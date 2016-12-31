Name Description

Thomas Devedjian Mr. Thomas Devedjian is Chief Financial Officer of Eramet SA, effective January 1, 2016. He is also Director and Member of the Executive Committee of FSI. He holds a number of other functions, including Permanent Representative of FSI on the Boards of Eutelsat Communications S.A. and Paprec Holding, as well as Member of the Supervisory Committee of Holding d'Infrastructures des Metiers de l'Environnement (HIME), appointed by FSI. During his professional career, Mr. Devedjian was also Permanent representative of FSI on the Supervisory Board of Novasep Holding SAS. Mr. Devedjian obtained a degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration, from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and also from Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Edouard Duval Mr. Edouard Duval serves as Chairman of the Management Board, Sorame, Director at Eramet S.A. Prior to that, he worked as Chairman of Eramet International, Director at the Company. He was first appointed as Director of the Company on July 21, 1999. He is Member of the Company's Nominating Committee. Mr. Duval is also Chairman of Eramet International. In addition to that, he serves as Director of Le Nickel-SLN, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SIMA, Chief Executive Officer of CEIR, as well as President of the Management Committee of Sorame SCA, among others.

Philippe Vecten Mr. Philippe Vecten serves as Chief Executive Officer of ERAMET Nickel and ERAMET Manganese of Eramet S.A. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer ERAMET Manganese and ERAMET Nickel and Member of the Executive Committee of Eramet S.A. from May 23, 2007. He is also Director of Comilog SA, Comilog US, and Maboumine as well as Chairman of Setrag and Eralloys Holding AS, among others. He was Director of Tinfos International until January 2010 and of Le Nickel-SLN until June 2012.

Michel Antseleve Mr. Michel Antseleve is Director of Eramet S.A. since May 15, 2013. He is also Special Advisor to the President of the Gabonese Republic, Head of Mining, Hydrocarbons, Energies and Hydraulic Resources Department.

Cyrille Duval Mr. Cyrille Duval serves as Director - Representative of SORAME at Eramet S.A. since May 11, 2011. He was first appointed as Director of the Company on July 21, 1999 and, until May 11, 2011, he was Director of the Company too. Mr. Duval is also Member of the Company's Nominating Committee. He is also the Secretary General of the Alliiages Division and serves as Chief Executive Officer of CEIR and Manager of Sorame SCA. During his professional career, Mr. Duval was also appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SIMA, Permanent Representative of SIMA on the Board of Directors of Metal Securities, Director of Comilog, Chairman of Forges de Montplaisir and Manager of SCI Grande Plaine.

Georges Duval Mr. Georges Duval serves as Director of Eramet S.A. He is Director at the company since July 21, 1999. He was Manager, Sorame, Delegate Chief Executive Officer - ERAMET Alloys Division, Member of the Executive Committee at Eramet S.A. until April 2016. He was appointed on the Company's Board of Directors as Director on July 21, 1999 and became Vice Chairman of the Board on September 13, 2000 and Appointed Managing Director on May 23, 2002. Mr. Duval also serves as Chairman of Aubert & Duval, Eramet Alliages and Erasteel SAS, and Chief Executive Officer of CEIR, as well as Manager of Sorame SCA. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Chairman of UKAD SA.

Jean-Yves Gilet Mr. Jean-Yves Gilet is Director - Representative of Employees at Eramet S.A. since September 23, 2016. He is also Executive Director ETI/GE, Bpifrance. Mr. Gilet graduated from Ecole Polytechnique with an Engineering degree. He is Member of the Nominating Committee of the Company.

Manoelle Lepoutre Ms. Manoelle Lepoutre serves as Independent Director of Eramet S.A. since May 11, 2011. In addition to her duties at the Company, Ms. Lepoutre is also Director of Fondation Villette-Entreprises, Member of the Scientific Committee of BRGM and of Streaming Committee of Ineris. She also holds the functions of Director of Sustainable Development and Environment of Total Group and Member of Codir. Until 2010, she was also Director of Ifremer and of Total E&P Norge.

Claude Tendil Mr. Claude Tendil serves as Independent Director of Eramet S.A. since May 25, 2012. He is also Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is also Chairman and CEO of Generali Vie et Generali IARD, Chairman of Europ Assistance Holding, Generali France Assurance and Europ Assistance Italie, as well as Director of Scor SE and Permanent Representative of Europ Assistance Holding on the Board of Europ Assistance Espagne. Until April 2010, he was Director of Generali S.p.A. Mr. Tendil obtained a degree in Political Science from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and also received a degree from Centre des Hautes Etudes d'Assurances and from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC).

Frederic Tona Mr. Frederic B. Tona serves as Independent Director at Eramet S.A. since 2013. Prior to that, he worked as Director - Representative of Areva at Eramet SA from March 27, 2002. He was also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. He has a Ph.D. in Geology from Universite Pierre et Marie Curie. He has worked for 30 years for Areva and served as Director of the Mining and Chemistry division of at Cogema, then Director of Mines, Chemistry and Beneficiation of Cogema and then Special Assistant to the Chairman of Cogema/Areva until January 31, 2005. He also held several other mandates, including Chairman of Gomurhex, CFMM and CFM. Currently, Mr. Tona is also Chairman of Somair, and Member of the Board of OSEAD SAS, OMM, Cominak, CMT and Fondation d'Entreprise Areva, among others.