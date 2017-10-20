Name Description

Leandro Melnick Mr. Leandro Melnick serves as the Chairman of the Board of EVEN Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. since November 9, 2015. He serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Melnick Even Desenvolvimento Imobiliario S.A. He has graduated in Civil Engineering.

Dany Muszkat Mr. Dany Muszkat serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA since December 17, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the company. He has been Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company since August 13, 2008. With his 13 years of experience in the real estate market, he was Founding Partner of the Company. Between 2005 and 2008, he worked in the real estate market in Eastern Europe. He also previously worked at Banco BBA. He has a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Masters of Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Joao Eduardo de Azevedo Silva Mr. Joao Eduardo de Azevedo Silva serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA since December 17, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Development Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the company. From 1999 to 2003, he held the position of Incorporations Coordinator at Gafisa SA. He joined the Company in 2003, working as Incorporations Superintendent. He holds a degree in Administration from Fundacao Instituto de Administracao and in Civil Engineering from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Hermes Gazzola Mr. Hermes Gazzola serves as the Vice Chairmam of EVEN Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. since November 9, 2015. He was the founder and Chief Executive Officer (1980-2011) of Puras do Brasil S.A., a facilities and catering company; he also founded Puras FO Investimentos LTDA., a family office that manages the investments of the Gazzola family. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of this company since 2011.

Daniella Sasson de Figueira Ms. Daniella Sasson de Figueira serves as Chief Financial Officer of Even Construtora e Incorporadora S/A since December 12, 2015. She has been working in the company for eight years and previously worked at Folha de São Paulo and Natura. Currently, she occupies the post of financial and corporate officer. She holds a Business Administration degree from the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Rodrigo Geraldi Arruy Mr. Rodrigo Geraldi Arruy serves as In Independent Director of EVEN Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. since November 9, 2015. In December 2009, he joined Nova Milano Investimentos Ltda., an investment fund manager focused on single equity office, to structure the equity management area of that company, by actively managing its investments. He is currently Executive Officer at Nova Milano and member of the Investment Committee of the several funds managed and investees. Mr. Arruy has also been an independent member of the Board of Directors of Vanguarda Agro S.A. since October 2011. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Fundação Álvares Penteado (FAAP) in December 2001 and attended an MBA in Corporate Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGVSP) in July 2008.

John Harris Mr. John Harris serves as Independent Director of EVEN Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. since November 9, 2015. He is a shareholder of Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb and a partner of The Wishbone Funds. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, Inc. is an investment management firm.