Rijnhard van Tets Mr. Rijnhard W.F. van Tets has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. since 2007. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board in 2003. He is Chairman of the Nomination and Governance Committee at the Company. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext Amsterdam N.V. He served as Director of NYSE Euronext from 2007 to 2013. Mr. van Tets served thirteen years on the Managing Board of ABN AMRO. He has experience as a senior executive at European companies across a variety of sectors. He is currently Partner of Laaken Asset Management. He is Chairman of the Board of Petrofac Ltd and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OBAM. Amongst other board appointments he was previously Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of Arcadis – where he served for 12 years – and Wegener – where he served for 4 years – and Member of the Supervisory Boards of Reliant Energy and Stichting Holland Casino. He was Chairman of Equity Trust Holdings S.A.R.L. and chair of the Investment Committee of SFB.

Stephane Boujnah Mr. Stephane Boujnah has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Euronext N.V. since November 4, 2015. Before joining Euronext, he was Head of Santander Global Banking and Markets for continental Europe. From 2005 to 2010, he was Managing Director at Deutsche Bank responsible for the development of the investment banking operations in France. Previously he founded KM5 Capital, an advisory company specialized in equity raising and M&A advice for venture capital funds and innovative technology companies. From 2000 to 2002, he was Director of the European M&A team of Credit Suisse First Boston Technology Group in Palo Alto and London. From 1997 to 1999, Mr. Boujnah was senior adviser to the French Minister for Economy, Finance and Industry. He started his carrier in 1991 as a business lawyer at Freshfields. Mr. Boujnah was a member of the Commission pour la Liberation de la Croissance Française established by the then President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007. He is founder and President of the Board of Directors of the think tank En Temps Reel and President of the Board of Directors of Accentus and Insula Orchestra. He graduated from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris. He holds a Master degree and a DEA in Law from La Sorbonne Paris, a LLM in Law from the University of Kent, and a MBA from Insead.

Dick Sluimers Mr. Dick Sluimers has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. since 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext Amsterdam N.V. Mr. Sluimers is the former CEO of APG Group. He currently is extraordinary councilor at the Dutch Council of State. Furthermore he is Member of the Supervisory Boards of AkzoNobel N.V., NIBC N.V., Atradius N.V. and FWD Group Limited. He is also a Trustee of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation (IFRS), Member of the Board of Governors of the State Academy of Finance and Economics, a Trustee of the Erasmus University Trustfund, Member of the Board of the Amsterdam Concert Hall Fund, and Member of the Electoral committee of the Dutch Liberal Party. Mr. Sluimers was CFO and later CEO in the Management Board of pension fund ABP from 2003 to 2008. Between 1991 and 2003 he held various positions at the Dutch Ministry of Finance, most recently as Director General of the Budget. Prior to that he was Deputy Director General at the Ministry of Public Health and held senior positions at the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Finance. In addition, he was Member of the Supervisory Boards of Fokker N.V., the National Investment Bank N.V., Inter Access N.V. and ABP Insurance N.V. He was also Member of the Advisory Board of Rabobank, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Postgraduate Programme for Treasury Management at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Member of the Advisory Board of Netspar and a Board Member of Holland Financial Centre. He studied economics at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam and read politics at the University of Amsterdam for several years.

Giorgio Modica Mr. Giorgio Modica has been Chief Financial Officer of Euronext N.V. since May 2, 2016. He joined the Company from BNP Paribas in Paris, where he was a senior Corporate Finance banker in Financial Institutions for 9 years, holding the responsibility for the Stock Exchange sector globally, as well as for the Italian and Spanish markets. Since 2011, as advisor to NYSE Euronext and then Euronext, he has supported the Euronext group closely throughout its key milestone transactions, including the attempted combination with Deutsche Boerse, the carve-out of Euronext and its subsequent IPO. He started his career at the venture capitalist firm MyQube in Geneva, and then moved to investment banking at HSBC in Milan and MCC/Capitalia in Rome. He graduated cum-laude from Universita Bocconi and holds a Master in finance from Scuola di Direzione Aziendale dell'Universita Bocconi.

Jos Dijsselhof Mr. Jos Dijsselhof has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of Euronext N.V. since November 4, 2015. From May 6, 2015 to November 4, 2015 he served as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board at the Company. He has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer on June 16, 2014. Mr. Dijsselhof joined from Australia and New Zealand Bank where he was General Manager Group Hubs based in Singapore. He was responsible for the off shore services for Banking Operations, Shared Services, Technology and Corporate Functions. Before that, in 2008, he joined The Royal Bank of Scotland (“RBS”) as Head Group Operations Asia Pacific and managed the integration of ABN AMRO into RBS. Mr. Dijsselhof began his career at ABN AMRO in 1993. At ABN AMRO, he has managed Derivatives, Options Operations and was appointed Regional Head of Markets Operations EMEA in 2000. Subsequently he was promoted to Global Head of Market Operations in 2003 and became the Regional Head of Operations Asia Pacific in 2005. Mr. Dijsselhof studied Computer Science and Business Administration and graduated from INSEAD’s Advanced Management Program.

Catherine Langlais Ms. Catherine Langlais serves as Executive Legal Director and General Counsel of Euronext N.V. She joined Euronext Paris’ subsidiary Matif SA (the French Derivatives exchange) in 1990. Prior to joining Euronext, she had been working since 1977 as an in-house lawyer at Credit National, a French bank (now Natixis). Ms. Langlais was involved in the creation of the Euronext group in 2000 and its subsequent listing in Paris in 2001. She was also involved in the merger of NYSE with Euronext in 2007. She graduated from the Paris XI Sorbonne University in International Law and from the Paris IV-Sorbonne University in Anglo-American civilization and literature. Ms. Langlais has been a Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur since 2009.

Lee Hodgkinson Mr. Lee Hodgkinson has been Head of Markets and Global Sales and CEO of Euronext London and Member of the Management Board of Euronext N.V. since March 15, 2014. Mr. Hodgkinson joined Euronext, when it was part of NYSE Euronext, in 2009 as CEO of SmartPool, the European dark pool joint venture with J.P. Morgan, HSBC and BNP Paribas. As Member of the Executive Committee of NYSE Euronext he led the sales and client coverage division in Europe and Asia for the LIFFE and Euronext businesses. Prior to holding these positions, he was CEO of SIX Swiss Exchange’s blue-chip international equity business, SWX Europe (formerly known as virt-x). He has been Member of the Management Board of SIX Swiss Exchange since 2003 and he held various executive leadership roles in Zurich including head of the client and products division and head of market operations. Prior to this he spent two years as Head of Market Development at the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. Mr. Hodgkinson began his career with the Markets Division of the London Stock Exchange, where he worked for nine years and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Pauline Bucaille Ms. Pauline Bucaille has been Chief Communication Officer of Euronext N.V. since April 2016. She joined the Company from Assystem, a global engineering and technology company, where she was Vice President for Communication. Previously, she held several senior communications management roles at Boeing, Accor and Nortel Networks. She started as a consultant in the public relations agency, now known as i&e Burson-Marsteller. She is a graduate of Sciences-Po of Paris.

Amaury Houdart Mr. Amaury Houdart has been Chief Talent Officer of Euronext N.V. since April 4, 2016. He leads both the Human Resources function and strategic initiatives related to talent development and organizational changes across Euronext. Previously Group Human Resources Director at Steria, he has developed international experience managing teams in a multicultural environment. In his earlier roles, he was Business Consulting Manager, M&A Director and then Human Resources Director at Unilog LogicaCMG. HE graduated from Universite Paris Dauphine in International Affairs.

Nicolas Rivard Mr. Nicolas Rivard has been Chief Innovation Officer of Euronext N.V. since April 4, 2016. He leads Euronext’s efforts to anticipate technology changes affecting the market infrastructure sector, to assess disruptive evolutions and position Euronext in the most relevant projects, and to strengthen internal innovation processes and innovation culture. Formerly Principal at The Boston Consulting Group where he spent the last six years, he contributed to the development of innovative digital offers in financial services. He was previously project manager at Total. He holds an engineering degree from Ecole Centrale de Paris and an MBA from INSEAD.

Anthony Attia Mr. Anthony Attia has been CEO of Euronext Paris and Member of the Management Board of Euronext N.V. since March 15, 2014. Mr. Attia served as Chief of Staff to the President and Deputy CEO from 2010 to 2013. In 2008, following the merger between NYSE and Euronext, he was appointed Senior Vice President in charge of designing and deploying the UTP. In 2004, he served as Executive Director, Head of Operations for Euronext. He was responsible for market surveillance, the operational relationship with customers, and business development projects in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris. In 2000 he was the Program Director for the Euronext integration, in charge of migrating the French, Belgian and Dutch exchanges to the Euronext Market Model and NSC trading system. Mr. Attia joined Societe des bourses francaises in 1997. Mr. Attia is a Board Member of LCH.Clearnet S.A., EnterNext, and the French Capital Markets Association (Amafi ). He holds an Engineering degree in computer science, applied mathematics and finance from the Institut d’Informatique d’Entreprise and also studied at INSEAD.

Maria Borges Carioca Rodrigues Ms. Maria Joao Borges Carioca Rodrigues has been CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Member of the Management Board of Euronext N.V. since May 12, 2016. She joined Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A. (CGD) in 2013 as an Executive Board Member, and has since then been in charge of the banks IT/Systems, Operations, Marketing, Organization, and, more recently Corporate NPE. In her joint responsibilities as head of Marketing and IT/Operations, she had an active role in various aspects of CGD’s corporate transformation programme. Prior to joining CGD, she was Executive Board Member for SIBS Pagamentos– the SIBS Group unit in charge of managing Portugal’s Multibanco card payment scheme – while heading the Group’s Corporate Office from 2004 to 2008. Previously, she headed the Strategy Unit at Unicre. She began her professional career in 1993 as a consultant for McKinsey & Company, where she focused on the Financial Services and Public Administration sectors. She worked in several of the firm’s locations, particularly in Lisbon, Madrid and Amsterdam. As an Associate Principal she worked with the McKinsey Global Institute for the 2003 study on Portugal’s productivity conducted for the Economy Ministry. She has also lectured at the Executive Programme (PAME) by Universidade Catolica de Lisboa. She holds a degree in Economics by Universidade Nova de Lisboa and an MBA by INSEAD with honors (Dean’s list). She has also completed the LCOR Programme at Harvard Business School.

Vincent Van Dessel Mr. Vincent Van Dessel has been CEO of Euronext Brussels and Member of the Management Board of Euronext N.V. since March 15, 2014. He has been the CEO of Euronext Brussels since 2009. From 2003 to 2009, Mr. Van Dessel was General Manager of Euronext Brussels. From 2000 to 2003, he was Chairman of the Market Authority of the Brussels Exchanges, responsible for members admission, listing, company information and the supervision of the markets. Upon the merger of the Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels exchanges into Euronext in 2000, he became member of the Executive Committee of Euronext N.V. Group. He joined the Brussels Stock Exchange in 1992 as Director Markets and Listing and later became Member of the Managing Board of the Brussels Exchanges. Mr. Van Dessel started his career as a stockbroker in 1984. He has a Master of Science in Applied Economics from KU Leuven University and is also a guest lecturer at several universities, including the KU Leuven, UCL Mons and Paris Sorbonne.

Maurice van Tilburg Mr. Maurice van Tilburg has been CEO of Euronext Amsterdam and Member of the Management Board of Euronext N.V. since May 6, 2015. Until this appointment, he was Head of Business Projects & Design of the European Equity and Equity Derivatives Markets at Euronext, where he was responsible for the process reform of business initiatives and project delivery of new products and services. Prior to that Mr. van Tilburg was in charge of issuer support and execution of corporate actions across all Euronext Cash Markets in Europe. He started his career in the exchange sector in 1995 at the EOE Options Exchange in Amsterdam and then moved to Euroclear Netherlands where he was responsible for the operational delivery of all settlement and custody services for the Dutch market. He holds an engineering degree and a postgraduate audit degree from the VU University Amsterdam.

Dominique Aubernon Ms. Dominique Aubernon has been Non-Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. since December 19, 2014. She is Member of the Nomination and Governance Committee at the Company. She is currently the Head of Strategic Advisory of BNP Paribas Group which focuses on defining and implementing the financial policy. She serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Klepierre and she is Board Member of BNP Paribas New Zealand LTD. Prior to her present position, she was CFO of BNP Paribas International Retail Services, a position she held from 2006 to 2008. Previously Ms. Aubernon held several senior positions within BNP’s and BNP Paribas’ Structured Finance, beginning in 1988 when she took an active part in the creation of the Structured Capital Markets and Structured Leasing activities, a department that she headed first in France, then in Europe, and finally worldwide. Her responsibility was then extended to Aircraft and Shipping financing, as Global Head of Asset Financing, from 2002 to 2006. From 1984 to 1990, she was in charge of Origination and Syndication for French issuers within BNP Fixed Income. She joined BNP in 1980 and began her career as asset manager on money market funds. Ms. Aubernon holds a BA in Mathematics and Statistics, and a MA in Corporate Finance and Sales Strategy.

Koenraad Dom Mr. Koenraad Dom has been Non-Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. since December 19, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is a finance and risk professional with experience in banking, financial markets, energy and commodities. He has been Member of the Board of Directors and chairs the Audit Committee at Federal Holding & Investment Company (FHIC) since 2006. Before 2012, he was also Group Manager Commodity Risk at Nyrstar, and before 2007 Senior Risk Manager at EDF Luminus. Before that, he held several managing positions at Capco and Fortis AG Group. He started his career as a financial analyst and broker-dealer at Delta Lloyd. Mr. Dom holds three masters degrees (Commercial Engineer, European Affairs and Risk Management) and an executive MBA with distinction.

Ramon Fernandez Mr. Ramon Fernandez has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. since July 20, 2015. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company. He has a dual experience in the public and private sectors. He is currently the Deputy CEO and Group CFO of Orange. He is also Member of the Board of Directors at Orange Espagne and at Medi Telecom, and Member of the Supervisory Board at Orange Polska SA and at Iris Capital Management SAS.

Manuel Ferreira da Silva Mr. Manuel Ferreira da Silva has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. since 2012. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Nomination and Governance Committee at the Company. Mr. Ferreira da Silva has been an Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Banco BPI since 2001 and is the CEO of its wholly-owned investment bank. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board of the SERRALVES Foundation, Museum of Contemporary Art. He was Member and, between 2012 and 2014, Chairman of the council of the University of Porto School of Economics and is Member of the Supervisory Board of Porto Business School. He was Member of the Board of the Lisbon and Porto Stock Exchanges between 2000 and 2001 and Member of the Advisory Board of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) between 2001 and 2005. Between 1980 and 1989, Mr. Ferreira da Silva lectured at the University of Porto School of Economics and spent two years as an assistant director of the Navy’s Centre of Operational Research. He graduated with a degree in Economics from the Universidade do Porto in 1980 and holds a MBA from the Nova School of Business and Economics (Lisbon, 1982).

Jim Gollan Mr. Jim Gollan has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. since July 20, 2015. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of Euronext London and was previously Board Member of NYSE LIFFE. Mr. Gollan is currently Non-Executive Director of Merrill Lynch International, where he chairs the Board Risk Committee, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited, where he chairs the Board. He is also a Governor of the University of Creative Arts and Vice Chair of the charity, Brain Research Trust. His executive career includes roles as Board Chair, CEO and CFO, working in the UK, Europe and Asia in banking, fund management and financial markets with Standard Chartered, Lloyds Bank, Gartmore and SIX Group. Mr. Gollan was also the practice leader of KPMG’s Financial Services Consulting, Asia and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Kerstin Guenther Ms. Kerstin Guenther has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. since 2016. She is an engineer in electronics with an MBA in finance. Since 2012 she is Senior Vice President Technology Europe, with responsibility for Technology, IT and the Technical Service in all twelve countries of Deutsche Telekom’s Europe Board area. In addition, she has been appointed as Managing Director Deutsche Telekom Pan Net in April 2015. Ms. Guenther joined the Deutsche Telekom Group in 1991 and since then held various management positions. She is Member of the Board of Directors of several companies of the Deutsche Telekom group in Europe. She was Senior Vice President Planning Technology for Deutsche Telekom Germany, Senior Vice President Service and Demand Management at T-Home. She led the largest Technical Infrastructure Branch Office of T-Home and before that the Personal Service Centre of Deutsche Telekom. Before coming back to Germany Ms. Guenther held the position of Senior Vice President Strategy and External Affairs at Slovak Telekom, Senior Vice President Wholesale at Magyar Telekom and Vice President Regulatory Affairs at Magyar Telekom in Hungary.