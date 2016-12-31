Name Description

Jock Lennox Mr. Jock Fyfe Lennox is Chairman of the Board of Enquest Plc., since September 8, 2016. He has been Non-Executive Independent Director since February 22, 2010. Mr. Lennox holds a Law degree and in 1980 qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young LLP (‘EY’), Edinburgh and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. In 1988 Jock became a partner at EY. In his time at EY Jock was seconded to work in Seattle, US in the early 1980s. Throughout his career he worked with a range of multinational clients, working on projects in many countries. He also held a number of EY Global leadership positions. Jock retired from EY in 2009.

Amjad Bseisu Dr. Amjad Bseisu is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Enquest Plc. Mr. Bseisu holds a BSc Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MSc and D.ENG degree in Aeronautical Engineering. From 1984 to 1998, Amjad worked for the Atlantic Richfield Company (‘ARCO’), eventually becoming president of ARCO Petroleum Ventures and ARCO Crude Trading Inc. In 1998 Amjad founded and was the chief executive of Petrofac Energy Developments International Limited, the operations and investment business for Petrofac Limited, which organically grew an upstream and midstream oil and gas business in South East Asia, the UK, and North Africa. In 2010 Amjad formed EnQuest PLC having previously been a founding non-executive chairman of Serica Energy plc and a director of Stratic Energy Corporation.

Jonathan Swinney Mr. Jonathan Swinney is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Enquest Plc. Mr. Swinney qualified as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen in 1992 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. Jonathan qualified as a solicitor in 1997 and trained at Cameron McKenna, joining the acquisition finance team upon qualification. In 1998 Jonathan joined Credit Suisse First Boston working within the corporate broking team. Jonathan later moved to Lehman Brothers advising on a wide range of transactions and in 2006 he became a managing director within the corporate broking team. Jonathan joined Petrofac Limited in April 2008 as head of mergers and acquisitions for the Petrofac Group, and left in 2010 to join EnQuest PLC.

Neil McCulloch Mr. Neil McCulloch is Chief Operating Officer at Enquest Plc., since December 15, 2016. He has also been Executive Director of the Company since May 25, 2017. He was previously President - North Sea of the Company. Mr. Neil is a graduate of Cambridge University and Heriot Watt University and holds a Master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering. He began his career as a graduate trainee with British Gas E&P and from 1996-2001 worked in a variety of technical consultancy and investment banking roles. He then went on to spend 11 years with BG Group in a range of senior UK and international roles, latterly as vice president & asset general manager, UK Upstream, with accountability for the delivery of BG’s UK North Sea business. Neil joined EnQuest in March 2014 from international oil and gas company OMV AG, where he held the global role of senior vice president production & engineering. Neil holds a number of external appointments including operator co-chair of Oil and Gas UK and a board member of the Oil and Gas Innovation Centre.

Imran Malik Mr. Imran Malik is Vice President - Finance of the Company. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from University College London, qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG in 1991 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He has over 25 years of broad international oil and gas experience in group and operational finance, project services, contracts and procurement and general management across the value chain from Upstream to LNG. He joined EnQuest in 2015 from BG Group, where as part of the finance leadership team his most recent role was as group head of planning and risk. In previous roles he has worked in Australia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Libya and Pakistan. As Vice President of Finance at EnQuest, Imran has overall responsibility for ensuring that the Company has the necessary finance capacity and capabilities in place to deliver EnQuest’s strategy.

Salman Malik Mr. Salman Malik is Vice President - Corporate Finance and M&A of the Company. Mr. Salman graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in Finance and Economics with high distinction. Salman is also a CFA charterholder with extensive experience in investment management, investment banking and private equity in Canada and the Middle East. Prior to joining EnQuest in 2013, Salman was a director of private equity and principal investments at Swicorp, a financial firm operating in the Middle East and North Africa, where he served on the board of several portfolio companies and was responsible for acquisitions, post-acquisition management and exits across the energy value chain. Prior to that, Salman held several sell side positions in the investment banking industry in Canada, primarily focused on the industrial and metals and mining sectors. In his current role, as Vice President of Corporate Finance and M&A, Salman is responsible for the Group’s strategy, corporate finance activities, and transaction structuring and execution, including acquisitions and divestitures.

Stefan Ricketts Mr. Stefan Ricketts is General Counsel, Secretary of Enquest Plc. Mr. Stefan joined EnQuest in 2012 and is responsible for all legal, Company secretarial matters and for EnQuest’s Risk Management Framework. Prior to joining EnQuest, Stefan was a partner at Fulbright & Jaworski, LLP heading its energy and natural resources practice in the Asia-Pacific region. He had previously been Group General Counsel at BG Group plc. Stefan, who graduated from the University of Bristol with a degree in law, began his early career as a solicitor with Herbert Smith, has significant experience as a lawyer and in management working across the energy chain and in all phases of project development and operations. In previous roles he has been based in London, Paris, Dubai, Jakarta, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Faysal Hamza Mr. Faysal Hamza is Managing Director – Corporate Development of Enquest Plc. Mr. Faysal has an MBA from Georgetown University in Washington and over 27 years of experience in oil and gas finance, business development and private equity. Faysal joined EnQuest in 2011 and prior to that was managing director, private equity at Swicorp, a financial firm operating in the Middle East and North Africa. Faysal has also held roles as a senior executive at Arab Petroleum Investment Corporation (‘APICORP’), group business development manager with the Alturki Group in Saudi Arabia, and management positions at Arco International Oil & Gas Company (‘ARCO’) in the US, Saudi International Bank in London and the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco).

Bob Davenport Mr. Bob Davenport is General Manager - Malaysia of the Company. Bob graduated from the University of Alabama with a BS in Mineral Engineering and earned an MBA from Florida International University. He began his early career in 1984 as a field engineer with Schlumberger, then gained broad international experience in petroleum engineering, project management, subsurface, operations and general management with Texaco, Shell, BP and Apache Corporation. In previous roles he has worked in Indonesia, Egypt, Pakistan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, UK North Sea and USA Gulf Coast. Prior to joining EnQuest, Bob served as North Sea operations director for Apache and general manager, Khalda where he led the largest oil and gas producer in Egypt’s western desert. Bob joined EnQuest in 2015 and is responsible for delivering the ambitious growth agenda in Malaysia.

Richard Hall Mr. Richard Hall is Head - Major Projects at Enquest Plc. Mr.Hall graduated from Leeds University with a BSc in Chemical Engineering and spent the first 10 years of his career gaining experience with operating oil companies (Amoco, Hess and Murphy Petroleum) as a supervisor in offshore field operations, petroleum engineering, project management and execution, and commercial negotiations. Richard was one of four founders and operations director of the service company UWG Ltd (now known as Acteon Group) which won the Institute of Petroleum Platinum award in 2001. He formed and led a team which won the prestigious Queen’s Award for Export. He subsequently went on to join Petrofac as vice president of operations & developments and in addition, became general manager in Malaysia. Before joining EnQuest Richard was CEO and co-founder of Nio Petroleum which was acquired by EnQuest in 2012 with Richard joining the Senior Management Team as Head of Major Projects. His primary responsibility is the delivery of the Kraken project.

Philip Holland Mr. Philip Holland is Non-Executive Director of Enquest Plc. Mr. Holland holds a BSc in Civil Engineering from Leeds as well as an MSc in Engineering and Construction Project Management from Cranfield School of Management. Phil has extensive experience in managing large scale oil and gas projects around the globe. In 1980, Phil joined Bechtel Corporation, where for over 20 years he managed major oil and gas projects in a wide range of international locations. In 2004, Phil joined Shell as vice president of projects, Shell Global Solutions International. In 2009, Phil became executive vice-president downstream projects in Shell’s newly formed projects and technology business and then in 2010 he was appointed as project director for the Shell development Kazakhstan’s Kashagan phase 2 project, and subsequently the Shell/QP Al Karaana petrochemicals project. Since 2013, he has operated as an independent project management consultant.

Carl Hughes Mr. Carl Hughes is Non-Executive Director at Enquest PLC., effective as of January 1, 2017. Carl was previously a vice chairman and senior audit partner at Deloitte, based in London; he was also global leader of Deloitte’s energy & resources practice. He retired from Deloitte in 2015, with nearly 30 years’ experience of the oil & gas, mining and utilities industries, focusing principally on the provision of audit, due diligence, transaction support and advisory services. Carl is a trustee and member of council of the Energy Institute.

John Winterman Mr. John Winterman is Non-Executive Director at ENQUEST PLC. He is Member of the Audit, Risk and Remuneration Committees. John, a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, has significant oil and gas experience in global exploration, business development and asset management. John is currently a non-executive director of CC Energy, the energy division of the privately held construction company CCC.