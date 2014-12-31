Name Description

Jean-Charles Pauze Mr. Jean-Charles Pauze has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Europcar Groupe SA since February 14, 2012. He holds an engineering degree from Ecole Centrale Lille and an MBA from INSEAD, began his career with Total in 1971 before joining Alfa Laval in France in 1974; he served as CEO of Alfa Laval Industrie from 1981 to 1984 and then CEO of Bran & Luebbe, a German subsidiary of Alfa Laval, before joining Strafor Facom in 1986 as Chairman and CEO of Clestra-Hausermann. In 1991 he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Steelcase Strafor. In 1998 he moved to PPR as Chairman of the Board of Guilbert. Appointed Chairman of Rexel in 2002, he returned the company to growth. In February 2007, he became Chairman of the Board of Rexel S.A. and managed its return to a publicly listed company as well as numerous acquisitions.

.. Germond Mr. Philippe Germond is Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Europcar Groupe SA. Since 2009, Mr. Germond has been the Chief Executive Officer of PMU. He has previously occupied the positions of President of Atos Origin (2007-2008), member of the Management Board of Atos Worldline (2006 – 2008), President of Alcatel (2003 – 2005), Chief Executive Officer of SFR – Cegetel (1995 – 2002) and member of the Management Board of Hewlett – Packard, where he began his career. Mr. Germond is a graduate of Ecole Centrale Paris - ECP Paris (1979) and holds a MSc Degree in Management from Stanford University (1980).

Caroline Parot Ms. Caroline Parot has been the Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Executive Committee of Europcar Groupe SA since 2012. Prior to joining Europcar in 2011, Ms. Parot was a Senior Vice President and Group Controller with Technicolor. She held a variety of senior finance positions with Technicolor in 2008 and 2009. She began her career with Ernst & Young, where she held a series of senior management positions over a ten-year period. Ms. Parot holds a Master in Finance from ESCP Business School, and a degree in Economics and Mathematics from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne.