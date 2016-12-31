Name Description

Paula Ziemiecka-Ksiezak Ms. Paula Ziemiecka-Ksiezak has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ENERGA SA since November 12, 2015. Prior to that, she was Secretary of the Supervisory Board from June 5, 2014 and Member of the Supervisory Board from May 20, 2014. She is Chairman of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. Since 1996 she has served at the Ministry of Treasury. She served at the Supervisory Boards of Mennica Polska SA and KGHM Polska Miedz SA as well as SIP-MOT SA, PKS w Ostrolece SA and OPAKOMET SA. She graduated from Akademia Leona Kozminskiego.

Daniel Obajtek Mr. Daniel Obajtek has served as Chairman of the Management Board of ENERGA SA since March 2, 2017. Since 1999 he has been active in private companies in which he served for seven years in management and directorship roles; he also co-founded one company. From 2002 to 2006 he was a town council Member in the Municipality of Pcim. After that, from 2006 to 2015 he served as its mayor. In 2015 he began his tenure as the President of the Agriculture Restructuring and Modernization Agency. Since 2016 he has also acted in the capacity of the Supervisory Board Chairman of LOTOS-Biopaliwa Sp. z o.o. and Supervisory Board Member of DALMOR S.A.

Zbigniew Wtulich Mr. Zbigniew Wtulich has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Energa SA since July 28, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 20, 2014. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Energa SA. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He began his career in 1984 as an assistant designer in the Office of Water Reclamation Projects and then he joined Rejonowe Przedsiebiorstwo Melioracyjne. Between 1988 and 1991 he worked at Amak and from 1993 to 1997 at Agencja Wlasnosci Rolnej Skarbu Panstwa (Agricultural Property Agency of the State Treasury). Prior to joining the Company, he served at Treasury Assets Register Department and Department of Restitution and Compensation, Department of Restitution and Distribution of Shares, Department of Records, Restitution, Compensation and Distribution of Shares of Ministerstwo Skarbu Panstwa (the Ministry of the Treasury). He served at Zaklady Tworzyw Sztucznych GAMRAT SA, Przedsiebiorstwo Gospodarki Wodnej i Rekultywacji SA and PGE Gornictwo i Energetyka SA, among others. He graduated from the Faculty of Land Reclamation and Water Construction of Szkola Glowna Gospodarstwa Wiejskiego.

Jacek Koscielniak Mr. Jacek Koscielniak has served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Finance at Energa SA since February 11, 2017. He was Temporary Chairman of the Management Board and Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from January 17, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from December 30, 2016. He graduated from Akademia Ekonomiczna w Katowicach (currently Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach), specializing in finance and accounting. In 1989 he began his professional career as an accountant, finance specialist and Chief Accountant in private limited liability companies. Then, from 1992 to 1998, he provided accounting, tax and legal and economic advisory services running his business activity. He conducted training workshops on the subject of taxes, accounting and mandatory prevention of the introduction of funds originating from illegal or undisclosed sources into financial circulation. He also worked as an auditor for the National Cooperative Savings and Loans Organization (Krajowa Spoldzielcza Kasa Oszczednosciowo-Kredytowa). From 1998 to 2002 he served as the Finance Department Director at the Silesian Voivodship Office. He was also the Supervisory Board Chairman of the Upper Silesia Regional Development Agency and a Supervisory Board Member of the Upper Silesia Restructuring Fund. He was elected as Member of the Parliament of the 5th Term and, during that period, he served as a Member of the Parliamentary Public Finance Committee. From January to November 2007 he was Secretary of the State in the Prime Minister’s Office and Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of Ministers. From 2007 to 2011 he served as Vice President of the Supreme Audit Chamber. He acted as an expert in the twin cooperation project to strengthen the audit potential of the Audit Authority in Georgia and Albania. He has also worked for the EUROSTAT Working Group tasked with the preparation and development of European Public Sector Accounting Standards.

Alicja Klimiuk Ms. Alicja Barbara Klimiuk has served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Operations of ENERGA SA since March 1, 2017. She graduated from the Management Department of Uniwersytet Gdanski. She completed postgraduate Course in Management at the Warsaw School of Economics and postgraduate Course in Controlling in Corporate Management at the University of Gdansk. She has many years of professional experience in commercial law companies with the State Treasury stake, including Energa SA as the President of the Management Board. In the period of consolidating the Energa Group with the Ostroleka Power Plant Complex, she oversaw the process of separating the distribution system operator, establishing an electricity trading company and restructuring the Energa Group subsidiaries. In 2006-2007, she also served as Member of Supervisory Boards of companies such as: Towarowa Gielda Energii S.A. in Warsaw, Zespol Elektrowni Ostroleka S.A. and Cergia Energetyka Torunska S.A. In the period from 1992 to 1998, as the Vice President of the city of Suwalki, she oversaw the areas of finance, infrastructure investments, geodesy, zoning management and public utility companies. From 1998 to 2006, she was the President and Vice President of the Special Economic Zone in Suwalki responsible, among others, for overseeing infrastructure construction and development on the Special Economic Zone site and monitoring compliance of the businesses with their permits. In the period from 2008 to 2013, she ran her own business, providing investment advice and consulting on the reports on the environmental impact of investment projects.

Grzegorz Ksepko Mr. Grzegorz Ksepko has served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Corporate Affairs of ENERGA SA since February 1, 2016. In 2001 he graduated from the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Gdanski. Since July 2006 he has been Partner Kancelaria Radcow Prawnych i Adwokatow Gluchowski Siemiatkowski Zwara i Partnerzy. In November 2010 he became Senior Partner. From 2003 to 2007 he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Agencja Rozwoju Pomorza S.A.

Agnieszka Terlikowska-Kulesza Ms. Agnieszka Terlikowska-Kulesza has been Secretary of the Supervisory Board of ENERGA SA since September 8, 2016. She is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. She graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture of Szkola Glowna Gospodarstwa Wiejskiego and completed postgraduate studies in Finance and European economic and legal relations at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. In 1997 she joined the team of the State Treasury Ministry at the Commercialization and direct Privatization Department, the Tender Privatization Team. From September 1997 to June 2002 she worked for the Privatization Agency in the Tender Team as Chief Specialist and then as Section Manager. From July 2002 to June 2016, she was Chief Specialist in State Treasury corporate supervision departments at the State Treasury Ministry. She supervised companies from the ceramic, construction and motorized transportation industries. Between 2009 and 2016 Ms. Terlikowska-Kulesza supervised chemical sector companies, including companies such as CIECH S.A., Grupa Azoty S.A., Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe „Pulawy” S.A., Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne „Police” S.A., Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zaklady Chemiczne Siarki „Siarkopol” S.A., Zaklady Azotowe Chorzow S.A. Since July 2016, she has been Chief Specialist at the Control and Supervision Department at the Energy Ministry, where she is overseeing gas sector companies. She gathered additional experience by serving from 2001 to 2016 on the supervisory bodies of companies with State Treasury holdings, such as: Chlodnia Szczecinska Sp. z o.o., Zaklady Ceramiczne Boleslawiec w Boleslawcu Sp. z o.o., Przedsiebiorstwo Komunikacji Samochodowej w Bialymstoku S.A., Przedsiebiorstwo Robot Drogowych Sp. o.o. in Mielec, Przedsiebiorstwo Elektryfikacji i Robot Instalacyjnych ELTOR-Warszawa Sp. z o.o. in Wolomin.

Andrzej Powalowski Mr. Andrzej Powalowski has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Energa SA since January 7, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. In 1969 – 1973 he studied at the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Mikolaja Kopernika w Toruniu. In 1973 he started to work as an assistant in the National Economy Management Law Section at the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Gdanski. In 1980 he obtained the title of doctor of legal sciences and was employed at the position of assistant professor. From 1992 he worked on the position of senior lecturer at the Public Economic Law Faculty and from 1994 at the Public Economic Law and Environmental Protection Faculty. In 2009 he obtained the title of habilitated doctor of legal sciences in the area of public economic law. In 2010 he was nominated to the position of associate professor of Uniwersytet Gdanski. At the Law and Administration Faculty he currently he currently discharges the function of manager of the Public Economic Law Section and manager of post-graduate studies “Legal conditions for conduct of economic activity” and “Public procurement law and system” at Uniwersytet Gdanski. He is also a lecturer at the Off-Site Faculty of the Gdansk School of Higher Education in Olsztyn. He was also employed as associate professor of the Baltic College and the Real Estate University. He worked as a legal counsel and since 2010 he has been an attorney in his own law firm in Gdansk. He also discharges the function of arbitrator at the International Court of Arbitration at the Polish Chamber of Maritime Commerce.

Marek Szczepaniec Mr. Marek Szczepaniec has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Energa SA since January 7, 2016. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He graduated from Uniwersytet Gdanski. Currently he is a professor at Uniwersytet Gdanski (from 2008) and professor at Uniwersytet Kazimierza Wielkiego w Bydgoszczy (from 2014). In 1993 – 2001 he worked as a consultant at the Polish-American Small Business Advisory Foundation. In 1992-2006 he was a consultant in the consulting firm B.P.S. Consultants Poland. From 2006 he has been a co-owner and vice-president of a research firm Qualifact. He specializes in research on entrepreneurship, human capital, economic growth, behavioral finance and corporate marketing strategies. He is the author of over 150 research reports, scientific articles and other publications. The following companies, among others, used his reports and studies – banking sector: PKO Bank Polski, BZ WBK, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Pekao SA, ING, mBank; insurance sector: PZU, Warta, Compensa, Allianz, Aviva; fuel sector: LOTOS Group, PKN Orlen, BP, Total. He managed market research for Elektrocieplownia Wybrzeze and the ENERGA Group.