Alexander Abramov Dr. Alexander Grigorevich Abramov is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Evraz Plc. Mr Abramov has been a Board member since April 2005. He is a CEO of EVRAZ Group SA until 1 January 2006, Chairman of EVRAZ Group SA Board until 1 May 2006. Mr. Abramov served as nonexecutive director from May 2006 until his re-appointment as Chairman of the Board on 1 December 2008. Appointed Chairman of EVRAZ plc on 14 October 2011. Mr. Abramov graduated from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology with a first-class honours degree in 1982, and he holds a Ph.D. in Physics and Mathematics. Founded EvrazMetall in 1992. Mr. Abramov is a member of the Bureau of the Board of Directors and a member of the Board of Directors of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (an independent non-governmental organization), director of OJSC Bank International Financial Club, a member of the Board of Skolkovo Institute for Science and Technology and a member of the Board of Moscow University of Physics and Technology.

Alexander Frolov Mr. Alexander Vladimirovich Frolov is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Evraz Plc. He is Board member since April 2005. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evraz Group S.A. from May 2006 until December 2008 and was appointed CEO with effect from January 2007. Appointed CEO of EVRAZ plc on 14 October 2011. Alexander Frolov graduated from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology with a first-class honours degree. Prior to working in EVRAZ, Mr. Frolov worked as a research fellow at the I.V. Kurchatov Institute of Atomic Energy. Joined EvrazMetall in 1994 and served as EvrazMetall’s Chief Financial Officer from 2002 to 2004 and as a Senior Executive Vice President of Evraz Group S.A. from 2004 to April 2006.

Nikolay Ivanov Mr. Nikolay Ivanov is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ivanov will lead the financial unit, as well as supervise the key supporting functions including Legal, Investor Relations and IT. Implementation of EVRAZ financial strategy, deleveraging and cost cutting are among Nikolay's top-priorities. Prior to joining EVRAZ, Mr.Ivanov served as an Executive President, CFO at VimpelCom since 2013. Previously he held varous positions at TNK-BP including the First Deputy of Executive Vice President for exploration and production, having spent over 10 years with the company. Nikolay graduated from the Financial Academy of the Government of the Russian Federation with a degree in "Finance and credit", as well as Northeastern University, Missouri, USA, and the Truman University, USA, with a degree in "Accounting". He is member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Aleksey Ivanov Mr. Aleksey Ivanov is Senior Vice President - Commerce and Business Development of Evraz Plc. Mr Ivanov joined EVRAZ in 2002. Prior to his appointment as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Commerce in November 2015 he held the positions of Vice President, Head of the Steel Division (2011-2015) and Head of the Siberia Division (2009 - 2011). Earlier he served as Senior Deputy CFO responsible for supervising Controlling and Treasury functions (2008-2009) and was Director of Controlling through 2002-2009. Between 1998 and 2002 Mr Ivanov held various positions in Liggett-Ducat where his responsibilities included production, controlling and logistics. He was formerly Head of the Credit Department at Inkombank (1997-1998). Mr Ivanov graduated from INSEAD in 2002. He holds a degree in Finance from the Financial Academy of the Government of the Russian Federation and has been a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants since 2004. In 2008 Mr Ivanov received a diploma in Human Resources from the Australian Professional Association.

Leonid Kachur Mr. Leonid M. Kachur is Senior Vice President - Business Support and Interregional Relations of Evraz Plc. He joined EVRAZ in 1993 and, as a Vice President for Business Support and Interregional Relations, is responsible for safety and security issues within the Group. Prior to his appointment as Head of Business Support and Interregional Relations in 2000, Mr Kachur held various positions within the Group. From 1995 to 2000 he was Chief Executive of security enterprise, Interlock, and was responsible for security matters within EVRAZ. Between 1993 and 1995 he was Deputy Chief Executive, with responsibility for general issues, at EvrazMetall, a predecessor of EVRAZ. Prior to joining EVRAZ, Mr Kachur was involved in production and process management at the Russian Automobile Plant ZIL. Mr Kachur graduated from Moscow State Industrial . in 1984 with a degree in Engineering.

Ilya Shirokobrod Mr. Ilya Shirokobrod is Vice President - Sales of Evraz Plc. Mr. Shirokobrod joined EVRAZ in 2010. In 2010-2011 he served as Managing director of Trading Company “EvrazHolding”, in 2011-2012 as Vice President, Sales. In April 2012 Mr Shirokobrod was appointed Vice President, Head of the Railway Products Division. Prior to joining EVRAZ, between 2005 and 2010 Mr Shirokobrod held various management positions in Centravis Limited (the largest CIS and the fifth world producer of seamless stainless pipes) with responsibility for worldwide sales, strategy and business development. In 1999 - 2005 he served as Commercial Director (Russia and Central Asia) and Chief Executive of Alcoa CSI. Mr Shirokobrod also held various commercial positions in Melitta Russland and Tetra Pak. Mr Shirokobrod graduated with honours from Saint-Petersburg State Technical University in 1995 with a degree in engineering physics and holds a Master of Sciences (Engineering) degree. He received an Executive MBA from Stockholm School of Economics in 2005.

Natalia Ionova Dr. Natalia Ionova is Vice President - Human Resources of Evraz Plc. She is responsible for all issues related to human resources within the Group. Prior to joining EVRAZ, Ms Ionova served as a Head of Human Resources at NDK Merkury where her responsibilities included analysis of the holding company’s personnel structure and the implementation of more effective work systems (2003-2006). Ms Ionova previously held the positions of Deputy Head of Human Resources (1999-2003) and Manager for Human Resources (1997-1999) at NDK Merkury. Between 1995 and 1997 Ms Ionova served as Manager for Human Resources at Russian Gold. Ms Ionova was voted Russia’s Best Human Resources Director at the Aristos Awards 2009. Ms Ionova graduated from the Management Faculty of the Russian State University of Physical Training, Sports and Tourism in 1987 and holds a Ph.D. in Psychology.

Maksim Andriasov Mr. Maksim Grigorevich Andriasov is Vice President, Head - Urals Division of the Company. Mr Andriasov joined EVRAZ in November 2015. Prior to his appointment as a Vice President, Head of the Urals Division, he had held various managerial positions in OJSC Tyumen Oil Company, OJSC Sidanko, and TNK-BP. Starting from 2012, Mr Andriasov worked in PJSC ANK Bashneft, as Head of regional sales and later as first Vice President, processing and sales. Maksim graduated from the State Gubkin Oil and Gas Academy, majoring in mining engineering. In 2012, he completed the INSEAD programme “Building a global company”.

Alexander Kuznetsov Mr. Alexander Kuznetsov is Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Performance Management of the Company. Mr Kuznetsov joined EVRAZ in 2002 and was appointed Vice President for Strategic Development and Operational Planning in July 2009. In 2016 was appointed as Vice President for Corporate Strategy and Performance Management. His responsibilities include strategic development, operational planning, M&A transactions and financial valuation of business and investment projects. Prior to this ?r Kuznetsov held various positions within the Company and served as Director for Strategic Planning and Investment Analysis between 2008-2009. He was formerly Head of the Financial Analysis and Valuation Department with responsibilities for financial analysis, valuation of investment projects and M&A transactions (2006-2008). During the years 2002-2006 Mr Kuznetsov was Manager of the Capital Markets and International Investments Department and was involved in all of the Company’s M&A transactions. Mr Kuznetsov graduated with honours from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology in 2001 with a degree in Applied Mathematics and Physics. He also received a Master’s degree in Economics from the New Economic School in 2002.

Artem Natrusov Mr. Artem Natrusov is Vice President - Information Technologies of Evraz Plc. Mr Natrusov joined the Company in May 2011 as Vice President of Information Technologies. Prior to joining EVRAZ, Mr Natrusov held management positions on Information Technologies in Eldorado from 2008 to 2011, ROSNO from 2006 to 2008, Nestle Russia from 1998 to 2006. Mr Natrusov has a more than 16-years’ experience in information technologies including operational management and management of complex projects SAP and Oracle Applications. Graduated with honours from Moscow Institute of Electronic Technology in 1994 and received an MBA degree from University of Southern California in 1998.

Denis Novozhenov Mr. Denis Novozhenov is Vice President - Head of the Ukraine Division of the Company. He has been with EVRAZ since 1996. He started as economist at EVRAZ NTMK, subsequently holding a number of managerial positions at EVRAZ VGOK, Evrazruda and Yuzhkuzbassugol. In 2011, he was appointed General Director of the Steel Mill in Smolensk region. Denis graduated from the Urals State Technical University, majoring in engineering and economics. He earned his MBA from the SYNERGIYA institute for economics and finance.

Vsevolod Sementsov Mr. Vsevolod Sementsov is Vice President for Corporate Communications in Evraz Plc. Mr. Sementsov joined EVRAZ as Vice President for Corporate Communications in June 2013. Prior to EVRAZ Mr. Sementsov served as Director of Public Relations at JSFC Sistema for more than five years. In 2001-2008 he was PR manager of Intel Corporation in Russia and CIS. In 1999-2011 Mr. Sementsov worked as a creative editor of the Beeline World Monthly Magazine. In 1992-1999 he served as Senior Reporter at several publications such as Interfax-AiF, Business World and Moscow News weeklies. Graduated from the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute with ? degree in Technical Physics.

Michael Shuble Mr. Michael Shuble is Vice President - Health, Safety and Environment of Evraz Plc. Mr. Shuble joined EVRAZ in May 2011 as Director, Safety – Flat Products Group, EVRAZ North America. In June 2012 he was promoted to Vice President, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) for EVRAZ North America and in January 2013 he became Vice President of HSE at EVRAZ. Before joining EVRAZ Mr Shuble was a Department Manager Health and Safety at ArcelorMittal Steel Indiana Harbor in the US. Prior to ArcelorMittal Michael spent over 15 years with U.S. Steel where his experience included a three-year international assignment in Serbia and Slovakia as Health and Safety Director at their production facilities there. Mr Shuble holds a Bachelor’s degree in Safety Sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Alexey Soldatenkov Mr. Alexey Soldatenkov is Vice President - Head of the Siberia Division of the Company. Prior to joining EVRAZ Alexey worked at Severstal, holding positions of Business Development Director of Severstal Russian Steel and Chief Technical Officer of PAO “Severstal”. Prior to this Alexey held managerial positions at Magna Technoplast, participated in the commissioning of Ford, General Motors, Renault, Volkswagen facilities in Russia. Alexey Soldatenkov graduated from the N.E. Bauman Moscow State Technical University, majoring in mechanical engineering. Alexey also completed the Top Manager training programme with the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Sergey Stepanov Mr. Sergey Stepanov is Vice President - Head of the Coal Division of Evraz Plc. Mr. Stepanov joined EVRAZ in November 2012. Prior to his appointment as the Head of the Coal Division Mr Stepanov worked as the COO of Nordgold (previously part of “Severstal”, before Nordgold separated into an independent company), where he was responsible for the operating activities of gold mining enterprises in Russia, Kazahstan, Guinea and Burkina Faso. Prior to holding his position at Nordgold, Mr. Stepanov worked as the COO of “Vorkutaugol”, and held senior positions in “Severstal-resource” and SUAL-holding. Mr Stepanov has an experience of working in Ukraine at the position of the director of coal’s mining and treatment in DTEK. From 2003-2005 he worked as a consultant in the Boston Consulting Group. Mr Stepanov graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University with a Master’s diploma with honors in Finance, and a Bachelor’s diploma with honors in Economics.

Sergey Vasiliev Mr. Sergey Vasiliev is Vice President - Compliance with Business Procedures and Asset Protection of the Company. He was appointed as Vice President for Compliance with Business Procedures and Asset Protection in July 2015. Lieutenant-General of Police, Sergey Vasiliev held a number of managerial positions in the Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation from 1988 to 2015. Graduate of the Ural Law Institute and the Russian Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation.

Anton Yegorov Mr. Anton Yegorov is Vice President - Legal of the Company. In this capacity Mr. Yegorov is responsible for legal support of the company’s business. He covers operational risks analysis and improving compliance control. Prior to joining EVRAZ, Mr. Yegorov held the position of Director for Legal, Corporate and International Affairs at Russian Post. Prior to that, he was in charge of legal support at RUSAL in Russia and CIS and held various managerial positions with IFK Alemar and MDM Bank. Mr. Yegorov holds degrees in Physics and Law from the Moscow State Lomonosov University. He earned his EMBA diploma from IE Business School.

Eugene Shvidler Mr. Eugene Shvidler is Non-Executive Director of Evraz Plc. He is the member of the Board of Directors of Evraz Group S.A. since August 2006. Appointed to the Board of EVRAZ plc on 14 October 2011. Mr Shvidler currently serves as chairman of Millhouse LLC and Highland Gold Mining Ltd. He is also on the Board of AFC Energy plc. Mr Shvidler served as president of Sibneft from 1998 to 2005 having previously been senior vice president from 1995. He holds an MSc and an MBA.

Eugene Tenenbaum Mr. Eugene Alexander Tenenbaum is Non-Executive Director of Evraz Plc. Mr Tenenbaum is currently managing director of MHC (Services) Ltd and serves on the Board of Chelsea FC Plc. He served as head of corporate finance for Sibneft in Moscow from 1998 through 2001. Mr Tenenbaum joined Salomon Brothers in 1994 as director for corporate finance where he worked until 1998. Prior to that, he spent five years in corporate finance with KPMG in Toronto, Moscow and London, including three years (1990-1993) as national director at KPMG International in Moscow. Mr Tenenbaum was an accountant in the business advisory group at Price Waterhouse in Toronto from 1987 until 1989. He is a chartered accountant.

Karl Gruber Mr. Karl Gruber is Non-Executive Independent Director of Evraz Plc. He is the member of the Board of Directors of Evraz Group S.A. since May 2010. Appointed to the Board of EVRAZ plc on 14 October 2011. Mr Gruber has extensive experience in the international metallurgical mill business and holds a diploma in mechanical engineering. He has held various management positions, including eight years as a member of the Managing Board of VOEST-Alpine Industrieanlagenbau (VAI), first as executive vice president of VAI and then as vice chairman of the Managing Board of Siemens VAI. He also served as chairman on the Boards of Metals Technologies (MT) Germany and MT Italy. Further, he has executed various consultancy projects for the steel industry and served as CEO and chairman of the Management Board of LISEC Group.

Deborah Gudgeon Ms. Deborah Gudgeon is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Evraz Plc., effective 1 May 2015. She started her career in 1983 as an accountant with Coopers and Lybrand and in 1987 became a senior accountant for Salomon Brothers International. From 1987 to 1995 Ms. Gudgeon served as a Finance executive at Lonrho PLC and was appointed a member of the Finance Committee in March 1993. From 1995 to 1998 Ms. Gudgeon served as a director for Halstead Services Limited and from 1998 to 2003 she served as a director of Deloitte, specialising in corporate finance. From 2003 to 2009 Ms. Gudgeon served as a founder director of the Special Situations Advisory team for BDO LLP, providing integrated advice on corporate finance, restructuring, debt and performance improvement. Since 2011, Ms. Gudgeon has served as managing director of Gazelle Corporate Finance Limited.

Alexander Izosimov Mr. Alexander Vadimovich Izosimov is Non-Executive Independent Director of Evraz Plc. He is the member of the Remuneration Committee, the Nominations Committee and the Audit Committee. Mr Izosimov has extensive managerial and board experience. From 2003 to 2011, he was president and CEO of VimpelCom, a leading emerging market telecommunications operator. From 1996 to 2003, he held various managerial positions at Mars Inc and was regional president for CIS, Central Europe and Nordics, and a member of the executive board. Prior to Mars Inc, Mr Izosimov was a consultant with McKinsey & Co (Stockholm, London) (1991-1996) and was involved in numerous projects in the transportation, mining, manufacturing and oil businesses. Until recently, Mr Izosimov served on the boards of MTG AB, Dynasty Foundation, LM Ericsson AB and Transcom SA. He also previously served as director and chairman of the GSMA (global association of mobile operators) board of directors, and was a director of Baltika Breweries, confectionery company Sladko, and IT company Teleopti AB. He holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Michael Peat Sir Michael Charles Gerrard Peat is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Evraz Plc. He Appointed to the Board of EVRAZ plc on 14 October 2011. Sir Michael Peat is a qualified chartered accountant with over 40 years’ experience. He served as Principal Private Secretary to HRH The Prince of Wales from 2002 until 2011. Prior to this, he spent nine years as the Royal Household’s Director of Finance and Property Services and then Treasurer to The Queen and Keeper of the Privy Purse. Sir Michael Peat was at KPMG from 1972, and became a partner in 1985. He left KPMG in 1993 to devote himself to his public roles. Sir Michael Peat is an independent non-executive on the Board of Deloitte LLP, a director of CQS Management Limited and a partner in CQS (UK) LLP, chairman of GEMS MENASA Holdings Limited, a non-executive director of Arbuthnot Latham Limited,a non-executive director of M&C Saatchi plc, a director of Architekton Limited, chairman of the Regeneration Group Limited and chairman of the Advisory Board of BellAziz Holdings Limited. He holds an MA and MBA, and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.