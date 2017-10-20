Name Description

Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Mr. Firmino Ferreira Sampaio, Neto serves as the Chairman of the Board of Equatorial Energia SA. since November 4, 2015. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and a Member of the Board of Directors of since April 2010. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors from March 2006 to April 2010, and a Member of the Board of CEMAR since May 2004. He was Chief Executive Officer of Eletrobras from 1996 to 2001 and of Eletrobras Termonuclear from 2000 to 2001. Prior to this, he was President and Chief Financial Officer of COELBA for fourteen years from 1984 to 1997. He was also Member of the Boards of Directors of Furnas, Itaipu Binacional, CHESF, Eletrosul, Gerasul, CEMIG, ENERSUL, CEMAT and Light SA. He received a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal da Bahia and a post graduate degree in Industrial Planning from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and SUDENE/IPEA.

Augusto Miranda da Paz Mr. Augusto Miranda da Paz, Jr. serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Equatorial Energia S.A. since November 4, 2015. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of CEMAR since April 2010. Prior to this, he served as Director of Engineering since July 2004. He has more than 20 years of experience in electricity sector. Prior to joining CEMAR, he held various positions in Management of power system maintenance in COELBA. He is an Electrical Engineer from Universidade Federal da Bahia and holds an MBA from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Guilherme Mexias Ache Mr. Guilherme Mexias Ache serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Equatorial Energia S.A. since November 4, 2015. He is an economist and founding partner at Squadra Investimentos, acting as CEO and Co-CIO. He is also Board Member at Imaginarium Group. He has been responsible for the corporate analysis at Pactual Bank between 1993 and 1998, where he started as associate in 1991. From 1998 to 2007, was one of the founding partners and officer at JGP Gestão de Recursos, where he acted as Portfolio Manager responsible for domestic and emerging equity markets.

Eduardo Haiama Mr. Eduardo Haiama serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Equatorial Energia SA since 2008. Between 2004 and 2008, he worked at Banco UBS Pactual in the equities’ research team as Senior Analyst of the Utilities segment. Previously, he worked as Analyst of Structured Products at Banco ItauBBA. He received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Duke University.

Marcos Antonio Souza de Almeida Mr. Marcos Antonio Souza de Almeida serves as Member of the Executive Board at EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. since 2016. He is the Chief Commercial Officer at CEMAR since 2008. he has more than 30 years of experience in the electric energy sector. Before Cemar, he worked at commercial and administrative departments at Coelba. He is also a former Board Member at Faelba. He graduated in Accounting by UEFS and Masters in Industry Regulation by UNIFACS.

Leonardo Lucas da Silva Tavares de Lima Mr. Leonardo Lucas da Silva Tavares de Lima serves as Member of the Executive Board at EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. He is CELPA‘s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since November, 2012. Before that, he was CEMAR‘s CFO as from April, 2011 and October, 2012, having been CEMAR Head Controller. He is working within Equatorial Group since 2005. Before joining CEMAR, Leonardo worked at Telemar Norte Leste, ABN Amro, URB - Empresa de Urbanização de Recife and at Shell Brasil. He graduated at Civil Engineering by Universidade de Pernambuco, postgraduate at Production Management and MBA in Electric Energy Business Management, both from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Carla Ferreira Medrado Ms. Carla Ferreira Medrado serves as Member of the Executive Board at EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. She became Chief Human Resources Officer at CEMAR in August, 2010 and at CELPA in 2014, having been Human Resources Manager since July, 2008. She graduated in Business Administration with Emphasis on Foreign Trade, postgraduate in Business Competition Strategy and Human Resources Management in Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and Executive & Personal Coach by the International Coaching Community (ICC). She has more than 20 years of experience in business departments, having been Human Resources Manager at TIM Brasil and Administrative Manager at COMPAR - Cia. Paraense de Refrigerantes.

Tinn Freire Amado Mr. Tinn Freire Amado serves as Regulatory Affairs Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Equatorial Energia SA since July 2006. He has served as Coordinator of the team responsible for adjusting and revising tariffs for use of electric power’s distribution systems of the Superintendent's Regulation of Distribution Services of Electric Energy's National Agency - ANEEL. He also worked at CPFL Energia. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Itajuba and gained a Masters in Economics from the Universidade de Brasilia.

Carlos Piani Mr. Carlos Augusto Leone Piani serves as the Director of Equatorial Energia S.A. Prior to this, he served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Equatorial Energia SA. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer, a Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between March 2007 and April 2010. He has been Vinci Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda’s Executive Officer since April 2010. Additionally, he has been Member of Companhia Mineira de Acucar e Alcool Participacoes’s and Unidas SA’s Board of Directors since July 2011, Chairman of Equatorial Energia SA’s Board of Directors and Member of CEMAR’s Board since April 2010 and March 2006, respectively. At CEMAR, he also acted as Administrative and Financial Vice President from May 2004 to March 2006 and Chief Executive Officer between March 2006 and April 2010. Before, he worked for six years at Banco Pactual. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) and in Information Technology from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). In addition, he earned a CFA by CFA Institute in 2003 and completed the Owners and President Management (OPM) Program at Harvard Business School in 2008.

Marcelo Souza Monteiro Mr. Marcelo Souza Monteiro serves as Director of Equatorial Energia S.A. since November 4, 2015. He was financial manager at COPEL, between 1990 and 1995. Became sell side analyst for the utilities sector at Banco Pactual in 1995 and acted as Portfolio Manager until 2007, being partner since 2001. He was Emerging Markets Portfolio Manager at Pactual Capital Partners (PCP) between 2007 and 2009. He as a Fiscal Council member of Equatorial Energia and CEMAR, and also Board of Directors member at CESP and Triunfo Participações.

Luis Henrique de Moura Goncalves Mr. Luis Henrique de Moura Goncalves serves as the Independent Director of Equatorial Energia S.A. since November 4, 2015. He is a partner and Board Member at Gera Venture and Eleva Educação since 2011; Imaginarium (since 2012), and Brasil Brokers (since 2014). He was responsible by the equity strategy in 3G Capital based in New York between 2005 and 2011. Between 1998 and 2004 was portfolio manager for international equity and research at JGP S.A. He was responsible for corporate finance and equity manager at Pactual Bank between 1994 and 1998, international trainee and corporate finance analyst at Citibank between 1990 and 1994. He graduate in Business Administration in Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), MBA in Corporate Finance by IBMEC and M&A by Wharton School of Business.