Name Description

Ian Dundas Mr. Ian C. Dundas is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Enerplus Corporation. Mr. Dundas has been the President & Chief Executive Officer of Enerplus., since July 1, 2013. Mr. Dundas joined Enerplus' predecessor in 2002 as Vice President of Business Development, and in 2010 his role expanded to Executive Vice President. In 2011, Mr. Dundas was appointed as the Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Enerplus, Mr. Dundas held several executive positions in the merchant banking business, where he helped oil and gas companies grow by accessing the funding and expertise they required. Mr. Dundas is a member of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives and of the Board of Governors of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, and has been on the boards of directors of numerous private and public companies. Mr. Dundas holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Laws (Distinction) from the University of Alberta. Mr. Dundas was called to the Alberta Bar in 1995.

Jodine J. Labrie Ms. Jodine J. Jenson Labrie is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. She was Vice President - Finance of the company. Prior thereto, Ms. Jenson Labrie held various positions of increasing responsibility since joining Enerplus in 2003, including Controller, Finance and Senior Manager, Planning & Marketing.

Edward McLaughlin Mr. Edward L. McLaughlin is President, U.S. Operations of Enerplus Corp. President, U.S. Operations of the Corporation since May 2012. Prior thereto, Manager of Land of Enerplus USA since joining the Corporation in November 2011. He has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Colorado and is a Certified Professional Landman.

Raymond Daniels Mr. Raymond J. Daniels is Senior Vice President - Operations, People & Culture of Enerplus Corporation. Mr. Daniels joined Enerplus as Vice-President of Oil Sands in 2007 and became Vice-President, Development Services in 2009. In 2011, he was appointed to the position of Senior Vice-President, Canadian Operations and his role was expanded again in 2012 to include U.S. Operations. He started his career in technical roles with Chevron Petroleum and held a number of management positions with Conoco U.K. Limited and Conoco Phillips Canada over a 23-year period. Prior to joining Enerplus, he served as ConocoPhillips Canada's Vice-President on the Surmont oil sands development. Mr. Daniels is a P.Eng and a Chartered Engineer with a Masters of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) from Aberdeen University.

Eric Le Dain Mr. Eric G. Le Dain is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development, Commercial of Enerplus Corporation. Prior to joining Enerplus, Mr. Le Dain was an Executive Director at UBS Commodities Canada Ltd., and at Enron Canada Corp., in an origination and marketing. Prior to that he worked in operations, and marketing, at Shell Canada Limited and major projects at Husky Oil Operations Ltd. Mr. Le Dain holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences (Mechanical Engineering) degree from Queen's University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Calgary.

David McCoy Mr. David A. McCoy is the Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Enerplus Corporation.

Nathan Fisher Mr. Nathan D. Fisher is Vice President - U.S. Development & Geosciences of the Company. Vice President, U.S. Development & Geosciences of the Corporation since September 2015. Prior thereto, Manager, Geology & Geophysics for U.S. Operations from April 2011 to September 2015.

John Hoffman Mr. John Edward Hoffman is Vice President - Canadian Operations of Enerplus Corporation. Mr. Hoffman brings wealth of experience to the role having spent 25 years in the Canadian energy industry in both leadership and engineering roles, focused largely in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin.

Daniel Fitzgerald Mr. Daniel J. Fitzgerald is Vice President - Business Development of the Company., since September 2015. From December 2012 to September 2015, Manager, Business Development & Strategic Planning. Prior thereto, Vice President, Corporate Development of Storm Resources Ltd. from September 2010 until November 2012.

Shaina Morihira Shaina Brianne Morihira is Corporate Controller of the Corporation., since July 2015. Prior thereto, Controller, Financial of Progress Energy Canada Ltd. from January 2015 to July 2015. Prior thereto, Manager, Financial Reporting and Senior Financial Analyst of Progress Energy from April 2008 to December 2014.

David Barr Mr. David H. Barr is an Independent Director of Enerplus Corporation. Mr. Barr is currently a director of Logan International Inc. (“Logan”), a TSX-listed company focused on downhole tools and completion services. Prior thereto, Mr. Barr was the President & Chief Executive Officer of Logan, and prior thereto, the Chairman of the board of directors of Logan. Prior thereto, Mr. Barr spent approximately 36 years with Baker Hughes Incorporated ("Baker Hughes"), a NYSE-listed company, in various executive roles, including Group President of numerous divisions and President of Baker Atlas, a division of Baker Hughes. He currently serves as a director of ION Geophysical Corporation, a NYSE-listed oil and gas seismic company, and Probe Technology Services, Inc., a private oil and gas services company. Mr. Barr holds a B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering degree from Texas Tech University.

Michael Culbert Mr. Michael Robert Culbert is an Independent Director of Enerplus Corporation. Mr. Culbert has been President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Progress Energy Canada Ltd. and predecessor companies since 2004. Prior thereto, Mr. Culbert was Vice President of Marketing and Business Development of Progress Energy Ltd. from November 2001 to July 2004 and Vice President of Marketing and Business Development of Encal Energy Ltd., a TSX and NYSE-listed oil and gas company, from 1995 to October 2001. In addition, Mr. Culbert is a director of Pacific Northwest LNG, a private joint venture company, since October 2013 and was appointed as President of that organization in October 2014. Mr. Culbert holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and is a member of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers' Board of Governors.

Hilary Foulkes Ms. Hilary A. Foulkes is an Independent Director of Enerplus Corporation. Ms. Foulkes has over 30 years of oil and gas industry experience and is currently the Chair of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities-Canada, ULC, a private energy advisory firm. From 2008 to 2012, Ms. Foulkes held a number of executive roles at Penn West Petroleum Ltd., a TSX and NYSE-listed oil and gas company, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior thereto, Ms. Foulkes was Managing Director at Scotia Waterous, an investment banking firm, from April 2000 to March 2008. Ms. Foulkes holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo, is a professional geologist, and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Geologists.

Robert Hodgins Mr. Robert Bruce Hodgins is an Independent Director of Enerplus Corporation. Mr. Hodgins has been an independent businessman since November 2004. Prior thereto, Mr. Hodgins served as the Chief Financial Officer of Pengrowth Energy Trust (a TSX and NYSE-listed energy trust) from 2002 to 2004. Prior to that, Mr. Hodgins held the position of Vice President and Treasurer of Canadian Pacific Limited (a TSX and NYSE-listed diversified energy, transportation and hotels company) from 1998 to 2002 and was Chief Financial Officer of TransCanada PipeLines Limited (a TSX and NYSE-listed energy transportation company) from 1993 to 1998. Mr. Hodgins received an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Business from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and received a Chartered Accountant designation and was admitted as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in 1977 and Alberta in 1991.

Susan MacKenzie Ms. Susan M. MacKenzie is an Independent Director of Enerplus Corporation. Ms. MacKenzie has been an independent consultant since September 2010. Prior thereto, Ms. MacKenzie served as Chief Operating Officer with Oilsands Quest Inc., a NYSE Amex-listed oil sands company, from April 2010 through August 2010. Prior to that, Ms. MacKenzie was employed for 12 years at Petro-Canada, a TSX and NYSE-listed integrated oil and gas company prior to its merger with Suncor Energy Inc. in 2009, where she held senior roles, including Vice President of Human Resources and Vice President of In Situ Development & Operations. Ms. MacKenzie was also with Amoco Canada for 14 years in a variety of engineering and leadership roles in natural gas, conventional oil and heavy oil exploitation. Ms. MacKenzie holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) degree from McGill University, an MBA from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. Ms. MacKenzie also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Elliott Pew Mr. Elliott Pew is an Independent Director of Enerplus Corporation. Mr. Pew has over 36 years of diverse experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently as co-founder and Chief Operating Officer for Common Resources, a private exploration and production company, from 2007 until it was sold in 2010. Mr. Pew served on the Board of Managers for two private exploration and production companies, Common Resources II from 2010 - 2012, and later, Common Resources III from 2012 to present. Mr. Pew held various senior executive positions with Newfield Exploration Company, a NYSE-listed oil and gas company in Houston, where he served from 1998 through 2006. While there, he led the company’s worldwide exploration program, including the Gulf Of Mexico (“GOM”) shelf, GOM deep water, onshore U.S. and international areas. Further, he also led expansion efforts into the onshore Gulf Coast in the late 1990s. Prior thereto, Mr. Pew was Senior Vice President, Exploration of American Exploration Company, an AMEX-listed exploration and production company. Mr. Pew currently serves on the Board of Directors for Southwestern Energy Company, a public exploration and production company in Houston. He holds an M.A. in Geology from the University of Texas at Austin, and an A.B. in Geology from Franklin and Marshall College.

Glen Roane Mr. Glen D. Roane is an Independent Director of Enerplus Corporation. Mr. Roane is a corporate director and currently serves as a director of Badger Daylighting Ltd. and Crown Capital Partners, Inc., and is a director of GBC American Growth Fund Inc., a Canadian mutual fund corporation. Previously, he served as a board member of a number of TSX-listed energy/resources companies. Mr. Roane also served two terms as a Member of the Alberta Securities Commission. Mr. Roane retired from TD Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Toronto-Dominion Bank, in 1997. Mr. Roane holds a Bachelor of Arts and an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario and also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.