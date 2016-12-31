Name Description

Hubert Sagnieres Mr. Hubert Sagnieres has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. as of January 2, 2012. He is also Member of the CSR Responsibility Committee of the Company. Prior to that, he worked as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company as of January 2, 2012. He has been also Chairman of the Company's Strategic Committee since January 2, 2012. Prior to that position, he was Appointed Managing Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Essilor International SA as of August 27, 2008 and he held the functions of President - North America and Europe Regions, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of the Company as of May 14, 2008. Until May 14, 2008, he was President - North America and Europe Regions and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He currently holds other mandates, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Essilor of America Inc. and Director of Frames for America Inc., Transitions Optical Inc, Essilor Canada Ltee/Ltd and Cascade Optical Ltd., among others.

Laurent Vacherot Mr. Laurent Vacherot has been President, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive committee at ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since November 29, 2010. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from June 2007. He joined Essilor in 1991 as Corporate Senior Vice President, Management Accounting. He headed operations in Canada and then the United States before taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer in 2007. Mr. Vacherot is a graduate of a French engineering school, Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications de Paris.

Jean Carrier-Guillomet Mr. Jean Carrier-Guillomet has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since 2014. Prior to that, he served as President - Essilor of America and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company.

Paul du Saillant Mr. Paul du Saillant has served as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since November 29, 2010. He was previously Corporate Senior Vice President - Corporate Strategy, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He worked at Air Liquide for nearly 20 years before joining Lhoist as Chief Operating Officer and moving on to Essilor in 2008. He holds a degree from the Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Philippe Alfroid Mr. Philippe Alfroid has been Director of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since June 30, 2009. Since July 1, 2009, he has been Member of the Company's Audit and Risks Committee. Previously, he was appointed as Appointed Managing Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of the Company on May 6, 1996. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Alfroid serves as Director of Eurogerm, Essilor of America, Inc. and Gemalto N.V. During his professional career, he was also appointed as President of Essilor of America, Inc. and Omega Optical Holdings, Inc, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Faiveley Transport and Director of a number of companies, including Sperian Protection, among others. Mr. Alfroid holds a Master of Science degree from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and a degree in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Grenoble (ENSEHRMA).

Maureen Cavanagh Ms. Maureen Cavanagh has been Director - Representative of Internal Shareholders of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since 2013. She has been President of the Vision Impact Institute (Dallas) since October 1, 2014 and was previously President of Nassau Lens Company and of OOGP since December 2009. After working at Johnson & Johnson, she joined the Essilor group in October 2005.

Juliette Favre Ms. Juliette Favre is Director - Representative of Internal Shareholders of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since May 6, 2015. She is Director of the Global Customer Service for the Instruments Division of Essilor group and President of Valoptec Association. She began her career at SEITA as engineer in the industrial sector. She joined Essilor in 2000 on Europe distribution sector to manage organization and support projects. In 2007, she joined the Research and Development Department as project manager in charge of New Products. In 2007 she was sent to Singapore to provide technological advisory to Asia-Pacific zone, then to Bangkok in 2009 in charge of Asia industrial engineering teams. In 2012, she is appointed as Industrial Director and comes back to France to ensure industrial recovery of the Instruments Division and develop new service activities with high added value by developing the customer service and the supply chain.

Henrietta Fore Ms. Henrietta Holsman Fore is Independent Director of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. She is Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Holsman International. She also serves on the Boards of General Mills Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Theravance Biopharma Inc. From 2007 to 2009, Ms. Fore was Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and Director of United States Foreign Assistance. She was the first woman to hold these positions. From 2005 to 2007, Ms. Fore served as Under Secretary of State for Management (Chief Operating Officer for the Department of State). Ms. Fore served as the 37th Director of the United States Mint in the Department of Treasury from 2001 to 2005, a role for which she received the Alexander Hamilton Award in 2005, the Department of Treasury’s highest honor. Previously, she had managed private companies specialized in the manufacture of steel and cement products for use in the construction industry.

Yi He Mr. Yi He has served as Director - Representative of Internal Shareholders at ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. as of May 11, 2010. He was also Member of the Company's Strategic Committee. Additionally, he has served as Chairman of Essilor Holding Company since September 2010. he is also Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Shanghai Essilor Optical Company Ltd, Member of the Supervisory Board of Shanghai Essilor Optical Company Ltd, as well as Director of a number of Chinese companies, including Danyang Sales and Distribution Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Wanxin Optical Co. Ltd, Sur Art Retail Group Ltd, Jiangsu Youli Optical Spectables Ltd, Xin Tianhong Optical Co. Ltd (Chine) and Shangai Nvg Optics Co. Ltd. He joined Essilor group as Chief Executive Officer of Shangai Essilor Optical Company Ltd. In 1991, he joined Danone as Chief Executive Officer of Shanghai's subsidiary. Mr. He obtained a Doctorate of Science degree in Management from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Franck Henrionnet Mr. Franck Henrionnet has been Director representing employees of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since October 28, 2014. He has been Lean Manufacturing Project Manager in the Instrument Division of La Compasserie (Meuse – France) since January 2013. He joined Essilor in September 2006 as Quality Manager, Instrument Plant at La Compasserie until September 2010 and then was Production Manager at the Instrument Plant in Shanghai (China) until December 2012.

Annette Messemer Ms. Annette Messemer is Independent Director of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. She is a divisional Director at the “Corporates & Markets” at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt (Germany). She served on the Supervisory Board of WestLB AG in Düsseldorf (Germany) until 2011. She began her career as associate at JP Morgan before taking the position as Vice President in 1999 and then as Senior Banker at JP Morgan Chase in 2003. From 2006 to 2009, she served as Managing Director at Merrill Lynch. She is also a member of the Supervisory Board of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany) and of Commerz Real AG (Germany).

Olivier Pecoux Mr. Olivier Pecoux is Director of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since 2015. He was Independent Director since January 31, 2001. He was also Member of the Company's Strategic and Audit Committees. Mr. Pecoux started his career at Peat Marwick, and later he worked for Schlumberger as Financial Advisor. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is also Associate-Manager of Rothschild et Cie Banque and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Rothschild et Cie, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Financiere Rabelais and Director of Rothschild Espana and Rothschild Italia, among others. During his professional career, Mr. Pecoux was also appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Paris-Orleans, Associate-Manager of Rothschild Espana and Member of the Supervisory Board of Financiere Rabelais, among others.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique Mr. Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique has been Independent Director of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since May 15, 2009. He was also Member of the Company's Audit and Risks Committee. Mr. de Saint-Affrique has been President of Unilever in charge of Foods Activities, as well as Director of Icosmeticals SAS and served as Director of Icosmeticals SAS, among others.

Louise Frechette Ms. Louise Frechette has been Independent Director of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since May 11, 2012. She is Chairman of the CSR Responsibility Committee of the Company. She is a Distinguished Fellow of the Centre for International Governance Innovation. She has been Chairman of the Board of Care Canada, an international charity, as well as Director of CARE INTERNATIONAL. From 1998 to 2006, she was the first Deputy Secretary General to the United Nations (UN). Before joining the UN, she worked for the Canadian Civil Service, notably as Ambassador to Argentina, Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations, Deputy Minister of Finance and Deputy Minister of National Defense. Ms. Frechette was also appointed as Member of the International Advisory Board of the Institute for Study of International Development of McGill University (Montreal, Quebec), Director of the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, Member of the Global Leadership Foundation for the promotion of peace and democracy and was Chairman of the Board of the Pearson Peacekeeping Centre until the end of 2010.

Bernard Hours Mr. Bernard Hours has been Independent Director of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. since May 15, 2009. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee and was Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. Also, he is Member of the CSR Responsibility Committee of the Company. He joined group Danone in 1985, as Responsible for Sales and Marketing, and in 1990; he became Director of Marketing at Danone France. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Danon Hungary (1994), of Danone Germany (1996), and of LU France (1998). From 2002 to 2007, Mr. Hours worked as Chief Executive Officer of Produits latiers frais Monde and as Responsible of R&D of Danone. In addition to his duties at the Company, he has also served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Danone SA as of 2008. He has acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of Danone, Permanent representative of Danone and Director of several companies, including Flam, Essilor of America, Inc. and Fondation d'Entreprise Danone. Mr. Hours obtained a degree from Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Marc Onetto Mr. Marc A. Onetto serves as Independent Director of ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A. He is Former Senior Vice-President Worldwide Operations and Customer Service at Amazon.