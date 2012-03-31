Name Description

Cherian Thomas Mr. Cherian Kenneth Thomas is Whole Time Director, Chief Executive Officer of Packaging India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Essel Propack Limited. He has the challenging task of increasing profitability of Essel Propack’s 2006-acquired flexible packaging business. An MBA by education, Cherian is one of the youngest members in the top management. He joined the Company in 2002 as Head of Sales and Marketing for the Indian subcontinent. While adding depth and width to the account management and business development spheres, he enhanced Essel Propack’s market share to an enviable 65%. From early 2005, he has handled the four global regional markets, AMESA. Prior to joining Essel Propack, Cherian worked with ITW Signode India Limited.

Ashok Goel Mr. Ashok Kumar Goel is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Essel Propack Limited. Mr. Goel is a Commerce Graduate. He has been associated with the Company as “Director” since 1984 and as Vice Chairman & Managing ‘Director’ since October 2003. An experienced businessman, Mr. Goel oversees the Management of the Group’s leisure properties Esselworld, Water Kingdom and Freeze. Mr. Goel has led the Company from the front through its eventful journey. With focus and priority on ‘Innovation’ and “Go and Grow with Customers” the Company is well poised and equipped to offer customised solutions based Customer requirements. The Company has also ventured into and obtained a sizeable share of the non-oral care segment for laminated tubes. Mr. Goel is founder member of the Indian Association of Amusement Parks & Industries. He has also held position of President of Industry Associations like Organisation of Plastic Processors of India, Plastindia Foundation etc.

M. Ramasamy Mr. M. R. Ramasamy is the President - International Business, Director - Technology & Supply Chain (Global) of the Essel Propack Limited. He is President, AMESA & EAP of Essel Propack Limited. He is responsible for Americas & EAP tubes business. Prior to his current role Mr. Ramasamy has held various positions across divisions within the firm including those of Director - Manufacturing & Technology (Global), Chief Technology Officer, Director - Corporate Affairs, and Sr. Vice President - Operations and Supply Chain. Mr. Ramasamy has been with Essel Propack for over 20 years and has an engineering degree in Chemical and Plastics, and an Executive MBA from Lansbridge University, Canada. In addition to this, he is also a regular faculty for manufacturing excellence and Six Sigma implementation methodologies at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

Prakash Dharmani Mr. Prakash Dharmani is the Chief Information Officer, Global of the Essel Propack Limited. He was Chief Information Officer, Vice President - Information Technology of Essel Propack Ltd. Prakash is a Chemical engineer, Diploma in Finance Mgt, and has done Executive MBA course from leading management school. He has 20 years of rich experience which primarily consists of working with largely diversified Essar Group & Reliance Industries Limited. During his tenure at Essar Group, Prakash worked as CIO for various verticals of Essar such as Power, Shared Services , Engineering and Procurement. Prior to Essar Group, Prakash spent around 14 years working Reliance Industries in various businesses such as Refinery, Logistics, Petrochemicals & handled cross functional roles like IT, Project Management , Technical Services and Manufacturing Operations.

Alan Conner Mr. Alan Conner is Regional Vice President - Tubes and Laminates Business, Europe of Essel Propack Limited. Alan is a graduate in HND Electrical & Electronic Engineering and is also a post graduate in management from the University of Warwick. Over a span of 30 years, Alan has held senior positions with Schlumbereger and Tomkins PLC before moving to the packaging industry with a senior leadership role with BPI. Thereafter, Alan held senior leadership roles with DS Smith Plastics where he was Managing Director of Europe-Worldwide Dispensers before joining Essel Propack in November 2011.

Roy Joseph Mr. Roy Joseph is Regional Vice President - Tubes and Laminates Business, Africa Middle East & South Asia of Essel Propack Limited. Roy is responsible for the overall business strategy, growth and customer relationship management for the Africa, Middle East & South Asia regions of the company. Roy has worked in various business & functional roles in the past in diverse industries from petrochemicals, composite materials, retail & packaging in companies like Owens Corning, Herdillia Chemicals & Avery Dennison. In the last role prior to joining Essel Propack, Roy worked as the Country General Manager – India for Avery Dennison an US Fortune 500 company it’s fast growing India business. Roy is an Engineer by qualifications and have completed post-graduation in Management from IIM – Bangalore & ESCP – Madrid.

Ted Sojourner Mr. Ted Sojourner is Regional Vice President - Tube & Laminates Business, Americas of Essel Propack Limited. He has been with Essel Propack since September 2007 and is responsible for the development and execution of strategic business plans in the American region. He is also responsible for and ensures that sales targets are met while focusing on customer-centric business growth through product innovation and development, exceptional quality, service performance client relationships. Ted graduated in 1977 from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in Marketing. He began his career with Procter & Gamble and has worked for companies like Nestle Foods, Schering-Plough and Rubbermaid before joining Essel Propack.

Edward Zhiyong Mr. Luo Zhiyong is Regional Vice President - Tube & Laminates Business, East Asia Pacific of Essel Propack Limited. He has completed Masters in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS). With over 10 years of experience in Sales, Edward is responsible for building a winning market-driven organization and profitable growth of Essel Propack in EAP. He has been with Essel Propack since July 1997 when the company first entered the Chinese market.

Vinay Mokashi Mr. Vinay Mokashi is Financial Controller, Global of Essel Propack Limited. Vinay Mokashi has been with Essel Propack since the last ten years and in current role he undertakes responsibilities as the Financial Controller - Global. Earlier he has functioned as the Regional Financial Controller in China and India. Vinay, a Commerce graduate is a qualified Cost Accountant (AICWA) and Company Secretary (ACS). Prior to joining Essel Propack, he has worked in various Accounting Finance and Commercial functions across the petrochemical and toothpaste manufacturing industries, for more than 15 years.

Mrinal Banerjee Mr. Mrinal Kanti Banerjee is Director - Creativity & Innovation, Global of Essel Propack Limited. He is a qualified Electrical Engineer with over 29 years of experience, has been with Essel Propack for the last 23 years. He started his career as a Production Manager at M/S Guardian Plasticoat Ltd. after which he joined Essel Propack in 1985 as Assistant Manager, Customer Service. At Essel Propack, his experience spans across various stages of tube manufacturing and includes blown film, extrusion lamination, slitting, printing, production planning and control. As Director of Creativity & Innovation, M. K. Banerjee’s job entails, conceptualizing, designing and developing new products, processes and applications. Besides interacting with customers and vendors for new product development he also engages himself in facilitating fundamental research projects on sustainability and biodegradability.

A. Ganapathy Mr. A. V. Ganapathy is Chief Financial Officer, Global of Essel Propack Limited., since June 2007. Ganapathy is a qualified ACA, AICWA and ACS. Prior to joining Essel Propack, he worked with the Uniliver Group as Commercial Director of Finance, Supply Chain and IT, and was responsible for handling the Sri Lankan operations. He has worked with the Unilever Group for over 20 years across operations in India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

Dileep Joshi Mr. Dileep Joshi is Director - Human Capital, Global of Essel Propack Limited., since October 2009. Dileep is a post graduate in HRM from Tata Institute of Social Sciences. He brings more than 20 years prior experience and has held senior management positions in HR at Essar Group, Piramal Group and ICI India Ltd. Dileep’s principle accountability is co-ordination and implementation of the Human Capital Vision and Strategy to support current and long term organisational goals. He is responsible for development, execution and administration of Global Human Capital programmes, policies and practices.

AtuI Goel Mr. AtuI Goel is appointed is an Additional Director of the Company on November 05, 2014 by the Board of Directors under Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the Articles of Association of the Company. In accordance with Section 161(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Goel holds office only up to the date of this Annual General Meeting and is eligible for appointment as a Director. A notice under Section 160(1) of the Act has been received from a Member signifying his intention to propose Mr. Goel’s appointment as a Director. Mr. Atul Goel is a graduate from The American Graduate School of International Management at Thunderbird, USA. He leads E-City Ventures and has pioneering experience in developing and managing malls & multiplexes on a Pan India scale.

Mukund Chitale Mr. Mukund Manohar Chitale is Non-Executive Independent Director of Essel Propack Limited. He has over 35 years of experience as a practising Chartered Accountant. He was the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 1997-1998. He was Member of the International Auditing Practices Committee of the International Federation of Accountants from January 1998 to June 2000, Verma Committee on Restructuring of Weak Public Sector Banks, Dr. Tarapur Committee on Procedures & Performance Audit of Public Services appointed by Reserve Bank of India and Company Law Advisory Committee of Central Government in 1992 and 1993. List of public limited Companies in which outside Directorships he held Larsen & Toubro Limited, ASREC (India) Limited, Ram Ratna Wires Limited, ITZ Cash Card Limited, ONGC Petro Additions Limited, ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited, Foseco India Limited, L & T General Insurance Company Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, He resigned as Direcctor of Shriram Transport Finance Co. Limited w.e.f July 05, 2012.