Datamatics Corporation, a systems analysis and design course from the Regional Computer Centre, Calcutta and a course in Blueprint For Success from the Qualified Learning Systems “India”. He has an experience of 33 years and has previously been associated with Perfect Circle Victor Limited and Anand Corporate Services Limited.

Ramesh Gehaney Mr. Ramesh Gehaney is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company since June 6, 2014. He has been with our Company since July 23, 2004. He holds a diploma in mechanical engineering from the Board of Technical Education, Delhi. He has experience of over 30 years of which 24 years are in the automotive industry. He has experience in the field of operation and maintenance of power and desalination plants in middle-east. He is currently overseeing the entire manufacturing operations of our Company.

Ravindra Kharul Mr. Ravindra Kharul is Chief Technology Officer of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since May 5, 2012. His term of employment expires on May 30, 2022. He is currently heading R&D function in our Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Poona. He has 29 years of business experience and has previously worked with TVS Motor Company Limited and Bajaj Auto Limited.

Anurang Jain Mr. Anurang Jain is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since its incorporation as a Director and was re-appointed as Managing Director of our Company by Board resolution dated February 25, 2016 and a shareholder resolution dated May 18, 2016. He is responsible for the overall operations of our Company. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh. He has over 31 years of experience in the automobile components industry.

Makarand Deshpande Mr. Makarand Deshpande is Chief People Officer of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since January 1, 2013. His term of employment expires on July 29, 2021. He is currently handling human resources, industrial relations and general administration in our Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Science from the Marathwada University and a master’s degree in labour studies from the University of Bombay. He has 28 years of experience, with 8 years in automotive industry. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with Carona Limited, TTK Healthcare Limited, Skoda Auto India Private Limited and Thermax Limited.

Sunil Kolhe Mr. Sunil Kolhe is Chief Sourcing Officer Company. He has been associated with our Company since October 10, 2006. His term of employment expires on April 27, 2020 and is currently handling domestic and global sourcing of direct and indirect material and commercial. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from University of Bombay, and diplomas in export-import management and business and marketing management from India International Trade Center. Prior to joining our Company he has been associated with Tata Engineering & Locomotive Company Limited Pune, Finolex Cables Limited, SPACO Carburettors (India) Limited.

Asanka Rodrigo Mr. Asanka Haren Edirimuni Rodrigo is Non-Executive Director of the Company since December 22, 2011. And a nominee of Actis. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Sir John Cass Business School, London and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants U.K. He is also a certified Chartered Financial Analyst (AIMR USA). He has over 15 years of experience in Actis Group in the field of investments in industrial and financial services.

Soumendra Basu Mr. Soumendra Mohan Basu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been a Director of our Company since June 16, 2010. He holds a bachelors degree (honours) in English from University of Calcutta. He has more than 36 years of experience in the banking sector. He has previously worked with ANZ Grindlays Bank Limited, Manpower Services India Private Limited, Grindlays Bank Limited Plc, State Bank of India and Standard Chartered Grindlays Bank Limited. He has experience in the areas of integration of IT and operations in relation to the banking sector and also in managing the credit risk control function and Basel programme at Wholesale Bank of Standard Chartered. He has served as a director on the board of Scope International, Standard Chartered Finance Limited. and Right Grow Talent India Private Limited. and has also been a member of Standard Chartered Bank’s India Management Committee. He is currently an independent consultant in the areas of organisation, human resources and corporate affairs and is the managing partner of DGA Consulting.

Partho Datta Mr. Partho Sarothy Datta is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been a Director of our Company since June 16, 2010. He is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. In 1996, he attended the advanced management programme at Harvard Business School. He has over three decades of corporate experience and has been involved with industry associations at both national and regional levels. He has previously worked at Dunlop India Limited, Indian Aluminum Company Limited (Indal), erstwhile Alcan Aluminium Limited and the Murugappa Group. Pursuant to the appointment of a new group of directors by the Central Government in January 2009, Mr. Partho Sarothy Datta has also served as a non-executive special advisor to the board of Satyam Computer Services Limited.

Falguni Nayar Mrs. Falguni S. Nayar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since June 10, 2016. She holds a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She is the founder and chief executive officer of FSN E-commerce Ventures Pvt. Ltd, which runs an e-commerce business through the website named nykaa.com. She was previously associated as a manager and consultant at A F. Ferguson & Co. For over 19 years she was associated with Kotak Mahindra Group- as an investment banker with Kotak Mahindra Finance Limited, as a chief executive officer with Kotak Securities Limited and Kotak Investment Bank, and as a managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Investment Bank. She has also served as a corporate advisor to Temasek Holdings Advisors India Private Limited.

Anjali Seth Ms. Anjali Seth is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since June 10, 2016. She holds a bachelor’s degree in laws from University of Delhi and a bachelor’s degree in arts (honours) from Meerut University. She has previously worked with the International Finance Corporation, Emmar Properties in the United Arab Emirates and ANZ Grindlays Bank. She has prior experience in the field of project financing and laws governing the same. She has over 30 years of experience in the field of law.