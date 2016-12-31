Name Description

Peter Wood Sir Peter Wood serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Sir Peter Wood founded the Group in February 2000. Sir Peter has served as the Group’s Chairman since February 2000 and was the Group’s Chief Executive Officer from 2006 until 2012. In September 2016 he was appointed as the Chairman of Gocompare.com Group plc. Previously, Sir Peter founded Direct Line insurance in 1985, retiring as chairman in 1997. Sir Peter also founded Privilege Insurance with Royal Bank of Scotland, together with two other insurance companies in the US and one in Spain. In 1996, Sir Peter received the honour of Commander of the British Empire in recognition of his services to the UK financial services industry. In 2016 he was awarded a knighthood in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Stuart Vann Mr. Stuart Robert Vann is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Esure Group Plc. He was appointed to the Board in September 2011 and became Chief Executive Officer in February 2012. Stuart joined the Company in 2000 and has held various roles including Head of Insurance Risk and Acquisition and Chief Operating Officer. He is a qualified accountant with two decades of experience in the sector. Stuart has played a leading role in esure Group’s strategy and results delivery during his time at esure Group including the Group's investment in Gocompare.com right through to its Demerger, footprint expansion and growth plans. He is a member of the ABI’s General Insurance Council and also a member of the Worshipful Company of Insurers. Stuart chairs the Group Executive Committee and is a member of the Disclosure Committee.

Shirley Garrood Ms. Shirley J. Garrood serves as Senior Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. Shirley was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in July 2013. She is also a Non-Executive Director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc. Shirley is a Chartered Accountant and Corporate Treasurer, having trained with KPMG. She was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Henderson Group plc in 2001 and then Chief Financial Officer from 2009 until 2013. Shirley was an Executive Director at Morley Fund Management (Aviva) from 1998 to 2001 and also Chief Operating Officer from 2000 to 2001.

Darren Ogden Mr. Darren Ogden serves as Chief Finance Officer, Executive Director of Esure Group Plc. He joined esure Group in 2003. He was promoted to the position of Head of Finance in 2007 and was appointed to the Board as Chief Finance Officer in November 2012. Darren is a qualified accountant with over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. He previously spent 13 years at Legal & General, primarily in the general insurance division. Darren is a member of the Group Executive and Disclosure Committees.

David Pitt Mr. David Pitt serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He has almost 30 years of Insurance Management experience, primarily across personal lines, operational and claims functions. David joined esure in October 2014 as Chief Operating Officer, focusing on operational delivery. David joined esure from RSA where he spent his career in a variety of roles including most recently Claims Director, UK and Western Europe as well as UK Operations Director. David also spent time overseas as CEO of RSA’s Greater China business.

Darren Boland Mr. Darren Boland is an Chief Risk Officer of Esure Group Plc. He joined esure in March 2013 as Head of Risk and was promoted to Chief Risk Officer in October 2013. Prior to esure, he spent three years at Aspen Insurance as Head of Insurance Risk leading a team he established, providing oversight, challenge and support across the global insurance and reinsurance operations for the underwriting, pricing and reserving processes. Darren also spent 12 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, initially within the audit practice, then spending the last eight years within the actuarial team supporting the general insurance clients focusing on risk management, underwriting, pricing and claims. He is a member of the Group Executive and Operational Executive Committees.

Helen Taylor Ms. Helen Taylor serves as Human Resources and Professional Services Director of the Company., since September 2014 as HR Director and has responsibility for HR policies, operations, reward, recruitment, talent and succession planning. Helen has over 25 years experience in HR and has worked across the HR specialties as well as having experience at working at Board level, with Remuneration Committees and in regulated environment. Most of her career has been spent in financial services and in the past she has held senior HR positions at Royal Sun Alliance, Next and Cooperative Financial Services.

Maria Dolores Dancausa Trevino Ms. Maria Dolores Dancausa Trevino serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Esure Group PLC. María Dolores was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in December 2013. Her career in the financial and insurance sector has been spent mostly in the Bankinter Group. She was appointed General Secretary and to the Board of Línea Directa in 1994, the year it was founded. María was appointed CEO of Línea Board in 2008 and it went on to become the fifth largest car insurer in Spain. At the end of 2010, she was appointed CEO of Bankinter. During these years, Bankinter was confirmed as one of the healthiest and most creditworthy institutions in Europe.

Martin Pike Mr. Martin St. Clair Pike serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Martin was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in August 2015. He is a non-executive director of Standard Life plc, where he Chairs the Risk & Capital Committee and is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee. He is also on the Board of Faraday Underwriting Limited, and he is Chairman of Greencore Construction Limited, a company of which he is joint founder. Martin spent 30 years with Towers Watson, where he held a number of senior positions, culminating in the post of Managing Director, Risk Consulting & Software EMEA.

Alan Rubenstein Mr. Alan Rubenstein serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Alan was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in March 2017. He is the Chief Executive of the Pension Protection Fund, a role he has held since April 2009. Immediately prior to joining the PPF he was a Managing Director at Lehman Brothers from 2006–2008 and before that at Morgan Stanley from 1997–2006. He began his career with Scottish Widows, where he qualified as a Fellow of the Faculty of Actuaries. He also serves as an Investment Adviser to the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme.

Angela Seymour-Jackson Ms. Angela Seymour-Jackson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Angela was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in October 2015. She is also the Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of Gocompare.com Group plc, a non-executive director of Henderson Group plc and Rentokil Initial plc. In November 2016 she became an Adviser to Lloyds Banking Group (insurance). Angela was the Managing Director of the Workplace Division of Aegon UK plc and has held various senior marketing and distribution roles from 1989 to 2011 at Norwich Union Insurance, General Accident Insurance, CGU plc and Aviva. She was Chief Executive Officer of RAC Motoring Services Limited from 2010 until 2012 and she conducted the sale of RAC to Carlyle.