Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)

ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

321.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.60 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs328.15
Open
Rs330.00
Day's High
Rs330.00
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Volume
64,157
Avg. Vol
92,290
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Brij Khaitan

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Aditya Khaitan

47 2015 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Suvamoy Saha

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director

Tehnaz Punwani

Senior General Manager - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Amritanshu Khaitan

2014 Managing Director, Executive Director

Ajay Kaul

53 2017 Additional Independent Director

Subir Dasgupta

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sanjiv Goenka

54 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ramni Nirula

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sudipto Sarkar

69 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Brij Khaitan

Shriman Brij Mohan Khaitan serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He is an eminent Industrialist heading the Williamson Magor Group of Companies and nationally revered Entrepreneur, Mr. Khaitan has more than 5 decades of experience in diverse industries in the country.

Aditya Khaitan

Shriman Aditya Khaitan serves as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He is an Industrialist with experience in steering diverse businesses. Experience in Corporate Finance and Management of tea and Engineering industries.

Suvamoy Saha

Shriman Suvamoy Saha serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He has over 23 years of experience in Corporate Management in diverse fields — both in India and abroad. He has held senior positions in Finance, Information Technology, Quality & General Management. He is presently the Wholetime Director-in-charge of Finance, Information Technology, Packet Tea Business, Corporate Communication and New Business initiatives.

Tehnaz Punwani

Amritanshu Khaitan

Ajay Kaul

Mr. Ajay Kaul serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Ajay Kaul, is a Bachelor of Technology from IIT Delhi and MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur. In a corporate career spanning 26 Years, Mr. Kaul has served in renowned Companies like American Express, Modiluft, TNT (India and Indonesia) and Jubilant Foodworks Limited - as Chief Executive Officer, for 12 years. Mr. Kaul, at an individual level, has been recognized with "Distinghued Alumnus of the year Award 2014" by XLRI Jamshedpur, "The Outstanding CEO of the year 2014" by CEO India Inc., one of the "Top 100 CEOs in India", Ernst and Young " Entrepreneur of the Year 2010"and "Professional Leader of the year 2013".

Subir Dasgupta

Sanjiv Goenka

Shriman Sanjiv Goenka serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He is an eminent industrialist, Shri. Goenka is the Vice-Chairman of RPG Enterpriseswhich is one of the top industrial houses in the country having presence in the field of power, tyres, retailing, entertainment and software. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and a Member of the Board of Governors of the International Institute of Management. He is the Honorary Consul of Canada in Kolkata. He was formerly a Member of Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & industry and Member, Board of Trade, India. He has been the youngest President of Confederation of Indian Industry and of Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Ramni Nirula

Sudipto Sarkar

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Brij Khaitan

80,000

Aditya Khaitan

60,000

Suvamoy Saha

22,686,000

Tehnaz Punwani

4,172,000

Amritanshu Khaitan

21,248,000

Ajay Kaul

--

Subir Dasgupta

--

Sanjiv Goenka

--

Ramni Nirula

--

Sudipto Sarkar

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

