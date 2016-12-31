Name Description

Karl-Ludwig Kley Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at E.ON SE since June 8, 2016. He serves at BMW AG, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Verizon Communications Inc. Previously he served as Chief Executive Officer of Merck KGaA. He also served at Bertelsmann Management SE (until May 9, 2016) and Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA (until May 9, 2016).

Johannes Teyssen Dr. Johannes Teyssen is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of E.ON SE since May 1, 2010. Prior to this position, he was Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer at the Company since March 1, 2008. He has been Member of the Management Board since 2004. He was responsible for downstream business, market management and Group regulatory management. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Management and Chief Executive Officer of E.ON Energie AG since May 2003. In addition, he is the Chairman of E.ON US Investments Corp. Furthermore, he holds positions in Salzgitter AG, E.ON Energie AG, E.ON Ruhrgas AG and Deutsche Bank AG. He held positions at Salzgitter AG until September, 2015.

Ulrich Lehner Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at E.ON SE and has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company since 2003. In addition, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company since December 17, 2007, and serves as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company. He occupies the position of Chairman of the Board at Deutsche Telekom AG. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors at Henkel Management AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, ThyssenKrupp AG as well as Member of the Advisory Board at Dr. Oetker KG. He is also Member of the Shareholders' Committee at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Member of the Administrative Council at Novartis AG. He received a degree in Business Administration from Technische Universitaet Darmstadt in 1975 and a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Technische Universitaet Darmstadt in 1975.

Andreas Scheidt Mr. Andreas Scheidt is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of E.ON SE effective May 7, 2015. He is a Member of National Board, Unified Service Sector Union, ver.di, Director of Utility/Waste Management Section.

Marc Spieker Mr. Marc Spieker will join as Member of the Management Board at E.ON SE with effect from January 1, 2017 to take over as Chief Financial Officer on April 1, 2017. He has been with E.ON for almost 15 years. Apart from various roles in Finance at Group Management . held several positions for E.ON in Sweden and Spain before taking over Investor Relations. Most recently, Marc Spieker was in charge of the One2Two project as part of the realignment of the Group.

Leonhard Birnbaum Dr. Leonhard Birnbaum has served as Member of the Management Board at E.ON SE since 2013. His fields of activity include Global Commodities, Distributed Generation, Engineering and Projects, Commercial Operations, Political Affairs and Regulatory, Technology and Innovation, Consulting. He was Chairman of E.ON Global Commodities SE since July 11, 2013 to December 31, 2015. He is Chairman of E.ON New Build & Technology GmbH1 since August 6, 2013, and serves as Second Deputy Chairman of Georgsmarienhutte Holding GmbH. He serves as Chairman at E.ON Sverige AB since June 18, 2015 and at E.ON Hungária Zrt.2 since June 1, 2015 He received a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Chemical Engineering from Brandenburgische Technische Universitaet Cottbus in 1996.

Karsten Wildberger Dr. Karsten Wildberger is Member of the Management Board, Chief Markets Officer at E.ON SE effective April 1, 2016. At the company he will be responsible for innovation management, product development and the renewables business. He is currently a Group Executive at Telstra. Prior to this, he served at Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Boston Consulting Group.

Clive Broutta Mr. Clive Broutta is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of E.ON SE since July 1, 2014. He is Full-time Representative of the General, Municipal, Boilermakers and Allied Trade Union (GMB). He is a Member of the Finace and Investment Committee.

Erich Clementi Mr. Erich Clementi is Member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE since July 19, 2016. He began his career with IBM in Italy in 1984. Initially, he held various positions in IBM’s sales, marketing & engineering functions in Eastern Europe and Germany, before he was appointed Vice President Enterprise Systems Group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the United Kingdom. In 2003, he moved to the United States, where he first held the position of General Manager, was then appointed Vice President Strategy & General Manager Enterprise Initiatives and, prior to his current position, Senior Vice President & Group Executive Global Technology Services in the United States. Since 2015, Mr. Clementi has been Senior Vice President IBM Sales & Distribution and Chairman Europe.

Karen de Segundo Dr. Karen M. A. de Segundo is Member of the Supervisory Board at E.ON SE since April 30, 2008. She is an Attorney. She also serves as Member of the Board of Directors at British America Tobacco plc. She was Member of the Board of Directors at Lonmin plc and Poeyry Oyj until January 29, 2015 and March 10, 2016 respectively. She also serves as Member of the Finance and Investment Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Tibor Gila Mr. Tibor Gila is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of E.ON SE since July 19, 2016. From 1986 to 1988, Mr. Gila was employed as an electrician in a mine in Tatabánya, Hungary. Subsequently, he held various positions in the regional distribution grid centre in Tatabánya until 1995; his last position was that of an electrician at a transformer sub-station. From 1995 to 2001, he was employed at the grid operation centre, and from 2004 to 20112, he served as a manager at various regional grid operation stations in Tatabánya. He has been a member of the Works Council of E.ON Északdunántúli Áramhálózati Zrt since 1999, and since 2007, he has been the Chairman of this Works Council. Since 2012, he has been released from work duties as Chairman of the Works Council of E.ON Hungaria and Deputy Chairman of the SE Works Council of E.ON SE.

Thies Hansen Mr. Thies Hansen is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at E.ON SE since January 1, 2015. He is Chairman of the Combined Works Council, HanseWerk AG and sits on the boards of HanseWerk AG, Schlewsig-Holstein Netz AG and Hamburg Netz GmbH, among others.

Carolina Happe Ms. Carolina Dybeck Happe is Member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE since June 8, 2016. She held various positions with EF Education First Ltd. in the United States, Switzerland and Russia. From 2000 to 2002, she was Chief Financial Officer of Establish AB in Sweden. In 2002, she joined ASSA ABLOY in Germany as Chief Financial Officer for the Germanspeaking regions; in 2007, she went to ASSA ABLOY in the United Kingdom, where she served as Chief Financial Officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In 2011 she went to Trelleborg AB in Sweden, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. Since 2012 she is in her current position as Chief Financial Officer of ASSA ABLOY AB

Denise Kingsmill Brnss. Denise Patricia Byrne Kingsmill, CBE, is Member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE since May 5, 2011. Since July 2016, she serves at Inditex S.A. After earning a Master of Arts degree in Economics at the University of Cambridge, she passed the United Kingdom bar exam in 1980. In her many years as an Attorney and specialist in the United Kingdom and European labor and corporate law, she advised corporations on issues relating to corporate governance. She was appointed Deputy Chair of the United Kingdom Competition Commission in 1997. In this role, she led a number of antitrust and market inquiries as well as merger-control procedures in a variety of industries. She was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2000 and was appointed as a life peer to the House of Lords in 2006, where she is a Member of the Economic Affairs Committee. She also holds directorships on the Boards of several international companies, including the International Airlines Group (created by the merger of British Airways und Iberia) and United States-based management consultancy Korn/Ferry International. She also sits on the boards of APR Energy plc (Deputy Chairwoman), International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. and Telecom Italia S.p.A., among others.

Eugen-Gheorghe Luha Mr. Eugen-Gheorghe Luha is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at E.ON SE since November 15, 2012. He is Chairman of Gas Romania (Romanian Federation of Gas Unions), and Chairman of Romanian employee representatives.

Andreas Schmitz Mr. Andreas Schmitz is Member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE since July 19, 2016. He began his career with HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG in 1989. Until 2000, he held various positions in the corporate clients business and in investment banking. From 2000 to 2002, he was a member of the extended management board, in charge of Investment Banking and, since 2001, additionally in charge of Debt Capital Markets. From 2002 to 2004, he was a personally liable partner, responsible for Corporate & Investment Banking and Debt Capital Markets, before he was appointed Spokesman of the Personally Liable Partners. From 2006 to 2015, he was Chairman of the Management Board, and since June 2015, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG.

Fred Schulz Mr. Fred Schulz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at E.ON SE since January 1, 2014. He is First Deputy Chairman of the E.ON European Works Council, and Chairman of the Combined Works Council of E.DIS AG. He also works for Szczecinska Energetyka Cieplna Sp. z o.o. He has also served as Member of the Finance and Investment Committee of the Company since January 1, 2014.

Theo Siegert Prof. Dr. Theo Siegert is Member of the Supervisory Board at E.ON SE since July 4, 2007. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. He is Managing Partner of de Haen-Carstanjen & Soehne. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Board at Deutsche Bank AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Merck KGaA, DKSH Holding Ltd. as well as E. Merck OHG. He received a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet, Muenchen.

Silvia Smatralova Ms. Silvia Smatralova is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of E.ON SE since July 19, 2016. She began her professional career in 1974 as an employee in the Procurement Department of ZSE in Bratislava. From 1990 to 2003, she was employed in the Accounting Department, and since 1993, she has been a member of the Works Council of ZSE in Bratislava. She has been released from work duties as Chairperson of the Works Council of ZSE since 2003, and since 2004, she has been a member of the SE Works Council of E.ON SE.

Elisabeth Wallbaum Ms. Elisabeth Wallbaum is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of E.ON SE effective January 1, 2016. She is an Expert at E.ON SE Works Council and E.ON Group Works Council.

Ewald Woste Mr. Ewald Woste is Member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE since July 19, 2016. He began his professional career as assistant to the management of heroal, before joining Benteler AG as a controller in 1989. He has worked in the energy industry since 1992, when he joined the municipal utility of Paderborn. From 1998 to 2003, he was Managing Director of Städtische Werke Nürnberg GmbH and member of the boards of management of Verkehrsaktiengesellschaft Nürnberg and N-ERGIE Aktiengesellschaft. In 2004, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Management of Mainova AG, and from 2007 to 2014, he served as Chairman of the Board of Management of Thüga Aktiengesellschaft. From 2010 to 2014, he was President of BDEW Bundesverband der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft e.V. (German Association of Energy and Water Industries). Since 2015, he has provided consultancy services to various companies, including EQT and the Australian financial service provider Macquarie.