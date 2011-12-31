Name Description

Gil Beyen Mr. Gil Beyen has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Erytech Pharma SA since April 2, 2013. He previously worked at the Company as Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 2012. Mr. Beyen co-founded TiGenix NV. He was Chief Executive Officer of TiGenix since its beginning in 2000 until June 2011. He obtained a Masters degree in Bioengineering from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in 1984 and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago. Mr. Beyen currently also works as Manager of Gil Beyen BVBA and of AXXIS V&C BVBA, Director of TiGenix NV, Director of BIO.be and Governmental Commissioner of VIB (a Flemish biotechnological institute).

Yann Godfrin Dr. Yann Godfrin is a Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Erytech Pharma SA since April 2, 2013. He previously worked at Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2010 and as Chairman of the Management Board from 2005 to 2010. A biomedical engineer, he also holds a Ph.D. degree in Biology and a Masters degree in Clinical Development Strategy and Methods. Dr. Godfrin is Co-Founder of the Company. He previously also worked as R&D Director at Hemoxymed Europe, as Development Consultant at BioAlliance Pharma and as Development Engineer at Hemosystem and at Hemox Therapeutics. He is also a member of several associations, including the American Society of Haematology, the European Association for Cancer Research, the International Society of Cellular Therapy, the American Association of Blood Banks and Societe Francaise de la Transfusion Sanguine.

Jerome Bailly Mr. Jerome Bailly has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Chief Pharmacist of Erytech Pharma SA since December 21, 2011. A pharmacist by training, he was, before joining the Company in 2007, Head of QA/Production at Skyepharma and Aguettant pharmaceuticals. Mr. Bailly received a Pharm.D degree (Pharmacy) and an Engineering degree with an elective in Chemistry and Biopharmaceutical Engineering: cellular production from Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal.

Thomas Vigneron Mr. Thomas Vigneron serves as Director of Quality Assurance and Information Systems of Erytech Pharma SA. Before joining the Company in 2005, Mr. Vigneron was the Head of Quality at Hemosystem and Biocytex. He holds a DESS (postgraduate degree) in Applied Plant Biotechnologies from the University of Paris, France.

Alexander Scheer Dr. Alexander Scheer, Ph.D., is a Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. Dr. Scheer has over 15 years of experience in R&D and the life science industry. Prior to joining ERYTECH, he served as the Head of Research at Pierre Fabre in France, focused primarily on oncology and central nervous system research, and also served as a Deputy Head of Research at Pierre Fabre. Prior to joining Pierre Fabre, Dr. Scheer served as a Director, Global Research Informatics & Knowledge Management R&D and Project Leader, Neglected Diseases at Merck Serono in Switzerland where, among other responsibilities, he led Merck's program to develop drugs for neglected diseases in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). He also served as Head of Molecular Screening and Cellular Pharmacology Department, Group Leader of Biochemical Pharmacology and Research Scientist at Serono. Dr. Scheer holds a B.Sc in Natural Sciences and M.Sc. in Chemistry, both from the University of Gottingen, and a Ph.D. in Chemistry and Biochemistry from the German Cancer Research Center.

Francoise Horand-Phothirath Ms. Francoise Horand-Phothirath serves as Director of Research & Development Operations of Erytech Pharma SA and she joined the Company in 2008. She was the Head of the Immunotoxicology Department and Director of Toxicology Studies for MDS Pharma Services in Lyons. She has a Master of Science degree in Biochemistry and a University Degree in Training in the Conduct of Toxicology Studies from the University of Lyons, France (Universite de Lyon).

Raphaele Beaudet Ms. Raphaele Beaudet has been Director of Hospital Operations of Erytech Pharma SA since April 18, 2013. Prior to this, she was Director of Erytech Pharma SA until April 18, 2013. Prior to that, she was Business Unit Director immunology, haemostasis and intensive care at LFB and former Marketing Director and Product Manager at GLAXO and ZAMBON. She holds a Masters degree in Molecular and Genetic Biology and a Diploma of Specialized Studies in Quality Assurance (DESS) in Industrial Pharmacy from the University of Lyon, France (Universite de Lyon).

Jean-Sebastien Cleiftie Mr. Jean-Sebastien Cleiftie serves as Chief Business Officer of the Company. Mr. Cleiftie brings 15 years of experience in drug development, life science venture capital, and business development and licensing within the U.S. and European biopharmaceutical ecosystem. Prior to joining ERYTECH, he served as Associate Vice-President, Global Business Development & Licensing at Sanofi in Paris, France, where he led licensing transactions across multiple therapeutic areas, financial valuation activities, and other strategic projects. Prior to joining Sanofi, Mr. Cleiftie was a Principal at Innoven Partners, a venture capital firm active as lead investor in healthcare and IT in Europe and the U.S. He was responsible for healthcare investment opportunity assessment, transaction execution, and active portfolio management, and led equity investments in a number of biotech and medtech companies which achieved successful exits. He started his career in drug development in the U.S. as a research scientist with Aventis (now Sanofi) in the fields of immunotherapy and gene therapy for cancer. Mr. Cleiftie earned a M.S. in Biological & Medical Sciences and a M.S. in Immunology from the University of Paris V, and received his M.B.A from Cornell University.

Vanessa Malier Ms. Vanessa Malier serves as Director - Representative of Idinvest at Erytech Pharma SA. She is a Partner at Kurma Life Sciences Partners and brings more than 15 years of experience in the pharma and biotech industry. Prior to joining Kurma, she was a.o. Vice President, R&D Strategic Planning and Senior Director Business Development Oncology at Ipsen in France. She graduated in Biology from the Ecole Normale Superieure and in Immunology at the Institut Pasteur (Institut Pasteur, Paris).

Sven Andreasson Mr. Sven Andreasson has been Independent Director of Erytech Pharma SA since April 2, 2013. He previously served at the Company as Vice Chairman of the Board. He was the former Chief Executive Officer of Active Biotech AB and Chief Executive Officer of Beta-Cell NV, as well as President and Vice President of mainly Swedish, United Kingdom, Belgian, French and German companies and President of the BioPharma division within the Pharmacia Corporation. Mr. Andreasson currently holds several other posts, including Chairman of OIL Leadership, Chairman of XImmune AB and Manager of Galenos sprl, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Management and a Bachelors degree in Finance, both from the Stockholm School of Economics and Business Administration.