Name Description

N. Rangachary Mr. N. Rangachary is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Company. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, and Institute of Company Secretaries of India. In the past, he has served as the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes and Chairman of the IRDAI. He has also served as the Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Finance. He was a member of the Expert Committee on General Anti- Avoidance Rules (GAAR) and headed the Committee to Review Taxation of Development Centres and the IT Sector, a high level committee set up by the Prime Minister in the year 2012 for bringing clarity on taxation issues, pertaining to the information technology sector and development-related centres.

S. Bhaskar Mr. S. Bhaskar is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Equitas Group on October 15, 2007. He holds a Bachelors degree in Science from University of Madras and is also a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He started his career with Pricewaterhouse & Co., where he worked for one and a half years. He later moved to Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited where he worked for two decades. Prior to joining Equitas Group, he was the Group Treasurer and Senior Vice President – Audit for the Murugappa Group, Chennai.

Jayashree Iyer Ms. Jayashree S. Iyer is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. She joined the Equitas Group on October 1, 2011. She holds a Bachelors degree in Law and a Masters degree in Commerce (Accounts and Taxation) from the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. She is a qualified company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and a fellow of Insurance Institute of India. She has worked with Oriental Insurance Company Limited for over two decades. Prior to joining our Company, she worked with Hyundai Motor India Limited as the company secretary.

P Vasudevan Mr. P. N. Vasudevan is Managing Director - Equitas Finance Limited of the Company. He was Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Science from University of Madras. He is a qualified company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has extensive experience in the financial services sector and had served as the Head – Consumer Banking Group in Development Credit Bank Limited, for more than one and half years. He has also worked for about two decades in Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Limited, part of the Murugappa Group, where he joined as a management trainee and resigned as vice president and business head of vehicle finance.

Yogesh Chand Nanda Mr. Yogesh Chand Nanda is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Masters degree in Commerce from University of Delhi. He is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. Prior to joining our Company, he was involved in the banking and financial services sector. He was appointed as managing director of NABARD and was appointed as the chairman of NABARD in the year 2000. He has also served as a full time member of the National Commission of Farmers set up by the Government of India.

P. Rajaraman Shri. P. V. Rajaraman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Science (Physics) as well as a Masters degree in Science (Physics) from the University of Madras. He also holds M.A. in Management Studies (Developing Countries) from the University of Leeds. He was a member of the Indian Administrative Service from 1967 to 2004. He has more than three decades of experience in the Indian Administrative Service and has served in various capacities including collector, Erode district, managing director of India Cements, chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Housing Board, commissioner of Sugar, Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu in the Commercial Taxes, Home and Finance departments, chairman of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation. He has also served as a director on the boards of Small Industries Development Bank of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited.

Arun Ramanathan Mr. Arun Ramanathan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Science from University of Madras and obtained his Masters degree in Philosophy from University of Cambridge. He also obtained a Masters degree in Science (Nuclear Physics) from Andhra University, Waltair and a Masters degree in Business Administration from University of Madras. Further, he is an associate member from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Prior to his becoming a Director of our Company, he was a member of the Indian Administrative Service from 1973 to 2009 and during his tenure, he held various positions in industry, finance, commercial taxes, civil supplies, consumer affairs, transport, cooperatives, fisheries, silk and personnel and general administration. He also served as the Secretary (Chemicals & Petrochemicals) GoI, Secretary (Financial Services) GoI, and was the Union Finance Secretary at Superannuation.