Name Description

Paul Lester Mr. Paul J. Lester serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Paul is currently Chairman of the FTSE 250 company John Laing Infrastructure Fund, Greenergy – the second largest private company in the UK – Forterra plc and Knight Square Holdings. Paul brings a wealth of experience to Essentra, gained in increasingly senior operational and strategic executive roles, and has also served on a number of Boards in a non-executive capacity for more than 20 years. He is Chairman of John Laing Infrastructure Fund, Greenergy, Forterra plc and Knight Square Holdings. He was Chairman of Parabis Group, Chief Executive of VT Group plc and Graseby plc, Group Managing Director of Balfour Beatty plc, President of the Society of Maritime Industries, the BSA and the Engineering Employers Federation.

Paul Forman Mr. Paul Forman serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. Prior to joining Essentra, Paul was Group Chief Executive of Coats Group plc – the world's leading industrial thread manufacturer – for seven years, where he oversaw company rationalisation as well as growth through acquisition, instigated and delivered a clear vision and corporate strategy, drove material improvements in financial performance and built the momentum to position the business as an innovative and global industry leader. Before assuming the role of Group Chief Executive, Paul held a number of increasingly senior operational and strategic positions at a variety of companies, and has a proven track record of international manufacturing experience at the highest level. He is Non-Executive Director of Tate & Lyle plc. He was Group Chief Executive of Coats Group plc and Low & Bonar PLC, Non-Executive Director of Brammer plc.

Stefan Schellinger Mr. Stefan Schellinger serves as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Stefan joined Essentra in 2013, and prior to being appointed to his current position in 2015, he was Corporate Development Director where he played a key role in the development of the Company’s strategy and in building its mergers and acquisitions activity. Before joining Essentra, Stefan was Finance Director – Emerging Markets at Gilbarco Veeder Root from 2011, having initially joined the Danaher Corporation as Director, Corporate Development – Europe in 2005. Stefan has extensive investment banking and accountancy experience, having previously worked at JP Morgan and Arthur Andersen.

Hugh Ross Mr. Hugh Ross serves as Managing Director, Europe of Essentra PLC. Hugh Ross joined Essentra in 1999. Before being appointed to his current role in January 2014, Hugh was President of the Speciality Tapes business in the US, prior to which he held increasingly senior roles in the Filter Products and the Packaging & Securing Solutions businesses in North America. Hugh is a Chartered Accountant, having qualified with PwC, and served as an Officer in the British Army.

Brett York Mr. Brett York serves as President, Americas of Essentra PLC. Brett York joined Essentra in 2001 as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the US Components business. Before being appointed to his current role in January 2014, Brett held the position of President of Component Distribution Americas from 2012 and President of the Speciality Tapes business from 2007. Prior to joining Essentra, Brett held a variety of increasingly senior commercial and operational positions at a number of companies, including Industrial Molding Corp., Waddington and PepsiCo.

Jon Green Mr. Jon Green serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of Essentra PLC. Mr. Jon Green joined Essentra in 2005, and was appointed Company Secretary & General Counsel in July 2005. Prior to joining Essentra, Jon worked as an in-house lawyer for a number of large international businesses, including Hays plc and Unilever plc. Jon is a qualified solicitor.

Scott Fawcett Mr. Scott Fawcett serves as Managing Director - Component Solutions of Essentra PLC. He joined Essentra in 2010 as Managing Director of the European Components business, and was appointed to his current role in January 2014. Prior to joining Essentra, Scott was Head of eCommerce at Electrocomponents plc, where he held a variety of increasingly senior sales, marketing and eCommerce positions during his 17-year career there.

P. Sreekumar Mr. P. T. Sreekumar serves as Managing Director - Filter Products / Managing Director, Asia of Essentra PLC. PT Sreekumar joined Essentra in 1995, being initially responsible for the Company’s joint venture in India. Before being appointed to the role of Managing Director, Filter Products in 2005, Sreekumar was Regional Director for Asia Pacific, responsible for the business in Asia and the Middle East. Prior to joining Essentra, Sreekumar worked for the Indian tobacco company Godfrey Philips.

Malcolm Waugh Mr. Malcolm Waugh is Group Commercial Director / Managing Director - Health & Personal Care Packaging of Essentra PLC. Malcolm Waugh joined Essentra in 2007 as Managing Director of the Tear Tape business, and was appointed to the role of Group Commercial Director in January 2012. Prior to joining Essentra, Malcolm was Commercial Director at Tetra Pak UK and Ireland, holding a variety of business development and commercial positions during his 18-year career there.

Gavin Leathem Mr. Gavin Leathem serves as Group Human Resources Director of Essentra PLC. Gavin Leathem joined Essentra as Group Human Resource Director in 2014. Prior to joining Essentra, Gavin was Vice President of HR for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Emerson Network Power Systems, before which he was Group HR Director at Chloride Group plc during his 13-year career there. Gavin is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Personnel & Development.

Joanna Speed Ms. Joanna L. Speed serves as Corporate Affairs Director of Essentra Plc. Joanna Speed joined Essentra in 2011 as Corporate Affairs Director, having previously held the position of Investor Relations Director at Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Scottish & Newcastle plc. Prior to this, Joanna was an equity analyst and worked in investment banking for a number of international banks. Joanna is a Chartered Accountant, having qualified with Arthur Andersen.

Mary Reilly Ms. Mary Reilly serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mary is currently Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of global media internet company Travelzoo - a US-listed publisher of travel, entertainment and local offers - and of Ferrexpo Plc, an iron ore mining company. She is a Non-Executive Director of Cape plc - a global industrial services company - and Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Oversight Committee of Saranac Partners, a wealth management partnership. Mary is also a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee of the Department of Transport in the UK and of Crown Agents Ltd, an international development company with partners in nearly 100 countries: both these appointments are due to cease at the end of September 2017. Mary was previously a Partner of Deloitte LLP for more than twenty years, as well as serving on a number of Boards in a Non-Executive capacity since 2000.

Ralf Wunderlich Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effective from 1 July 2017. Based in Singapore, Ralf is currently a senior adviser to private equity firms and an independent consultant. He was previously President and Managing Director of Amcor Flexibles - Asia Pacific and a member of the Global Group Executive Team of Amcor, the world leader in packaging with operations in approximately 40 countries and revenue of approximately US$10bn. Before joining Amcor in 2010, Ralf was President and Managing Director of LINPAC Packaging Ltd UK and a Board Director of LINPAC Group, prior to which he worked in a number of increasingly senior operational, strategic and management roles during a 14-year career at Rio Tinto Alcan. Since 2009, Ralf has also served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of AptarGroup, Inc., the leader in the global dispensing systems industry which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange; he was previously a Non-Executive Director of AMVIG, a tobacco packaging leader in China, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Tommy Breen Mr. Tommy Breen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Tommy is currently Chief Executive of DCC plc, an international sales, marketing, distribution and business support services group, headquartered in Dublin and with operations in 13 countries. Tommy brings significant experience to Essentra, in particular of growing diverse businesses both organically and via acquisition during his 30-year career with DCC. He is a Chief Executive of DCC plc.

Peter Hill Mr. Peter J. Hill, CBE, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Essentra PLC. Peter is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Volution Group plc – a leading supplier of ventilation products, of Keller Group plc – the world’s largest geotechnical contractor, and of Imagination Technologies Group plc – a global leading technology provider. Peter brings a wealth of experience to Essentra gained in particular in increasingly senior operational and strategic executive roles, and has also served on a number of Boards in a non-executive capacity for over 20 years. He is Chairman of Volution Group plc, Keller Group plc and Imagination Technologies plc, Non-Executive Director of the Royal Air Force. He was Chairman of Alent plc, Chief Executive of Laird PLC, Executive Director of Costain Group PLC, Non-Executive Director of Cookson Group plc, Meggitt PLC and Oxford Instruments plc, Non-Executive Board member of UK Trade and Investment.

Lorraine Trainer Ms. Lorraine Trainer serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Essentra PLC. Lorraine began her executive career at Citibank, and has some 20 years’ experience in Human Resources at such blue-chip companies as the London Stock Exchange and Coutts NatWest Group. Lorraine currently combines her Board work with consultancy at and around board level in Director development. She is Non-Executive Director, Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Jupiter Fund Management plc, Non-Executive Director of Sonae – SGPS, S.A. She was Non-Executive Director of Aegis Group plc and Colt Group S.A.