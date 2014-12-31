Name Description

Philip Yea Mr. Philip E. Yea is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been Chairman of Greene King plc since May 2016. He is senior independent director at Computacenter PLC, a non-executive director of Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc and Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Ltd and also an independent director and trustee of the Francis Crick Institute. He will retire as senior independent director of Vodafone Group plc at its AGM on 28 July 2017. Prior to joining Greene King, he was Chairman of bwin.party digital entertainment plc until the successful completion of its acquisition by GVC Holdings. He has considerable executive experience in both the quoted and private equity sectors, having been chief executive of 3i Group plc from 2004 to 2009. He is a former finance director of Diageo plc and, as finance director of Guinness PLC, was closely involved in the creation of Diageo through Guinness's merger with GrandMet in 1997.

Guy Wakeley Mr. Guy Wakeley is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. Since January 2014. Previously, he was the chief executive of Morrison plc, the property and services provider to the public and private sectors, for five years. He is a member of the CBI’s Public Services Strategy Board, promoting the role of business in transforming the UK’s public services and is an FCA Approved Person. Previously Guy has held divisional leadership positions with Amey, The Berkeley Group, General Electric and Rolls-Royce. He holds an MA in Engineering Science from the University of Cambridge, and a PhD in applications of artificial intelligence to engineering design. He is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and a commercial pilot and flight instructor.

John Stier Mr. John R. Stier is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. Since 2015 from Northgate Information Solutions Ltd (“NIS”), the global software and outsourcing business, where he was the Chief Financial Officer for over ten years. NIS was a FTSE 250 organisation until 2007 when it was acquired by KKR, the US private equity firm. Prior to this, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Subterra Ltd, a subsidiary of Thames Water Plc which delivered engineering services to businesses across Europe. John is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and has a background in corporate finance.

Sally-Ann Hibberd Ms. Sally-Ann Hibberd has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1st August 2016. Sally-Ann is a Non-executive Director of Shawbrook Group plc and NFU Mutual, a non-executive member of the governing body of Loughborough University and an advisory board member of OEE Consulting. Previously, Sally-Ann served as COO of the International division and latterly as Group Operations and Technology Director of Willis Group, and held a number of senior executive roles at Lloyds TSB.

Vicky Jarman Ms. Vicky Jarman is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Since May 2014. Vicky is a qualified chartered accountant with an early career at KPMG and latterly eleven years in corporate finance at Lazard where she was Chief Operating Officer. During her time at Lazard she successfully led the restructuring of UK operations. She sat on the Lazard London Board and European Management Committee, and opened Lazard’s Dubai office. She holds non-executive directorships at De La Rue plc and Hays plc where she chairs their audit committee and holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Leicester University. Vicky is the chairman of the Group’s Audit Committee and a member of the Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Timothy Miller Dr. Tim John Miller is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has extensive experience as a Board level executive across a range of sectors. During his fourteen years at Standard Chartered Bank, he held a number of director level positions with global responsibility for areas including human resources, compliance, audit, assurance, financial crime, and legal functions. Current non-executive director roles include acting as non-executive chairman of the Girls Day School Trust, chairman of the Governing Body of the School of Oriental and African Studies and, until recently, chairman of Optitune plc, a cleantech company with R&D and manufacturing capabilities in nano-technology for the solar, touchscreen, electronics and glass coating industries. Tim is the chairman of the Group’s Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit, Risk and Nomination Committees and a non-executive director of EFSL.