Alain de Rouvray Dr. Alain de Rouvray is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee of ESI GROUP S.A. since January 28, 1991. Founder of ESI Group Company, Alain de Rouvray has been the General Manager since its creation. He is Chairman of the Strategic Committee, member of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee and member of the Technology and Marketing Committee. Alain de Rouvray started his career as Research Engineer at Ecole Polytechnique (Solid Mechanics Laboratory) in 1972; he then became Director of the Advanced Mechanics Department for the international software subsidiary of CISI Group from 1972 to 1976. In 1973, he founded ESI SA and was the CEO and Commercial Director from 1973 to 1990. He graduated from the Ecole Centrale de Paris and Universite de Sorbonne in 1967 and holds a Ph.D degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley in 1971.

Vincent Chaillou Dr. Vincent Chaillou is Member of the Group Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Edition Operations, Director and Acting Executive Vice President of Product Operations at ESI GROUP S.A. Board member since July 1st, 2004. Member of the Strategic Committee and member of the Technology and Marketing Committee. Before joining ESI Group in 1994, he was General Manager of the AEC business unit of Computervision for worldwide operations (which has now merged with PTC). During his 16 years with Computervision, he served several management positions in sales, marketing and general management, specifically of Asia-Pacific. From 1994-1998, he was Regional Vice-President for the American territory within ESI Group, and since May 2004 President and CEO of ESI Software India and ESI US R&D. He holds a Ph.D in civil engineering from the Ecole des Ponts et Chaussees (1973) and an engineering degree from Ecole Polytechnique (1971).

Christopher Saint John Dr. Christopher Saint John is Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Field & Support Operations and Member of the Group Executive Committee of ESI GROUP S.A. since December 4, 2013. Prior to that he served as Member of the Group Executive Committee and Director of the Distribution Division and Field Operations of the Company. Prior to joining ESI Group in July 2008, Dr Christopher St.John served in several executive roles at MSC.Software, including head of their Operations in Europe and later in Asia Pacific. He brings 30 years of experience in general management in the CAE and enterprise simulations software industry. He holds a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Imperial College in London.

Laurent Bastian Mr. Laurent Bastian is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee of ESI GROUP S.A. since July 15, 2013. Mr. Bastian started his professional career in 1993 as a civil engineer at Vinci. From 1997 to 2003, he worked with Arthur Andersen in audit and consulting. In 2003, he joined the DCNS group and held different positions in the Group Financial Controlling department before taking in 2009 the post as Head of Group Controlling at Albioma (former Sechilienne Sidec). He holds an Advanced Research Diploma in Physics from the Ecole Normale Superieure, a Civil Engineering degree from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees, and a Diploma of Accounting and Finance (DPECF).

Peter Schmitt Dr. Peter Schmitt is Executive Vice President Sales and Operational Marketing and Member of the Group Executive Committee at ESI GROUP S.A. Prior to joining ESI Group in February 2015, Dr Peter Schmitt served in several executive roles in the PLM market. After spending 5 years at the Fraunhofer Institute in Stuttgart, he joined Delta Industrie Informatik GmbH as Vice President of Sales. After the acquisition by Dassault Systemes in 2000, he became Managing Director of DELMIA GmbH, then Vice President of the Marketing and Business Development with Dassault Systèmes Delmia, and was later appointed Vice President of Sales for the Americas in the Manufacturing Business segment of Dassault Systemes. Dr. Peter Schmitt is a graduate of the Karlsruhe Technical University and received a doctorate in manufacturing engineering from the University of Stuttgart.

Christian Matzen Mr. Christian Matzen is Executive Vice President, Immersive Virtual Prototyping and Member of the Group Executive Committee at ESI GROUP S.A. since March 7, 2016. Mr. Christian joined ESI Group in August 2011 with the acquisition of IC.IDO GmbH that he ran as General Manager since 2005. Prior to his tenure at IC.IDO he led as CFO/COO the rapid growth of an enterprise security business spinning off from Siemens Computer Systems. In 2004 he sold the company to Cyberguard Inc. now being part of Intel Security. Over the last decade Christian worked closely with OEMs in manufacturing industries around the world to shape the future of immersive virtual engineering. Christian Matzen is a graduate of the Technical University of Braunschweig (Germany) and received an Executive MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Mike Salari Mr. Mike Salari is Executive Vice President Engineering Services and Member of the Group Executive Committee at ESI GROUP S.A. He joined ESI in December 2008 upon the acquisition of Mindware Engineering, a high-end CFD engineering service provider with offices in the United States, Germany and India, which he founded in 2003. Mike Salari started his career in virtual engineering in the early 1990s. He worked very closely with OEMs in automotive, aerospace, and power generation industries to develop and implement CFD based processes and customized solutions. He was one of the partners and VP of Operations at ICEM CFD Engineering, when the company was acquired by ANSYS in 2000. Mike Salari holds a Bachelors and Master’s Degree of Sciences in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Oklahoma.

Cristian Tanasescu Mr. Cristian Tanasescu is Executive Vice President Systems Modeling and Data Analytics and Member of the Group Executive Committee at ESI GROUP S.A. since March 1, 2016. Prior to joining ESI Group in March 2016, Cristian Tanasescu served in several executive roles in the High Performance Computing and Data Analytics markets. After spending 3 years at Siemens-Nixdorf, he joined Silicon Graphics as the head of supercomputing applications and benchmarking organization. In 2009 he became Vice President of Applications and Engineering at SGI in US, and was later appointed Vice President and General Manager of the Visual Analytics business unit at SGI. He holds a Master's Degree in Computer Science from Universitatea Politehnica din Bucuresti.

Corinne Romefort-Regnier Mrs. Corinne Romefort-Regnier is Corporate Governance and Financial Communication Manager and Member of the Group Executive Committee at ESI GROUP S.A. she is also the secretary of the Board of directors and the Group Executive Committee. Prior to joining ESI in 1991, she spent some years in Polaroid company, in charge of marketing and communication for the Export Operations. She holds a Master in corporate communication from La Sorbonne University and a Master in economics from Universite Paris Dauphine.

Marco Gremaud Mr. Marco Robert Gremaud has been Executive Managing Director of EMEA and Member of the Group Executive Committee at ESI GROUP S.A. since March 7, 2016. He has been Executive Managing Director of EMEA since 2014. After a first post-doc in the Mechanical Department of the University of Berkeley (US) and a second one in the Welding Institute of the University of Osaka (J), he joined in 1993 - as Managing Director - Calcom SA, a spin-off company from EPFL dedicated to modelling in the field of metallurgy. Calcom SA was acquired by ESI Group in December 2002. Marco Gremaud brings 20 years of experience as company director, including international sales management in the CAE domain with proven experience in formulating marketing and product management strategies, implementing operational plans with major world OEM’s, Tier 1 and Tier2 companies in automotive, aerospace, energy, and heavy industry sectors. He holds a Ph.D. in Material Science from the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne.

Cristel de Rouvray Dr. Cristel de Rouvray is Director of ESI GROUP S.A. since July 8 1999. She is also Chairwoman of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee and member of the Strategic Committee. She holds several other mandates, including Vice-President at College Track in Oakland (California) since October 2005, consultant in Webster Pacific in San Francisco since March 2011. She is a graduate from Stanford University and London School of Economics where she gained a Doctorate in Economics.

Eric d'Hotelans Mr. Eric d'Hotelans is Independent Director of ESI GROUP S.A. since December 5, 2008. He is Member of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee. He began his career with Olivetti, spent nine years with Matra Informatique and ten with Tandem, where he was the director of the Emea Finance Business Unit. In 1998, he decided to join CMG, one of the oldest European IT Services companies, as a member of the executive committee, where he created CMG France, the group’s French subsidiary, of which he became the chairman. Eric d’Hotelans left the CMG group in 2003, following its acquisition by UK group Logica. He then participated in the development of an investment fund based in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), specialising in the research and analysis of IT-related activities. Since November 2003, Eric d’Hotelans has been Deputy Chairman of M6 group’s board of Directors, in charge of management. Since 2009, he is the CEO of Home Shopping Services SA. He graduate in economic sciences.

Charles-Helen des Isnards Mr. Charles-Helen des Isnards is Independent Director of ESI GROUP S.A. since April 14, 2008. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee, member of the Strategic Committee and member of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee. After an international carrier within the BUE, the UBAF and the CIC Group, in France and in Italy, Charles-Helen des Isnards contributed to the creation of CIC Finance as member of the Board. As Senior Advisor, he is now in charge of mergers and acquisitions in this subsidiary of the CM-CIC Group. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CM-CIC Corporate Advisory until September 2012. He graduated from the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Institut d’Etudes Politiques) and has a degree in law.

Veronique Jacq Mrs. Veronique Jacq is Independent Director of ESI GROUP S.A. since July 24, 2014. She is Member of the Audit Committee and member of the Technology and Marketing Committee. She began her career in the Nuclear Safety Authority (1994-2000). In 1997, she was appointed deputy director in charge of monitoring the safety of EDF nuclear power plants. In 2000, she joined Anvar (now OSEO) as Director of Business Development. Then in 2003, she joined the 2nd Chamber of the French Audit Office, where she is responsible for auditing financial statements and management of companies and government agencies as well as international organizations. In 2007, she joined CDC Entreprises, a CDC subsidiary company specialized in private equity, and in 2010 became Deputy General Manager in charge of Business Development. In 2012, she took responsibility for investment in digital technology first in CDC Entreprises and then in 2013 in Bpifrance. She is a Civil Engineer, graduated from the Ecole des Mines de Paris (French engineering School).