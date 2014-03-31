Name Description

Rajan Nanda Mr. Rajan Nanda is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Escorts Limited. He is no longer a Managing Director of the Company effective September 18, 2013. He is an alumnus of Doon School, Dehradun. He took over as Chairman of Escorts Group in the year 1994. That was the time when the Indian economy had begun to burgeon as result of liberalization. Displaying vision and leadership qualities, Mr. Nanda undertook a restructuring programme to give sharper focus to the Group's businesses. Under his stewardship the Escorts Group today is moving ahead in the high growth areas of agri machinery, construction equipment, railway equipment and auto components. Mr. Nanda is an active member of several apex trade and industry bodies. As member of the CII National Council he has served as Chairman of its Agriculture Committee in the past years. He played a pivotal role in promoting the cause of Indian agriculture and his endeavours resulted in the Government announcing the long-awaited National Agriculture policy.

Sunil Saksena Mr. Sunil Saksena is a Chief Executive Officer, Subsidiary of Escorts Construction Equipment , is a mechanical engineer with 34 years of diverse experience in various functional and leadership positions in business operations. In his last assignment, Mr. Saksena was the EVP - Sales & Marketing and Business Development at JCB India. He has previously worked with Tata Motors and handled important assignments like Manufacturing, Direct Sales, Corporate Planning, Government Affairs, Sales and Marketing, etc. Mr. Saksena completed his B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur .

Sambandam Sridhar Mr. Sambandam Sridhar is Chief Executive Officer - Escorts Agri Machinery of Escorts Ltd. He is agriculture engineer, possesses experience in engineering, automotive industry and manufacturing. Mr. Sridhar started his career at Mahindra and Mahindra Limited’s tractor division business and acquired experience in TVS – Suzuki. He was the former CEO (2 wheeler) and then the President (Motorcycle Division) of Bajaj Auto Limited.

Ishan Mehta Mr. Ishan Mehta is Executive Vice President - HR and ER of Escorts Ltd. He is an alumnus of Xavier’s Labour Research Institute (XLRI), possesses over 33 years of experience in HR and ER strategies, organisational effectiveness and workplace improvement. He previously worked with DCM Limited, Ballarpur industries, Eicher Group and East India Hotels (EIH). He holds PGD IN IR & Labour Welfare.

S. Ramaswamy Mr. S. Ramaswamy is a Group General Counsel of ESCORTS LIMITED., over 30 years of extensive experience in the areas of Legal, Compliance, IP management and Company Secretariat. Prior to joining Escorts, he served in senior management roles in JCB, AgroTech Foods, Honda Siel Cars, etc. Fellow Company Secretary from ICSI, Internal Auditor from Institute of Internal Auditors, Florida USA and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration. He is also a member of various prestigious professional bodies like ICCA, ASSOCHAM and Legal Era and contributes extensively and regularly to articles both in India and overseas. Mr. Ramaswamy is a Commerce Graduate from Shri Ram College Of Commerce, Law Graduate from Delhi University,

Nikhil Nanda Mr. Nikhil Nanda is Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Escorts Limited. He has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective September 18, 2013. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Nikhil Nanda has worked as Joint Managing Director of Escorts Yamaha Motors Limited during the period 1997 to 2000. He was appointed as a Executive Director of the company from 1st May, 2000 to 16th August, 2005. Thereafter, he was appointed as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company on 17th October, 2005 and elevated as Joint Managing Director for a period of 5 years from 19th September, 2007 to 18th September, 2012. He is presently working as Joint Managing Director (JMD) of the Company. As JMD he is responsible for business diversification, business process re-engineering, organisational development in the Company. He is a Graduate of Wharton School of Management, USA. Other Directorships : Escorts Securities Limited Escorts Motors Limited Escorts Construction Equipment Limited Sietz Technologies India Pvt. Limited Escorts Finance Investments and Leasing Pvt. Limited Escotrac Finance and Investments Pvt. Limited Escolife IT Services Pvt. Limited Har Parshad and Company Pvt. Limited Ritu Nanda Insurance Service Pvt. Limited AAA Portfolios Pvt. Limited Big Apple Clothing Pvt. Limited.

Dipankar Ghosh Mr. Dipankar Ghosh is Business Head - Escorts Railway Products of Escorts Ltd. He was has 23 years of experience in full lifecycle product development,manufacturing operations, engineering management, business development, and technology transfer from many Railway OEMs to India. He is an ex-Indian Railway Service officer and was the Vice President with John Deere India in his last assignment. Mr. Ghosh is a post graduate in Engineering from BITS Pilani, and has done his management from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, besides Advanced Global Leadership from London School of Economics as a British Chevening Scholar.

G. Mathur Mr. G. B. Mathur is Additional Director of Escorts Limited. He is an ACS and LLB by profession. He has more than three decades of experience in the field of Corporate Law. He is part of all the restructuring and all other important corporate decisions taken by the company from time to time. Before joining the Escorts Group he was working with Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited. He has 38 years of experience.

Hardeep Singh Mr. Hardeep Singh is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Escorts Ltd., since 28th November, 2011. He is a graduate in Economics from Pune University and an alumnus of Kellogg School of Management. He has a experience of holding top management positions in Indian and foreign companies. Mr. Singh was the Former Executive Chairman of Cargill South Asia and Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (A Tata Enterprise) and non executive Chairman of HSBC Invest Direct India Limited and Invest Direct Financial Services India Limited. He is the Chairman of the monitoring committee on Minimum Support Price constituted by Planning Commission, Govt. of India and the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Task Force on Food Security. He has been a member of National Council of CII, National Committee for Agriculture of FICCI and served as an honorary advisor on Agriculture to the Chief Minister of Punjab. An invited speaker at the World Bank, US Department of Agriculture Global summit, International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington DC and Imperial College in the UK, Mr Singh is also a guest lecturer at the Indian Institute of Management, (IIM), Ahemdabad.

Ravi Narain Mr. Ravi Dharm Narain serves as an Additional Independent Director of the Company. He has vast experience of 34 years. He also serves as Vice Chairman of World Federation of Exchange.

P. Ravikumar Mr. P. H. Ravikumar is a Independent Director of ESCORTS LIMITED., He is also a Fellow (Honorary) of The Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments (CISI) U.K., and the Chairperson of CISI’s India Advisory Council. He has been the founder Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) and Invent Assets Securitisation and Reconstruction P Ltd (Invent), an RBI regulated Asset Reconstruction Company. Prior to these assignments, he has worked in senior level positions in ICICI Bank, the leading private sector bank in India and Bank of India, a premier public sector bank in India. He has been on the governing body of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad and Federal Bank Limited. He is currently the non-executive chairperson of SKS Microfinance Ltd. and (among other companies) on the Boards of L&T Investment Management Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Forge Limited etc.Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Director, is a commerce graduate and CIIB, AIB from London with a Senior Diploma in French.