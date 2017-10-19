Name Description

M. Tara Mr. M. Sinan Tara has served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENKA Construction and Industry Co. Inc. since 1994. Since 1984, he acted as General Manager, Board Member and Managing Director and Executive at the Company. Having joined ENKA in 1980 when he was assigned to ENKA’s jobsite in Saudi Arabia as field engineer, He worked thereafter actively in various departments, units and projects of the company in the fields of finance, energy investments, construction projects, project financing and other investment areas. He acted actively in the organization and operation of the ENKA Foundation and Sadi Gulcelik Sports Center established in 1983 and the ENKA Sports Club under the umbrella of the ENKA Foundation as well as of the ENKA Schools Istinye, the ENKA Schools Adapazari, and the Private ENKA Technical and Industrial Vocational High School Gebze, as well as of the ENKA Culture and Arts Unit. Besides these, he is a member of the Turkish Contractors Association. He graduated in 1980 from the ETH Zurich, Department of Civil Engineering with Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc.) and completed thereafter in 1983 his Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree Program at Stanford University.

A. Tara Mr. A. Mehmet Tara has served as President and Chairman of the Executive Committee of ENKA Construction and Industry Co. Inc. since 2012. Until 2012, he was Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He graduated in 2006 from Wentworth Institute of Technology, Department of Civil Engineering. Having started his professional working life in 2006 as a construction site engineer, on the forthcoming years he achieved titles, Deputy Project Manager, Vice President and Executive Board Member responsible for Moscow Projects and Investments. He is Member of Turkish Industry & Business Association (TUSIAD).

Haluk Gercek Mr. Haluk Gercek has served as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENKA Construction and Industry Co. Inc. since 2012. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company until January 1, 2006, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, General Manager of the Company between January 1, 2006 and 2012. He was Board Member at the Company between 1991 and 2001, and as the General Manager at the Company between 2006 and 2012 He graduated in 1979 from the Middle East Technical University, Department of Industrial Engineering. He joined ENKA in 1980 when he started to work in the group company ENKA Pazarlama Ihracat Ithalat A.S. in the position of Deputy General Manager. After having worked as Logistic Manager in Tripoli, Libya between 1981 and 1982, he continued to act as Deputy General Manager of ENKA Pazarlama Ihracat Ithalat A.S. until 1983. Between 1983 and 1987 he was assigned as the Deputy General Manager at the Company, and acted between 1986 and 1987 as Project Manager of the Bombah Water Supply Pipeline Project in Libya. He has acted as Management Committee Member in the investment and construction projects in Russia between 1987 and 1991.

Erdogan Turgut Mr. Erdogan Turgut serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of ENKA Construction and Industry Co. Inc. He graduated in 1977 from Ege Universitesi, Department of Civil Engineering, and completed thereafter in 1979 his Master of Science (MSc.) Degree Program in Soil Mechanics at the University of London, Kings College. After having worked as Deputy Project Manager in the company Koray Al-Mutamidoon Insaat A.S. in Saudi Arabia between 1981 and 1986 during the construction of the Intercontinental Hotel, Mr. Turgut acted between 1986 and 1991 as General Manager in the company Koray - Turser A.S. when the latter constructed the five stars Sheraton Hotel & Karum Shopping Center in Ankara, and between 1991 and 1993 as Board Member of the Kavala Group of Companies, and as the partner in the company PMS A.S. between 1993 and 1995. Between 1995 and 2010 he acted as Foreign Relations Manager, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Group Coordinator in and of the company Koray Yapi Endustrisi ve Ticaret A.S. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee (as of 2014), and Member of the Early Identification of Risk Committee of the Company.

Elmas Araz Mr. Elmas Melih Araz serves as Non-Executive & Independent Member of the Board of Directors of ENKA Construction and Industry Co. Inc. He graduated in 1967 from the Robert College of Istanbul and in 1972 from Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Political Sciences, Department of Economy and Public Finance. He completed in 1975 his Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree Program at Indiana University, and took part in 1988 in the Executive Management Program at the Harvard Business School. Having started his professional working life in 1977 at Citibank N.A., He served 12 years in various global organizations of Citibank, and acted as senior official in various units of the bank. He acted as CEO of Interbank A.S. between 1988 and 1996, he provided independent consulting services to various firms and groups such as NPL tenders of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF). He acted as Board Member of Medya Holding A.S. between 1990 and 1996, of Klimasan A.S. between 2000 and 2011, and of Senocak Holding A.S. between 1998 and 2011 and also he acted as an Independent Member of Board of Zorlu Energy A.S. between 2008 and 2013. He currently acts as a Member of Board of Directors of Ata Holding A.S., Ata Portfoy Yonetim A.S., Ata Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S, among others. He acted between 1989 and 2007 as the President of the Education & Training Committee, the Social Affairs Committee and the Social Security Reform Project of the Turkish Industry & Business Association (TUSIAD), and is since 1989 Member and Honorary Member of the Board of Trustees of the Robert College of Istanbul. He also acts as Member of Executive Committee of Turkish – Japanese and Vice-Chairman of Turkish – Chinese Business Councils in Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) as well as having other memberships in various clubs and associations. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company (as of 2014).